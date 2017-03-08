PP

Horror movie arrives 15 years after it began production



Andrew Getty — an heir to the Getty oil fortune — spent around $4 million to $6 million of his own fortune into the horror film, which he obsessed over right up until his death in 2015.

• Principal photography started in 2002. But production would stop, start and stop again, dragging on for five years as Getty labored over every frame, and every element of the filmmaking, insisting on making his own unique camera rigs, and building elaborate animatronic robots and expensive sets.

• Getty died March 31, 2015, from an ulcer-related gastrointestinal hemorrhage. His ex-girlfriend found him in his mansion; reports later indicated he had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his body

Sources
1 2

