The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x06


Recap 29x05
Tony and Sylvia were selected into elimination by Dario and Ashley B.

Nominations by the Underdogs
Kailah and Shane


The Fortress - Tuk Tuk Bang Bang
Must stand on Tuk Tuk and shove it forward to the other end of the catwalk.



Eliminated
Kailah and Tony



