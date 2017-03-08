Creepy Dean

Danielle Bregoli, the 'Cash Me Ousside' girl, hacked with creepy messages


This is the modern day celebrity? This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God. Pay close to attention to what happens next.









Allegedly they will be posting some kind of "leaks" today.

Bregoli, best known for her appearances on The Dr. Phil Show, is only 14 years old.

What they've posted so far is so odd / creepy.
