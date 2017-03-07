Joan Smalls, Yoncé

The Night Manager might get a second season


  • The Night Manager AKA the miniseries for which Tom Hiddleston won a Golden Globe and then gave that awkward speech about how he's the reason doctors in Sudan get up in the morning, might be getting a second series

  • Director Susanne Bier expressed interest and said scripts are being developed: We all very much want to do a Season 2, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of Season 1. That would be a really bad idea.

  • The first season was based on the book of the same name by John le Carré. No word yet on who would return.

source

Tagged: , , ,