The Night Manager might get a second season
Hoping for #TheNightManager Season 2? Scripts are "slowly being developed" https://t.co/BAvEEblm1c pic.twitter.com/9xZ9WX62KZ— IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 8, 2017
- The Night Manager AKA the miniseries for which Tom Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and then gave that awkward speech about how he's the reason doctors in Sudan get up in the morning, might be getting a second series
- Director Susanne Bier expressed interest and said scripts are being developed: We all very much want to do a Season 2, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of Season 1. That would be a really bad idea.
- The first season was based on the book of the same name by John le Carré. No word yet on who would return.
I'm not really into spy movies, but I thought this one was really good, and the villa where the main bad guy lives is to DIE FOR.
Seriously, watch it for the house porn alone.
is there even a story to tell? i can't even remember how this ended.
I waited so long to watch this show, literally spent months waiting for it, and when I decided to watch it, Hiddleswift happened and everything was ruined. Thanks a lot Tom!