Filming for part two of 'IT' to begin later this month

I've never read the book but I remember the adaptation with Tim Curry and finding it utterly terrifying until the end, which I was just ????? at



The book is great. I actually like the mini-series, and think there are parts where the limitation of network television actually helped their final product, but they are two different animals. Tim Curry was amazing but IT actually doesn't take the form of Pennywise that much and some of the other things are just as if not more frightening. Not to mention the bullies are so fucked up in the book.

oh no doubt the book is better. I probably haven't seen the other adaptation for 25 years (I know we rented it from the video store, lol) but my grandma and I were both utterly confused by the ending. It didn't seem to translate quite right.

mte, patrick hockstetter is a million times scarier than pennywise

The book was way better and more terrifying than the adaptation imo.

I mean if Stephen King liked it that's good enough for me tbh. Even tho there's no way this new dude could be as scary as Tim.

I don't think he can be either though I'm actually really excited to see what they do with the Leper since Javier Botet is playing that part.

i take his commentary with a grain of salt.

so much of his work has been adapted to other mediums that he's probably grading on a curve at this point.

huh.. i'm here for this if stephen actually approves

Same. I've been going back and forth on this since Cary left. They've made a lot of weird choices but there's also some stuff that has really intrigued be about the production. I'm definitely more interested now that Stephen approves.

So excited, got my fingers crossed that Bill comes into the studio I work at

I had a couple friends see him on the street with his gf over the summer

I just finished reading the book. Patrick Hocktsetter was the creepiest character to me.

His fridge.

I read that Patrick is actually in this movie, which is cool because the miniseries could have been more with his presence. The humans of Derry are always the scariest to me; the best residents were apathetic at best.

Yep. He's definitely in this version.

totally stoked, this is my second favorite stephen king novel so i'm excited to see what they do with it

What's your favorite?

cliche answer but it'll always be the stand :O

tbh i care for film adaptations of stephen king's books a lot more than the books themselves. i really loved thinner but a lot of his other stuff is just odd, and not in a good way. middle school me read IT and was just like "wtf..." at the [ Spoiler (click to open) ] child orgy scene. ik it wasnt really a very good movie but tim curry was iconic.tbh i care for film adaptations of stephen king's books a lot more than the books themselves. i really loved thinner but a lot of his other stuff is just odd, and not in a good way. middle school me read IT and was just like "wtf..." at theand now that im older it seems even more fucked up

I've never actually read Thinner. That's a novella isn't it?



I love IT but the child orgy is still weird as fuck. I'm assuming they don't include it in this.

i think its around ~300 pages so shorter than a lot of his other books but not really a novela. it's one of those books that's not really creepy at first but it really sticks with you and sort of chills to the bone the more you think about it.

As a kid it terrified me but as an adult I was like :/ when I rewatched it. I think Apt Pupil might be one of my fav adaptations of his stuff but IA his stuff, esp his older stuff is pretty weird but wasn't he also pretty heavily into drugs during the earlier part of his career? That may have something to do with it. Idk how much creative license he's taken with his own backstory but it's all pretty weird.

I want this to be good since I was so disappointed with the earlier one. Tim Curry was the best thing about that series.

Is the book worth reading?

Completely. It's my favorite Stephen King book. It's a commitment though since it's like 1,100+ pages.

Hmm, maybe I'll give it a shot then.

There comes a point when it just stalls so you have to power through but it's 100% worth it.

Oh yes, it's his best work. I first started it in middle school, but was too freaked out to finish it. I finally read it all the way through once, over a decade ago, but I remember the experience vividly. Terrifying but also very moving, which is King's strength imo.



Edited at 2017-03-08 05:32 am (UTC)

Its a great read imo. I didn't even realize it was as long as it is until pretty recently when I decided to reread it.

absolutely

Stephen's seal of approval is a good sign.



This reminds me of Saramago watching Blindness and crying at end/thanking the director. It must be an awesome feeling to adapt someone else's work and have that person thinking you did such a great job.

i'm pretty interested now ngl.

I'm really hopeful for this.



The adult part of the book always strikes me as sad. Especially this quote



"It ... had known they could come back, just as a lion knows the zebra will eventually return to the waterhole. ... When It woke It would be healed, renewed--but their childhoods would be burned away like seven fatty candles. The former powers of their imaginations would be muted and weak. They would no longer imagine that there were piranha in the Kenduskeag or that if you stepped on a crack you might really break your mother's back or that if you killed a ladybug which lit on your shirt your house would catch fire that night.



Instead, they would believe in insurance. Instead, they would believe in wine with dinner–something nice but not too pretentious... Instead, they would believe that Rolaids consume forty-seven times their own weight in excess stomach acid. ... As each year passed their dreams would grow smaller."

That is sad. As a kid I don't think I noticed that but as an adult reading that is like ow.

is this r or pg-13? because i'm really not here for the inexplicable adolescent gangbang.

R

I hope they leave that part with Bev and all the boys out. It literally has nothing to do with the story.

