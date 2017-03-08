Danielle Bregoli, the 'Cash Me Ousside' girl, hacked with creepy messages

It better not be child porn. And if they were so pissed about her celebrity, they're only bringing more attention to her?? Reply

I'm really hoping that it isn't either. She's a kid. I wonder how fast Instagram would get something taken down. :\ Reply

I don't think they should fucking wait. I'm reporting it. Idc if you're a shitty person. I was a shitty teenager too. No one deserves to be humiliated



Edit: WTF instagram doesn't let other people report a hacked account?



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:31 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't think it's going to child porn,maybe some emails Reply

People are so annoying. That little boy has been doing his ~thang for a few years now. These people didn't give a shit about little boy's achievements until they wanted to knock this girl down a peg. Reply

also one could reasonably assume that other kid most likely wants to be left alone to do his studies while Danielle is very deliberately courting tons of media attention. And no one is "glorifying" her lol she's essentially a giant joke. Reply

also i don't think having 3 college degrees at 13 is anything a 13 year old should aspire to. While it's an amazing accomplishment for anyone at any age and this kid sounds like a badass, I think that's just ridiculously young and children should have a carefree childhood no matter how brilliant they are.



And besides, as much as I advocate for education for all and studying as much as possible, no ones worth is measured by their academic career. Reply

ia about the super-young scholars, mainly because too great an amount of the social literacy they have to have in order to make their degrees fully worthy has to be learned inorganically through studies rather than through life experience--because their life experiences are so far outside the norms and because they simply haven't been alive long.



I have fewer concerns with this particular kid choosing medical research because it's less important that he has a well-developed social literacy in that field, depending on exactly what kind of research he goes into. But I would not want this kid as my GP or control systems engineer. Nope nope nope. Maturity--and the deeper understanding of social issues that can come with it, and the fact that social issues impact the "pure" issues at hand in one's field--can't be thoroughly learned in a book.



anyway blah blah I could go on forever about this



ETA an adjective in one sentence

ha ha



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Agreed 100%. It's okay to just be a kid. Adults that didn't get that chance always look back with resentment. Reply

This is so fucking stupid. Apart from hearing people spout, "Cash me ousside" here and there, I had no idea who this child was or what she has done, and I spend a fair amount of time on the internet. All they're doing is making someone they dislike even more famous by bringing them into the limelight yet again. Like... Reply

Same. I've only heard of her because of the airplane banning and as an former airline employee I still have alot of airline stuff/friends on my FB feed.



I dont see anyone saying anything positive about her. It seems like its more mocking/bullying/making fun of.



It all just seems like terrible parenting IMO. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-08 02:35 pm (UTC) Waiting for the leaks emails Reply

There are people out there having their human rights and dignity taken away and these people want to put time and effort on some meme that will be forgotten in two months? Come on man. Reply

I quoted this in real life to some bitch being pissy because I "cut her in line" at the drivethru starbucks (which I didn't even realize I did until after she honked at me 300 times) Reply

Isn't she like just a dumb 13 year old? How is doing something to her going to prove anything? Reply

I only know who this child is from ONTD posting about her a time or two. Otherwise I wouldn't even have a clue. I don't watch that fuckwad Dr. Phil's show. Reply

"very little media, just a few fans"



yeah guys why aren't you stanning for this engineer? why are you stanning for this girl? (honestly the latter IS a good question)



(also what the fuck happened to that image? damn) Reply

For a second I thought that the blurred letters were actually spelling something out but I don't think that's the case. Reply

that red image thing looks like woven fabric idgi Reply

It's either a close-up of fabric or images of TV static that have been colored red. Reply

of all the things to waste your time on, meme of the month should not be it Reply

mayhaps it would be better to go after the adults exploiting her Reply

yeah her mother was a piece of work on the update ep of Dr Phil Reply

Let me guess, the hacker is some edgy stemlord who hates women and rants about how feminazis and the Kardashians are causing the downfall of Western civilization.



In other words, it's the hacker known as 4chan. Reply

I really hope it's not that same old story, it's been told over 9k times and is boring as fuck at this point Reply

And '4chan' is not a hacker lol. Reply

You don't say Reply

It's a quote from CNN when they were doing coverage of the celebrity picture leaks. It became a meme. Reply

it...it's a joke



milhouse is not a meme Reply

script kiddies hackers should die already Reply

this is some black mirror/mr robot shit. I like their graphics tho, way better than your casual hacktivists

I really hope the leaks have nothing to do with her personally and her account was taken just for exposure for a bigger audience. She is just a dumb kid and her mom and ~team need to be responsible and trashed for this Reply

She's annoying, and need to be taken down a few notches. But to hack and dox her? Nah



Can hackers start spending more time on 45 and his administration? How are Russia/Wiki the only ones with info?



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Seriously. Let's see some peepe vids. Reply

I find the kid annoy but come on Reply

