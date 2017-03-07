I'm sure she'll eventually find a way to make bleached and buzzed hair look greasy Reply

She still looks hot.

She was promoting this last year, is it getting a wide release?

No way, it's IFC. It will probably be in limited release for two weeks, make $10 dollars, and then disappear.

It premiered at Cannes and in France last year, this is for the NA release.

At least now when she doesn't wash her hair for a week we won't be able to tell. Two thumbs up.

Hmm I like her better as a blonde, I'm unsure about this buzz cut look, she reminds me of Jenna Malone

I'm honestly kind of surprised they've never played sisters

Ugh another equally bad actress

I think it's an upgrade.



I absolutely hate seeing her greasy/uncombed hair at times.

Reply

I honestly just started laughing. Reply

serving us Mystique teas..



Edited at 2017-03-08 06:26 am (UTC) Reply

I can't stand people who wear glasses with non prescription lenses as a way to look ~smart~. This pretentious bitch.

I heard she punched Drew Carey in the stomach, stole his fake glasses & ran off wearing them. That bitch

just bc some of us were born w perfect vision doesn't mean we can't pull off a lewk, ok?

God forbid someone wear glasses as an accessory. they're cute calm down. I hate being blind too.

Love the new look and the movie.

her makeup is terrible in both photos but she still looks hot. idk why it took ontd so long to realize that's shes beautiful but if u go into old posts it's all just ppl calling her basic and ugly

she (and lea seydoux) are one of those people that kind of blended in too much with long hair. they're perfect for short/mid length hair

i feel u. lea was so hot to me in blue is the warmest color but when i see irl pics of her im kind of like

#notallontders I've always thought she's pretty tbh! (Sucks for her that she became known for Twilight tho because she looked bland in that movie lol)

I never got that either. She is gorgeous. And one of the few people who can carry every hair color.

Because she's basic. If I would see her in person I wouldn't look twice.

ONTD isn't fooled by a $5,000 professional make-up job. They clean her up for the red carpet and photo shoots, but we all know what she really looks like when the make-up comes off, and it's basic AF. Combined with her personality, it's a total turn off.

how the fuck she ever got a single acting role is BEYOND me

Oh good, now I know for a fact super short would look terrible on me since every rando thinks we look alike

She's fucking hot I'll give her that

nah

i admire the confidence in a buzzed head, my hair is like a security blanket

i rarely even pull it back for a bun when im in public, my face feels so exposed idk why Reply

I'll give the movie a watch.

