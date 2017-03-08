March 8th, 2017, 10:12 am colourless_aura The Americans 5x02 - Pests - Preview SourceWhat did you think of the premiere, ONTD? Tagged: television - fx, television promo / stills, the americans (fx) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
This girl's life is hell.
I'm a quarter russian and i don't like beets
Edited at 2017-03-08 02:46 pm (UTC)
I'm happy we're getting more of Elizabeth teaching Paige self-defense. I felt bad for Paige there because Elizabeth looked so intimidating just pushing her, lol.
(NGL though, they were starting to lose me during the endless digging at the end)
RIP Hans :(
At the The Americans official podcast, the producers said that it was a 12 minute scene. It definitely felt like it.
He was a cutie :(
It's not even that it was a bad scene, I actually appreciate that they took that risk. It was maybe just a little too long for me, I guess.
I have a feeling that something horrible is going to happen to Philip's son.
Poor Hans. At least he got a quick death though and didn't suffer like William did.
I didn't even realize the guy that died was a previously seen character, i was like "oh she shot that henchman"
when the series is over I'll have to rewatch the whole thing and i'm sure i'll be blown away by everything i missed
Some episode are boring but I will catch up cos Laurie Holden will be on this season
That being said, the show is slow so there will be episodes perceived as boring in every season. I don't particularly find them boring, but I see why some people do.
I love Paige and want the best for her. Like Martha.
She deserves peace and happiness.
The opening scene of Season 5 surprised me. I thought it was some alternate timeline or something. Lol.
"It doesn't hurt." Poor Hans. :(
I want to see more of Elizabeth training Paige. I wonder if she's gonna be any good at it.
Poor Hans :(
the digging lasted way too long but ofc they delivered with the pay off at the end