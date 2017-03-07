Legends of Tomorrow 2x14 "Moonshot" promo

I cant believe (well I can actually) that they wasted KC for filming like a minor scene for the finale. Fly her in for 1 day? Ugh.



I was glad that they finally brought up the glaring Amaya issue and let her channel a dinosaur but wth with her acting like a 16 year old? I need an episode where they let her go all out with her powers. Reply

I'm still watching tonight's episode and don't remember Ray meeting Amaya's granddaughter so tell me if I'm wrong here but theory:



Nate knocks up Amaya before she goes back to her own time and her granddaughter is also his. Reply

That's what I'm assuming too. Reply

They magically met during S2 of her animated "season". Somehow he and Firestorm werent on the Waverider.... Reply

Ah, that explains it! Thanks. Reply

Ah, okay. I think I only tried watching one episode of that and I don't even remember happened. Reply

And I will RAGE if that is what happens. It probably will happen but I will RAGE! Reply

i'm sure they're already coming up with some ridiculous explanation as to how that could be possible Reply

I'm always going to ask this annoying question.. Is Eobard in this eposide?



I need to know if it's worth staying up so late.. Reply

I'm now about to watch it but I read a recap and he is at the end I think Reply

Pfffffff, damn Eobard making me watch the whole damn thing. I'll just dvr it, and see it tomorrow..





Btw Thanks! Reply

Not really, it was mainly just the main characters. The Legend of Doom I don't think will be featured until next week, Eobard at the end was just setting up the episode for next week - so he'll be in that one. Reply

Thanks for letting me know, I'll be sure to not miss that episode! Reply

I haven't watched the episode yet (West Coast, hooray), but I wonder if the only reason they wrote out Rip for the first half of the season was because Arthur was filming series 3 of Broadchurch. Reply

Ya, I think that's probably it. Reply

i cant believe he made out with his ship Reply

