ANTM Facebook Livestream set for 12pm(ET)
VH1 has set up an ANTM Facebook Live Fan Challenge where 4 of the so-called "fan favorites" will be competing in some kind of live photo shoot challenge for some sort of prize (maybe?)...
Guess who's back?!
Tune into the ANTM Facebook page at 12pm (ET) to see this live photo shoot go down!
(OP note: So...if India and Tatiana are featured in this fan favorite photo shoot, does that not imply that they don't win? I feel like the show would have chosen only girls who didn't win to take place in this shoot, almost like a miss congeniality type thing?)
#TeamIndia
(source: 1, 2)
.@drewpsie has a TOP announcement for you from the @RuPaulsDragRace Meet the Queens Party. #DragRace #ANTM pic.twitter.com/YL5nW20D1Q— ANTM (@ANTMVH1) March 8, 2017
Guess who's back?!
QUEEN @tyrabanks is BACK on her throne for the finale, WEDNESDAY at 10/9c on @VH1. Who do you think will be #ANTM? pic.twitter.com/u6fA8GaLaJ— ANTM (@ANTMVH1) March 6, 2017
Tune into the ANTM Facebook page at 12pm (ET) to see this live photo shoot go down!
(OP note: So...if India and Tatiana are featured in this fan favorite photo shoot, does that not imply that they don't win? I feel like the show would have chosen only girls who didn't win to take place in this shoot, almost like a miss congeniality type thing?)
#TeamIndia
(source: 1, 2)
Styling can really make or break a shoot (like Tatiana's awful outfit for the celeb challenge)
I never got Rita as the host, she is not American, not a model, not relevant in the US.
Are there possibilities of Tyra coming back? How booked is she?
Also CW ratings were sooooo bad l'll look at VH1's as soon as I'll come home
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:37 pm (UTC)
I think I'm over this season tho tbh
She has such a fun personality, she would have made this boring season more fun.
Is there something wrong with my color or does Drew keep calling pink red?
Edited at 2017-03-08 09:09 pm (UTC)
They need to revamp this whole damn show, get some serious people, hell get Coco Rocha to host, at least she knows what she's talking about.
I liked Justine and i saw that now she's signed with FORD models so im glad for her!