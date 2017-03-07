Filming for part two of 'IT' to begin later this month
While the remake of Stephen King's IT won't be releasing until this fall production for part two is set to begin later this month.
For those of you that abandoned the project after Cary Fukunaga stepped down here's a brief update. Part One is only telling the story of The Losers' Club. The adult counterparts of the characters are not going to appear in this film at all. Part One remains a period piece, however, it now takes place in the 1980s instead of the 1950s since Part Two will be taking place in modern day.
While no casting information has been officially revealed as far as who will be playing the adult versions of The Losers' Club filming is allegedly set to begin as early as March 17 in and around the Toronto area. The production is allegedly shooting under the the fake name Accordion.
The producers have supposedly gained confidence in the project after reception from early screenings of Part One went well. Stephen King even sat in on a screening and gave it his seal of approval.
Andy Muschietti's remake of IT (actually it's Part 1--The Losers' Club) succeeds beyond my expectations. Relax. Wait. And enjoy.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2017
While the adult portion is the weaker part of the story I'm curious to see who they cast. I hope this is still filming next time I'm in Toronto.
tbh i care for film adaptations of stephen king's books a lot more than the books themselves. i really loved thinner but a lot of his other stuff is just odd, and not in a good way. middle school me read IT and was just like "wtf..." at the [Spoiler (click to open)]child orgy scene. and now that im older it seems even more fucked up
I love IT but the child orgy is still weird as fuck. I'm assuming they don't include it in this.
This reminds me of Saramago watching Blindness and crying at end/thanking the director. It must be an awesome feeling to adapt someone else's work and have that person thinking you did such a great job.
The adult part of the book always strikes me as sad. Especially this quote
"It ... had known they could come back, just as a lion knows the zebra will eventually return to the waterhole. ... When It woke It would be healed, renewed--but their childhoods would be burned away like seven fatty candles. The former powers of their imaginations would be muted and weak. They would no longer imagine that there were piranha in the Kenduskeag or that if you stepped on a crack you might really break your mother’s back or that if you killed a ladybug which lit on your shirt your house would catch fire that night.
Instead, they would believe in insurance. Instead, they would believe in wine with dinner–something nice but not too pretentious... Instead, they would believe that Rolaids consume forty-seven times their own weight in excess stomach acid. ... As each year passed their dreams would grow smaller."
