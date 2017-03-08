Horror movie arrives 15 years after it began production

This looks terrible ... but also kind of terrifying? Reply

mte, I can see it being a cult classic Reply

Boyhood, ha impacT

I'm not a movie person but If I had a fortune I would've financed so many cancelled tv shows. Reply

Do a 'Serenity' for every show that we need closure to. Like I need the Bruntouchables road trip for the Limitless tv show. Or My So-Called Life, where Angela sees a redux of her life in her and Brian's daughter. Or like an E! True Hollywood Story about Grosse Point. Reply

Reminds me of Howard Hughes (or at least what I know of Howard Hughes based on The Aviator). Reply

if i had money i would make a catwoman movies starring lucy liu, a movie about the brown berets and a animated movie about The Legend of Popocatepetl & Iztaccíhuatl. Reply

a animated movie about The Legend of Popocatepetl & Iztaccíhuatl



Do it so I can sue you, bitch. I literally brought up that idea in a Disney post. Reply

I'd make a film with a set overarching plot but the rest is ad lib. Hopefully it'll be as iconic as this scene.



I'd make a space opera indiana Jones like movie with Lupita, Gina, Gina, Arden, Tatiana, Godfrey and the main guy from Om The Flesh as a bad guy.



Edited at 2017-03-08 07:54 am (UTC)

Spice World 2 Reply

I would love a fictionalized account of aging popstars reuniting after decades of successful (or not so successful) solo ventures, and the Spice Girls would be the perfect vehicle. But in like another 10 years Reply

This looks like a fun ass movie tho Reply

i don't even know where to start, i...Ben?

wow it's sad that he passed before the movie came out. the second bulletpoint kind of makes him sound Wiseau-ian but the trailer isn't so bad. Reply

i would just make a bunch of really beautiful porns tbh Reply

If I had a fortune I'd do a remake of the Addams family (not that it needs one because Anjelica and Raul were perfection) with Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.



I'm also really upset there was never a mini-series sequel to The 10th Kingdom. Reply

This looks like it was made for tv.



Probably a movie about Storm. Idk care how old she is, I'd still cast Angela Bassett. Reply

Nah. I stopped watching the trailer once I saw the guy holding a dead dog. LEAVE THE DOGS ALONE!



Also, this looks lame. Reply

Mainstream horror movies these days lack the kind of creative creature designs and practical effects it takes to really unsettle a viewer (not to mention the writing/direction/"acting"), but some of this imagery is giving me a little John Carpenter. How tragic that the creator didn't get to see it to its completion Reply

Oop, I didn't get to the dog scene. Guess no one gave him the memo that we, as a public, have gotten sick of the cinematic pooch murdering. Reply

i think cgi has gotten to the point where its cheaper than practical effect so we wont be seeing anything like on the scale of LOTR or 90s action movies Reply

he sounds like tommy wiseau. the trailer is awful but also makes me want to see it. this just might be the room of horror movies. Reply

what kind of DELGO realness





ummm i would use my fortune on a proper deadpool/spiderman team up movie ofc and if i had any leftover money from that i would force Hideaki Anno to redo that god awful rebuild 3.0 movie i'm still HURT from it



Edited at 2017-03-08 08:18 am (UTC) Reply

Well, there are much worse-looking horror movies out there. But this definitely looks very dated for obvious reasons.



Mainstream and indie horror have both been boring me as of late. I've been trying to get back into Asian horror, especially Korean, for a change of scenery. Reply

I'd sink my fortune into a Madam CJ Walker biography. All of it. Reply

I'd finance a Netflix American version of My Love From Another Star. Reply

I'd make action/sci-fi movies with black women leads who are not zoe saldana. Reply

Made by a blue blood heir during a decade long meth binge. Yeah I'm in. Reply

