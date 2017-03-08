early reviews for Iron Fist are not good
TV review: Marvel's #IronFist
Iron Fist feels like a step backward on every level, a major disappointment that already suffers from storytelling issues and would probably be mercifully skippable in its entirety.
Marvel's 'Iron Fist' review
The most disappointing element of the show, however, might be Danny Rand’s surprisingly mediocre fight sequences. When the action scenes do come around, though, they’re fairly forgettable, and lack the sort of creative flair and technical prowess.
TV Review: 'Marvel's Iron Fist' on Netflix
“Iron Fist” is the most frustrating and ferociously boring example of Netflix Drift in some time. Not one element of this plodding piece works. The action scenes lack spark, snap, and originality. None of the flat, by-the-numbers characters makes any lasting impression.
#IronFist review: Too grounded to punch out of the Marvel mold (spoiler-free)
"Iron Fist" felt quite thin on the martial arts and mysticism. There's an awkwardness in Finn Jones' physical movements that makes it hard to buy him as a highly trained living weapon. "Iron Fist" suffers from having to follow "Daredevil", "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones".
Limp #IronFist is the first complete misfire of Netflix's Marvel shows
The problem is that Iron Fist is virtually all talk — most of it painfully dull — and the fighting is both brief and unconvincing. It’s easily the worst of the Netflix Marvel shows. Whatever charisma Jones displayed as the Knight of the Flowers vanishes in this role, where he comes across as a befuddled surfer who wandered into the middle of a kung fu movie. Even worse, he’s not much of a martial artist, and it shows — badly.
Marvel's Iron Fist: Episode 1 Review
IGN : Jones simply lacks the physical presence to make you believe Danny could kick anyone’s butt when his fist isn’t glowing. Jones seems too soft for a man who has supposedly endured the elements, combat training, and intense discipline since boyhood.
Marvel's Iron Fist starts off sluggishly, seeming far more like a soap opera than a superhero series, complete with bland, pretty, rich people sneering and scheming over family fortunes.
Review: Instead of badass martial arts, #IronFist is mostly about corporate drama:
Slow-moving and light on action, Iron Fist is a low point for Marvel’s Netflix franchise. It’s a lackluster combination of Daredevil offcuts and corporate drama about rich people with daddy issues. Danny Rand embodies the white savior trope in a story that borrows from Asian martial arts cinema while focusing on white American characters. It’s just a stale imitation of Daredevil.
Iron Fist isn't just racially uncomfortable, it's also a boring show
Iron Fist is the weakest of Marvel’s Netflix series to date. Its creative laziness bankrupts the entire show. Marvel’s new series is a disappointing case study in studios needing to try harder to tell difficult stories well.
If you plan on binging Iron Fist, steel yourself
It is laughably bad. Iron Fist’s problems with its portrayal of Asian cultures and Asian-Americans are embedded throughout every episode.
Spoiler-free review of Marvel's #IronFist: a second-rate Daredevil that matches the low expectations
Iron Fist is basically a sub-par Daredevil, a series which itself is hardly a perfect example of television anyway. The plot is the same ninja nonsense that made Daredevil series 2 a tedious slog. Iron Fist is about as “meh” as everyone expected.[example of problematic scene]a privileged white guy mansplaining martial arts to a female Asian sensei
Many critics would prefer Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) to be the hero.
So what most of ONTD has been saying since the project was announced. Not here for some white savior bullshit, and Netflix will keep doing it if we keep watching it.
But, we won't
His casting was a flop to begin with. There's one gif I saw from a trailer clip where he's "fighting" it's like he was attempting a cartwheel and badly. This goes in the same trash bin as Dr Strange.
This sucks for Rosario Dawson. She deserves better.
Hopefully The Punisher will be good.
Also, nice post, OP!
Should have done Heroes for Hire
But I'm surprised the fight scenes are mediocre. They couldn't get the team from Daredevil?
Maybe they were busy with The Punisher lol