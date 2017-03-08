The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x06

that's rude they tried to eliminate shane Reply

- Jenna really needs to love herself. She can do far better than Zach.

- Kailah does too. I can't stand her so bye but like, you went crawling back to Cory after you heard him say he "never liked you in the first place." Also, you should hate your parents for spelling your name like that.

- Cory is trash.

- The reactions of the Champions while Shane was calling Tony out was funny. Nothing he said was wrong.

- Bye Tony, no one will miss you. Except Nicole, because she's desperate to be accepted by misogynistic men.

every single word of this.



Also, Nicole's thirst for Cara Maria is embarrassing and borders on creepy.



Watching Jenna break down out of fear of Zach's reaction to a false rumor shows her insecurities and probably the emotional damage he's done to her. #trumpsupporter



I wish they'd just let the champs compete to set the bar and let them all stay so we could enjoy them rather than watching them fight each other too!

seriously?! no clue about this and I'm shocked... and grossed out.

Yep. Nicole's insta is full of pics of them together. And yes, definitely gross.

blech, she can do better.

WHAT THE FUCK



LAUREL SIS



NO Reply

she went crawling back to cory? omg

She wanted to cuddle or whatever and he wasn't having it, he dragged a mattress into what looked like a closet. Her talking head was her saying, "I get what I want" and then it's a cut to them in whatever room he's in and production blacked out what was clearly them naked together.

this is so beyond pathetic i'm yelling



also your description/comment is cracking me tf up



Reply

i love shane, and i love him going at tony and cory, he's so much better at playing the game than his teammates



cory is gross, his who will i hook up with next speech was nagl



i like sylvia, and i'm glad she managed to prove herself, kailah was way too cocky Reply

Sylvia is a completely different person than her RW season where she popped off constantly. I am rooting for her.



Tony is a mess and needs someone to call him out on his shit and then actually LISTEN. Reply

sylvia seems so cool and chill, she's my fave, i haven't seen her rw season yet tho lmao

SO happy with the results of the elimination. Everything about Kailah drove me fucking crazy. And I hope Shane keeps winning everything, I'd love to see him at the very end.

It's just so funny she was talking about making her dad proud or something and all I could think about is that she wet the bed. I'm sure he's super proud.

mte!!!! she acted like some big bad when she's never even done a challenge before lmao

Kailah was so messy though and entertaining, I kinda hope she comes back.

I died at Shane telling Tony that he's still a loser, even if he wins against him. Shane was the MVP tonight. Also, I find Bruno really attractive? Jenna should have stuck with that because Zach is vile. He does the same song and dance with every chick. Ashley K, Jonna, Ashlee Feldman, and Jenna already been through it! He moves superfast and then drops them for someone else without even telling him he's moved on.

Not to mention he is COMPLETELY aware of how shitty he treats them and says point blank "I am bad at relationships"!!!!



He knows he had it good with Jenna, and chose to fuck it up anyway... as well as take full iwyof it. Reply

I don't see a single lie here. Jenna needs to love herself. But we knew she wouldn't bc she stuck by Jay so long.



And yeah. Bruno is pretty attractive imo. Just physically though. Haha Reply

he touched my boo ashlee feldman? ASHLEE SIS

he left her for jenna lol

yup, they were together for a while iirc

She was the morning show host with Ramiro and santi on jamn 9.45, and they were SO sweet towards her when they broke up. The guys were really there for her, it's a shame jamn fucked it up so badly.

jamn fucked it up? im so confused lol







Sorry LOL. I ment jamn(a radio station Ashlee hosted a morning show with the 2 guys I mentioned) fucked up the dynamics of the morning show, not Ashlee and zachs relationship lol. My b!

Zach to me is a guy who needs to just...work on himself first, before getting into relationships, since even he himself said he sucks at them. I wouldn't date him, but I'd fuck him, I mean, he is hot. I feel bad for Jenna here though, I hope she doesn't run back to him, it would be awful for her game.

I wasn't so sure about Shane coming back after all these years, but him calling Tony out on all his shit was great.



Jenna... whether she hooked up with Bruno or not that is a HUGE red flag if she is that freaked over Thor just hearing about something like that.



Kailah is trash. I hate calling people that, but she is a messy piss-soaked garbage mattress.



I love how Daddy Bananas just gets to show up and watch idiots like Cory fuck up until he can swoop in to take the prize.



ETA: laurel's face at the beginning while Thor and Jenna were talking was HILARIOUS. It almost made me not hate her. Almost.



Darrell should win everything. I was totally on his side when he beat Brad's ass years ago.



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:32 pm (UTC) Reply

even tho kailah and tony are trash I hate that the stupid alliance from the shelter that barely scraped their way into the oasis has more numbers now. they'll flop at the final challenge, whoever is left



I wish the champions could face the underdogs in the fortress because I would love to see laurel or camila or cara drag ashley and amanda, can't stand either of them



and the jenna and zach thing ugh she needs to love herself and he's so detestable. he knows he's leading her on and really doesn't care for her at all and yet



cory is and always will be a fuckboy Reply

cory is the definition of a fuckboy o m g



he's cute af tho : / Reply

i'm just confused as to why these people don't realize they are on one team. the "alliances" formed in the oasis were barely applicable to the definition of the word. like it's more than just GETTING to a final. did NONE of them watch the seasons where people like Big Easy had to literally get dragged across the finish line? the final is going to suck if your team is left with weak links!



i'm also not happy tony left but they can keep kailah off the show from now on Reply

What a sweet arc. I loved seeing Kailah and Tony get their asses handed to them. Shane was on one this episode. He did that. He did.

For some reason I was kinda shocked at Jenna's reaction over the Bruno rumor going around. She was terrified of Zack finding out she hooked up with someone while she was single. Zack, the one who actually cheated on her in the first place. What kind of brainwash?!

Kinda tells you what kind of possessive shitbag he was while they were together, I think.

Absolutely, I can't stand him. And I feel really bad for Jenna.

I actually liked Kaila and her messiness, I'll miss her.

I actually liked Kaila and her messiness, I'll miss her.

I feel bad for Jenna, I know she shouldn't try and win Zach back after what he did, but can we blame her? I mean, he is hot. He's just not the relationship type, like he said himself, he's a terrible boyfriend. I wouldn't want to date him, just hook up.

He's a terrible person sis not just boyfriend lmao remember when he actually said all women are inferior? And then doubled down on that at the reunion show? And he literally cited the bible as proof, "they're made from Adams rib" etc. And then he called all the women on that challenge swamp donkeys, and that they didn't have to respect them bc "they aren't our wives"?



Edited at 2017-03-08 08:26 pm (UTC) Reply

and he's literally a trump supporter and just an all around completely awful person (2)

