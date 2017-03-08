Horror movie arrives 15 years after it began production
• Andrew Getty — an heir to the Getty oil fortune — spent around $4 million to $6 million of his own fortune into the horror film, which he obsessed over right up until his death in 2015.
• Principal photography started in 2002. But production would stop, start and stop again, dragging on for five years as Getty labored over every frame, and every element of the filmmaking, insisting on making his own unique camera rigs, and building elaborate animatronic robots and expensive sets.
• Getty died March 31, 2015, from an ulcer-related gastrointestinal hemorrhage. His ex-girlfriend found him in his mansion; reports later indicated he had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his body
What kind of movie would you make if you had a fortune, ONTD?
I'm not a movie person but If I had a fortune I would've financed so many cancelled tv shows.
Do it so I can sue you, bitch. I literally brought up that idea in a Disney post.
I'm also really upset there was never a mini-series sequel to The 10th Kingdom.
Probably a movie about Storm. Idk care how old she is, I'd still cast Angela Bassett.
Also, this looks lame.
ummm i would use my fortune on a proper deadpool/spiderman team up movie ofc and if i had any leftover money from that i would force Hideaki Anno to redo that god awful rebuild 3.0 movie i'm still HURT from it
Mainstream and indie horror have both been boring me as of late. I've been trying to get back into Asian horror, especially Korean, for a change of scenery.
I'd sink my fortune into a Madam CJ Walker biography. All of it.
Ghost in a Shell
Dr Strange
Breakfast at Tiffany's
etc
i would remake all movies that have wronged my people