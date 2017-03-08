i hate paige. 💆 Reply

Thread

Link

Why? I feel so bad for her! #poormartha is out, #poorpaige is in.



This girl's life is hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still #poormartha, she has to eat russian food :(



I'm a quarter russian and i don't like beets



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm loving it so far! Reply

Thread

Link

Who is the new kid??? Reply

Thread

Link

It set up a lot, I love it.



I'm happy we're getting more of Elizabeth teaching Paige self-defense. I felt bad for Paige there because Elizabeth looked so intimidating just pushing her, lol.



(NGL though, they were starting to lose me during the endless digging at the end) Reply

Thread

Link

That was a bold move, devoting at least a full five minutes to them digging in silence



RIP Hans :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lived Hans! I was so sad to see him go!



At the The Americans official podcast, the producers said that it was a 12 minute scene. It definitely felt like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know if I'd say it was a bad choice, but for once during the episode I found my attention wondering and actually missed how he fell in, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol i think he just lost his footing at the edge peering in and fell



He was a cutie :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I loved the digging scene. It made me so nervous I kept thinking "okay, they're digging for way too long, they're totally gonna get discovered."



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I did too. But when I figured they weren't getting caught, idk, my attention wandered a bit :(



It's not even that it was a bad scene, I actually appreciate that they took that risk. It was maybe just a little too long for me, I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah me too and then bam! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, considering the ep was 71 minutes, they could've easily made it fit in an hour by cutting out a lot of the digging. I get what they were going for and Hans and seeing the do not burn label on William was jarring, but it was a LITTLE too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, what? The links I've checked show the episode coming in just under 48 minutes... did you watch the episode with a 71-minute length? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

71 with commercials, sorry! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh thank Christ, I was panicking thinking I'd missed nearly half an hour of the episode lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The digging scene kinda felt like the series for me — you're wondering wtf is going on, like, is this going to lead to something — but the payoff was great. When I thought "This is getting ridiculous", suddenly there's a "thud" and when they opened the sealed case, there's William! And then when Hans got Nina-ed, my jaw dropped. Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You put it like that and it puts a good perspective on the scene, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm all caught up (finally) and I am stoked for this season! #moarwigs! Reply

Thread

Link

I am so happy that this show is back.



I have a feeling that something horrible is going to happen to Philip's son. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope not! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stan is such an endearingly pathetic loser lmao I love when he's like I MET SOMEONE and then it turns out they hardly spoke at all



Poor Hans. At least he got a quick death though and didn't suffer like William did. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! At least this time he brought beer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Philip's face during that entire exchange killed me. OH, THE OLD YOU GAVE HER A CUP OF WATER TRICK~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Philp did not want to be there and he didn't hide it very well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc I don't pay enough attention when I'm watching this show, and it screws me over every week



I didn't even realize the guy that died was a previously seen character, i was like "oh she shot that henchman"



when the series is over I'll have to rewatch the whole thing and i'm sure i'll be blown away by everything i missed Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just in season 2...the show is good. The clothes tho are not very 80's at all, only the kids have some sort of 80's vibe



Some episode are boring but I will catch up cos Laurie Holden will be on this season Reply

Thread

Link

Season 2 was my least favorite. Just be patient. Season 3 was when the series became the Best Show on TV™ for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked season 2 a lot. It was a huge improvement from S1 and S3 was a huge improvement from S2. The bottom like is: this show gets better with each new season.



That being said, the show is slow so there will be episodes perceived as boring in every season. I don't particularly find them boring, but I see why some people do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really good episode. The digging was definitely a bold move and it almost lost me, but the ending paid off.



I love Paige and want the best for her. Like Martha. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! I feel so bad for her!



She deserves peace and happiness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked it. It didn't really go where I wanted to, but I trust this show. It will be great! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised to see the promo for 5x02 is longer.



The opening scene of Season 5 surprised me. I thought it was some alternate timeline or something. Lol. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i think it might refer to future episodes, not just episode 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would just like to say that the way Stan met this woman at the gym reeks of intelligence officer trying to get hook an asset. We've seen Elizabeth doing that many times.



Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show so much. Excellent season premiere.



"It doesn't hurt." Poor Hans. :( Reply

Thread

Link

It did hurt! </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg right? :( I never really cared about him but his death was really sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Solid first episode. The opening scene was great, when the kid was like hi mom and dad and we see Phillip and Elizabeth.



I want to see more of Elizabeth training Paige. I wonder if she's gonna be any good at it.



Poor Hans :( Reply

Thread

Link