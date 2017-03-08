Danielle Bregoli, the 'Cash Me Ousside' girl, hacked with creepy messages
This is the modern day celebrity? This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God. Pay close to attention to what happens next.
Allegedly they will be posting some kind of "leaks" today.
Bregoli, best known for her appearances on The Dr. Phil Show, is only 14 years old.
What they've posted so far is so odd / creepy.
Edit: WTF instagram doesn't let other people report a hacked account?
also i don't think having 3 college degrees at 13 is anything a 13 year old should aspire to. While it's an amazing accomplishment for anyone at any age and this kid sounds like a badass, I think that's just ridiculously young and children should have a carefree childhood no matter how brilliant they are.
And besides, as much as I advocate for education for all and studying as much as possible, no ones worth is measured by their academic career.
I have fewer concerns with this particular kid choosing medical research because it's less important that he has a well-developed social literacy in that field, depending on exactly what kind of research he goes into. But I would not want this kid as my GP or control systems engineer. Nope nope nope. Maturity--and the deeper understanding of social issues that can come with it, and the fact that social issues impact the "pure" issues at hand in one's field--can't be thoroughly learned in a book.
anyway blah blah I could go on forever about this
I dont see anyone saying anything positive about her. It seems like its more mocking/bullying/making fun of.
It all just seems like terrible parenting IMO.
yeah guys why aren't you stanning for this engineer? why are you stanning for this girl? (honestly the latter IS a good question)
In other words, it's the hacker known as 4chan.
milhouse is not a meme
I really hope the leaks have nothing to do with her personally and her account was taken just for exposure for a bigger audience. She is just a dumb kid and her mom and ~team need to be responsible and trashed for this
Can hackers start spending more time on 45 and his administration? How are Russia/Wiki the only ones with info?
