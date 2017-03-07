March 7th, 2017, 10:05 pm ilouboutin "This Is Us" 1x18 Promo "Moonshadow" (Season Finale) - Jack heads to Cleveland to make things right with Rebecca on the night of her first big gig with the band. Randall, Kate and Kevin make big decisions about their futures.Source: YouTube Tagged: mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, sterling k. brown, television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5252 comments Add comment
[Spoiler (click to open)]i guess jack dies in a drunk driving accident and tbh that's not how i expected him to go? that's heartbreaking to me and it's so sad that kate blames herself.
I thought it would be drunk driving OR...I thought he would finally go after pursuing his construction company dream, and during a job for "Big 3 Homes" he would die in a construction accident...because thats pretty fitting in terms of tear jerker too.
is Sterling going to get nominated for awards as lead or supporting actor? bc this is kind of an ensemble cast, but also most episodes (at least this season) seem to revolve around him. either way, others in his category need not apply.
all the other characters have to have 'younger versions' cast sharing screen time (except Miguel but he is so Supporting it isnt even funny).
And Kate :(
The random Ron Howard at the end shocked me? I didn't pay attention to the credits, did it list him?
past: Rebecca leaves on her tour and she and Jack fight before she leaves. Kate says Jack should drive the two hours to her first stop to make up with her. Jack goes to a bar, flirts and gets drunk and then decides to take Kate's advice, implying he dies in a drunk driving accident
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:54 am (UTC)
hate that about jack :(
also, LOVE your icon, I can't wait for cinammon roll Rami to make movies and win oscars and stuff,lol
everything will Williams fun-eral was so sweet and the POSTCARD. i hate this show.
the flashbacks are fine but i HATE the way this show frames rebecca vs. jack. it's nice that they're finally showing us some of his flaws but the way they've written her constantly frames her as "the bad guy" while jack constantly gets these one-on-one scenes with his kids that show how great he is as a dad and as a husband. like, LET REBECCA HAVE ONE-ON-ONE SCENES WITH HER KIDS TOO.
i liked him better with sloane too, i wish they could've stretched out that whole relationship into something romcommy, where their friends with benefits that turn into something more. instead it lasted like 2 whole episodes.
I feel like they've run through so many storylines in just one season. idk if it's because it was a new show with no guaranteed future or what, but a lot has happened and been resolved so far. obviously everything with Jack and William, Randall and Kevin's rocky relationship, Kevin's love interests, Toby's heart attack, Kate's time at her camp that was literally an episode....all of these things (and others) I feel are plots other shows would've spent a good chunk of time on. that's my biggest complaint about this show.
I was so glad Jack blew off that redhead from his office. I hope he doesn't die the way they're making it look. I hope they're just trying to throw us off.
But no. He's still insanely dense and unlikeable. I really wanted to like him after the Randall thing, too. "What would Jack Pearson do?" needs to be his constant life motto.
Edited at 2017-03-08 04:27 am (UTC)
i also really love beth and i hope we get to see more of her next season. i was glad she had a little bit of a pov on william's passing this episode, her getting his postcard was my favorite scene
Edited at 2017-03-08 04:35 am (UTC)