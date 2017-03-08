early reviews for Iron Fist are not good

Slow-moving and light on action, Iron Fist is a low point for Marvel’s Netflix franchise. It’s a lackluster combination of Daredevil offcuts and corporate drama about rich people with daddy issues. Danny Rand embodies the white savior trope in a story that borrows from Asian martial arts cinema while focusing on white American characters. It’s just a stale imitation of Daredevil.



So what most of ONTD has been saying since the project was announced. Not here for some white savior bullshit, and Netflix will keep doing it if we keep watching it. Reply

Thread

Link

We should really stop giving Marvel/Disney our money. There are other cases of whitewashing for profit (the twins, the erasure of Tibet from DS for Chinese money, Iron Fist)



But, we won't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish critics had the same attitude towards Doctor Strange. Most of them just went 'zomg but the visuals!!' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and itll still get a second season cuz netflix gives even their shittiest outings at least 2 seasons for some inexplicable reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh just shoot me now. I've had to wait months for the ODAT renewal but this shit gets a second season sight unseen?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like the defenders makes it a shoe in, which sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, it sure deserves all the flak. Finn Jones looked awkward n d trailer itself, I have no clue why he was selected. Even in GOT, he was forgettable Reply

Thread

Link

My exact thoughts on reading the headline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came here to make sure this gif was posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HahaHA



His casting was a flop to begin with. There's one gif I saw from a trailer clip where he's "fighting" it's like he was attempting a cartwheel and badly. This goes in the same trash bin as Dr Strange. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, man! I forgot Dr. Strange was even a thing. I remember being dragged to it because my brother said it was amazing, and ended up just falling asleep for the second half of the movie. So fucking boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

your brother pay for your ticket too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

did your brother drag you at gunpoint or... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If a movie is that boring you can usually get a refund if you leave half way through and say it was shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man, that reminds me, I still need to see the last two episodes of Daredevil (the second season was awful... just awful), and then watch Luke Cage.



This sucks for Rosario Dawson. She deserves better.



Hopefully The Punisher will be good. Reply

Thread

Link

Rosario Dawson is so good in Luke Cage. I would go so far to say that she steals the show from Mike Colter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only watch the first seven episodes of Luke, don't bother with devil. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was this dude unavailable??? i remeber him being a much better actor than jones to the point where their scenes together were laughable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hm, maybe they confused the actors? It would explain the casting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gethin was soooooooooooooo cute ilhim Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahahahahahaha better luck next time Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes, I thought it would just be kind of mediocre judging from the trailers but I wasn't expecting the reception to be this terrible. Reply

Thread

Link





Also, nice post, OP!



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:39 pm (UTC) Also, nice post, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

thanks ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Should have done Heroes for Hire



"Many critics would prefer Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) to be the hero."Should have done Heroes for Hire Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they do in the future Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who is the fourth superhero in the picture? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tarantula (Maria Vasquez) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YAS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk who they are but I would watch them for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do they all have one big foot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good, I hope finn jones cries Reply

Thread

Link

Good, tbh



But I'm surprised the fight scenes are mediocre. They couldn't get the team from Daredevil? Reply

Thread

Link



http://www.cutprintfilm.com/tv/tv-revie ws/iron-fist/

This is what I did not understand..the lead is possibly just terrible at action scenes and the directors maybe? *Be it through poor choreography or editing, none of the battles seem particularly believable or impactful, especially when compared to the more impressive beat-downs from fellow Marvel Netflix show Daredevil. * Mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then why not replace when that becomes clear? the role obviously requires good action stunting/fight performances Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Even Colleen's fight scenes seemed sub par, and poorly edited.



Maybe they were busy with The Punisher lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao love it. Shoulda gave me S2 of JJ instead! Reply

Thread

Link

YEA! Where is that by the way? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes plz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link