ANTM Facebook Livestream set for 12pm(ET)

VH1 has set up an ANTM Facebook Live Fan Challenge where 4 of the so-called "fan favorites" will be competing in some kind of live photo shoot challenge for some sort of prize (maybe?)...




Guess who's back?!




Tune into the ANTM Facebook page at 12pm (ET) to see this live photo shoot go down!

(OP note: So...if India and Tatiana are featured in this fan favorite photo shoot, does that not imply that they don't win? I feel like the show would have chosen only girls who didn't win to take place in this shoot, almost like a miss congeniality type thing?)

#TeamIndia



(source: 1, 2)
Tagged: