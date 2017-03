Celebs @ Chanel & Miu Miu Fall shows

Everyone looks so bleh. I like Rita & Cara's outfits Reply

rita looks kinda hot when she's all apathetic and shit



as for everyone else - get a job challenge tbh Reply

why are cara and her sister so burnt orange? Reply

She's posts a lot of pictures from islands on her instagram so maybe she's permanently burnt. Reply

I didn't recognize Rita



Dianna!! Nice to know your fashion taste is still bad, what the heck is she wearing? Reply

Where's Azealia Banks? 😂😂😂 Reply

Also the Supreme logo reminds me of Wawas for some reason. Reply

I would've liked Cara's outfit if it weren't for those fugly Supreme boxers Reply

Wow I legit thought Cara and Rita were the same person scrolling down. Reply

Think I'd like Cara's hair better without that tan.





Edited at 2017-03-08 08:07 am (UTC)

I hate that "coat over the shoulders but not really being worn" look Reply

lmao i love that look, i rock it on the daily Reply

I wish I could, my shoulders are too narrow, everything just slides right off. Reply

same!! i don't understand how ppl can walk around without the coat falling off lol Reply

it makes me feel irritated, like it must be pinned on cause otherwise how do they move around? Reply

Me too. It bugs the shit out of me. Just put the coat on. Or wear a cape. Pick one! Reply

Of course you do lol Reply

Mte. Wear a cape! Reply

seriously thought Dianna was Mischa Barton for a good minute there Reply

I'm digging Cara's bleach blonde look tbh Reply

ugh in other pictures jenna coleman is wearing the cutest coat and i want it so badly Reply

Rita looks like she's just been fucked good? I almost envy the vibes



Maisie's shoes is groce Reply

nah, she just followed caroline de maigret's tips on french hair Reply

