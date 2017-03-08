The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x06
Tony and Sylvia were selected into elimination by Dario and Ashley B.
Nominations by the Underdogs
Kailah and Shane
The Fortress - Tuk Tuk Bang Bang
Must stand on Tuk Tuk and shove it forward to the other end of the catwalk.
Eliminated
Kailah and Tony
- Kailah does too. I can't stand her so bye but like, you went crawling back to Cory after you heard him say he "never liked you in the first place." Also, you should hate your parents for spelling your name like that.
- Cory is trash.
- The reactions of the Champions while Shane was calling Tony out was funny. Nothing he said was wrong.
- Bye Tony, no one will miss you. Except Nicole, because she's desperate to be accepted by misogynistic men.
Also, Nicole's thirst for Cara Maria is embarrassing and borders on creepy.
Watching Jenna break down out of fear of Zach's reaction to a false rumor shows her insecurities and probably the emotional damage he's done to her. #trumpsupporter
I wish they'd just let the champs compete to set the bar and let them all stay so we could enjoy them rather than watching them fight each other too!
LAUREL SIS
NO
also your description/comment is cracking me tf up
cory is gross, his who will i hook up with next speech was nagl
i like sylvia, and i'm glad she managed to prove herself, kailah was way too cocky
Tony is a mess and needs someone to call him out on his shit and then actually LISTEN.
He knows he had it good with Jenna, and chose to fuck it up anyway... as well as take full iwyof it.
And yeah. Bruno is pretty attractive imo. Just physically though. Haha
Jenna... whether she hooked up with Bruno or not that is a HUGE red flag if she is that freaked over Thor just hearing about something like that.
Kailah is trash. I hate calling people that, but she is a messy piss-soaked garbage mattress.
I love how Daddy Bananas just gets to show up and watch idiots like Cory fuck up until he can swoop in to take the prize.
ETA: laurel's face at the beginning while Thor and Jenna were talking was HILARIOUS. It almost made me not hate her. Almost.
Darrell should win everything. I was totally on his side when he beat Brad's ass years ago.
I wish the champions could face the underdogs in the fortress because I would love to see laurel or camila or cara drag ashley and amanda, can't stand either of them
and the jenna and zach thing ugh she needs to love herself and he's so detestable. he knows he's leading her on and really doesn't care for her at all and yet
cory is and always will be a fuckboy
he's cute af tho : /
i'm also not happy tony left but they can keep kailah off the show from now on
I feel bad for Jenna, I know she shouldn't try and win Zach back after what he did, but can we blame her? I mean, he is hot. He's just not the relationship type, like he said himself, he's a terrible boyfriend. I wouldn't want to date him, just hook up.
i'm watching the episode rn i keep spoiling myself every week idk why i love this trash show