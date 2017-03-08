ANTM Facebook Livestream set for 12pm(ET)

Cancel it if Coryanne wins tonight Reply

seconded Reply

what an age we live in Reply

i think im an episode behind but if India doesn't win this i'll be so pissed. Coryanne is fucking useless as a model. Reply

This revival has been lackluster. While I like Rita, she isn't a good host. Law adds nothing to the panel. Drew and Ashley have been disappointments. Neither one gave the girls helpful advice when they struggled during a challenge.



Styling can really make or break a shoot (like Tatiana's awful outfit for the celeb challenge) Reply

this season was a dud for me, besides ashley graham, who needs to be on my tv all the times. Reply

I'd think they wouldn't be dumb enough to spoil their own show but they've already done it like five different times this season so it isn't as unlikely as I want it to be. Reply

the only winner here is rita ora Reply

I thought Tyra will be a Drag Race judge at first lol.

I never got Rita as the host, she is not American, not a model, not relevant in the US.

Are there possibilities of Tyra coming back? How booked is she?

Also CW ratings were sooooo bad l'll look at VH1's as soon as I'll come home



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:37 pm (UTC)

Oh thanks for this OP, didn't know about it!



I think I'm over this season tho tbh Reply

so glad to let you know! I love your weekly posts! Reply

lol thanks! <3 Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] there's been a leak about CoryAnne winning so you're probably right :( so dumb @ OP Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] She's like fucking Ann of Cycle 3. There's usually one who lasts way too long somehow and ends up in the bottom 3+ times but they never end up winning! This is blasphemy. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] mte. but another user replied to me yesterday and said that they can use the drama with her mom for her vh1 talent deal which makes so much sense lmao. so unfair though, india is by far the best Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Such. Fucking. Bullshit. I knew they were going to pull some shit like this, getting on India about her personality (which is totally fine, like wtf are y'all on??) as a reason to not let her win despite her utter dominance in the top photo game and, iirc, never being in the bottom two. Just fucking shameful. Reply

My friend matched with a guy on Tinder claiming to be an editor at Paper. He asked who wins ANTM, but I don't think he got a reply... Reply

I hope Giah is there and wins.



She has such a fun personality, she would have made this boring season more fun. Reply

having india and tatiana participate in this live photoshoot thing pretty much tells us that coryanne wins. and tatiana doesn't even seem like a fan fave tbh?? bringing back giah or cody for this would've been so much better. Reply

I am hoping Coryanne is just pressed that she didn't win and made up some excuse to not go. Paige is a much better fill-in, anyway. Reply

I'm rooting for Coryanne lol @ the haters. Reply

I really miss Tyra as host. It annoyed me how she always somehow made everything about herself but she gave the girls constructive criticism. She didn't just tell them what to improve, she'd show them how to do it. Reply

I miss her crazy ass so much Reply

I like CoryAnne but India should win if they want their winner to have a chance at actually making it as a model lol Reply

this live video is such a mess...Drew is so obnoxious to me... Reply

how does ANYONE want india to win??? Reply

she's done the best in the competition and has been consistent in her work, especially the last half of the season. Reply

so what Reply

If this means Coryanne won I'm going to be SO MAD. The fact that her mother was a model shouldn't be making them overlook her mediocre modeling skills. She has no personality. Reply

I'm streaming, and ready for Queen India to take her title!



Is there something wrong with my color or does Drew keep calling pink red?



Edited at 2017-03-08 09:09 pm (UTC)

