Can't go to Coachella? Music Festivals in Mexico

I wanted to go to ceremonia but I'm in the process to starting my business so I won't travel in a while.. I wish the corona festival would have kept momentum because last year they really catered to the mirrey crow and being a month later than the usual weekend was really not interesting at all.. loved 2014/2015 editions tho, had the time of my life

There's also some small fest going on in Guadalajara the same day of ceremonia op.. gonna look up for it cause ita worth checking it out



not a festival but I'm going to EXO's concert on april 27th in Mexico City and just today found out Lay (the reason I decided to go) isn't going to any of the north american dates... ten tantita madre lay </3 I'm traveling from Cancun to Mexico city just for that... Reply

I'm so jealous of EXO'rDIUM Mexico the VIP tickets that you get sound check & goodies for are cheap. Ughhhh NA's like never going to get to see Yixing :( Reply

i've always wanted to go to mexico Reply

Damn, Ceremonia's lineup is amazing. I haven't been back to Mexico in 10 years :( Reply

I love Beach house but idk how good they would be live Reply

I hear they're great live Reply

I've seen them twice and they've been great both times! Reply

Nicolas Jaar is so hot omg Reply

OT but Los Angeles ONTDers I need ur help/advice!



So I moved here like 6 months ago but lost the job I had like 3 months ago so Id been working part time gigs



Anyways I accumulated like 5 parking tickets and apparently they stack, to a lot

my car got towed and they had stacked up to like $1100 because I was unable to pay them the last two months.

Despite me going to the courthouse to start payment plans on one and get another extended for the due date

So basically I'm fucked as far as getting it back.



I hear this happens often around here.

LA offers no payment plan to pay down tickets and the impound fee goes up by like 40 day.



Anyways my question is will this prevent me registering a new car when I get one? Reply

I would be more worried that they might go after your license, tbh. How much were your tickets? I got two in Pasadena that were $20 each and one for $25 for parking on La Cienega for not turning my wheels. I'm telling you, do not violate the parking laws in LA. You can go a while without seeing a cop, but parking enforcement will rise from the concrete to give you a ticket. They will materialise out of thin air. Reply

I just assumed that Coachella was somewhere in the USA 😳 Reply

It is Reply

Ah. Oh. Guess this is too early for me. Reply

I AM GOING TO PAL NORTE YAAAAAAAAAS!!!!! Monterrey 💕



The Killers 💃🏽, MIA 💃🏽, Placebo 💃🏽, Sigala 💃🏽, Matt & Kim 💃🏽 I AM SO EXCITED



I only travel for kpop....... rip my wallet this spring between Shinee, BTS, and EXO 😩 Reply

Ur going to all three .O. Reply

that multifandom life ;_; if all their concerts were announced around the same time I'd be more selective and prioritize whom I wanna see but they keep staggering announcements and fucking me over Reply

I live in Las Vegas so I usually just go to Life is Beautiful. Even though the lineup wasn't as strong last year as the past one, it's still probably one of the more reasonably priced festivals out there Reply

