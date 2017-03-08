early reviews for Iron Fist are not good

The critics have watched the first 6 episodes


Iron Fist feels like a step backward on every level, a major disappointment that already suffers from storytelling issues and would probably be mercifully skippable in its entirety.


The most disappointing element of the show, however, might be Danny Rand’s surprisingly mediocre fight sequences. When the action scenes do come around, though, they’re fairly forgettable, and lack the sort of creative flair and technical prowess.


“Iron Fist” is the most frustrating and ferociously boring example of Netflix Drift in some time. Not one element of this plodding piece works. The action scenes lack spark, snap, and originality. None of the flat, by-the-numbers characters makes any lasting impression.



"Iron Fist" felt quite thin on the martial arts and mysticism. There's an awkwardness in Finn Jones' physical movements that makes it hard to buy him as a highly trained living weapon. "Iron Fist" suffers from having to follow "Daredevil", "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones".




The problem is that Iron Fist is virtually all talk — most of it painfully dull — and the fighting is both brief and unconvincing. It’s easily the worst of the Netflix Marvel shows. Whatever charisma Jones displayed as the Knight of the Flowers vanishes in this role, where he comes across as a befuddled surfer who wandered into the middle of a kung fu movie. Even worse, he’s not much of a martial artist, and it shows — badly.



IGN : Jones simply lacks the physical presence to make you believe Danny could kick anyone’s butt when his fist isn’t glowing. Jones seems too soft for a man who has supposedly endured the elements, combat training, and intense discipline since boyhood.
Marvel's Iron Fist starts off sluggishly, seeming far more like a soap opera than a superhero series, complete with bland, pretty, rich people sneering and scheming over family fortunes.



Slow-moving and light on action, Iron Fist is a low point for Marvel’s Netflix franchise. It’s a lackluster combination of Daredevil offcuts and corporate drama about rich people with daddy issues. Danny Rand embodies the white savior trope in a story that borrows from Asian martial arts cinema while focusing on white American characters. It’s just a stale imitation of Daredevil.



Iron Fist is the weakest of Marvel’s Netflix series to date. Its creative laziness bankrupts the entire show. Marvel’s new series is a disappointing case study in studios needing to try harder to tell difficult stories well.


It is laughably bad. Iron Fist’s problems with its portrayal of Asian cultures and Asian-Americans are embedded throughout every episode.



Iron Fist is basically a sub-par Daredevil, a series which itself is hardly a perfect example of television anyway. The plot is the same ninja nonsense that made Daredevil series 2 a tedious slog. Iron Fist is about as “meh” as everyone expected.[example of problematic scene]a privileged white guy mansplaining martial arts to a female Asian sensei


Many critics would prefer Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) to be the hero.

