



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i guess jack dies in a drunk driving accident and tbh that's not how i expected him to go? that's heartbreaking to me and it's so sad that kate blames herself. this episode was so sweet. i loved how annie and tess planned the FUN-eral and the pills/m&m's, the old man hat, beth's speech. it was lovely. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] IA with this theory. i think kate is the reason why he was out driving and that's why she blames herself. i also think he died while rebecca was on tour. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I totally expected him to go this way actually. he's just so PERFECT the entire show, and he comes from such an awful loser father, that it's just...life, that he would run away from where he came from his entire life but eventually end up like his father (in terms of poor life decisions, being awful/selfish). and it explains why some of the kids are still fucked up years later...because they cant reconcile the dad they knew with how he died.



I thought it would be drunk driving OR...I thought he would finally go after pursuing his construction company dream, and during a job for "Big 3 Homes" he would die in a construction accident...because thats pretty fitting in terms of tear jerker too. Reply

Fuck Jack. No wonder Kate likes shitty men. Reply

is Sterling going to get nominated for awards as lead or supporting actor? bc this is kind of an ensemble cast, but also most episodes (at least this season) seem to revolve around him. either way, others in his category need not apply. this fucking showis Sterling going to get nominated for awards as lead or supporting actor? bc this is kind of an ensemble cast, but also most episodes (at least this season) seem to revolve around him. either way, others in his category need not apply. Reply

That's me every damn episode. I thought I was going to make it through this one without crying but then that mail came so ... Reply

i held it together until that damn postcard came Reply

yes! but it started for me at the Kate/Randall scene outside of his house. Reply

i would think he and anyone else submitting would go for supporting, because there isn't any clear lead on the show Reply

I think the only "lead" would be Mandy, since she plays the same character in both flashbacks and real time.



all the other characters have to have 'younger versions' cast sharing screen time (except Miguel but he is so Supporting it isnt even funny). Reply

Ugh, I cried all this episode. Beth especially broke my heart.



And Kate :(



The random Ron Howard at the end shocked me? I didn't pay attention to the credits, did it list him? Reply

I was actually screaming noooooo at my tv at the end ugh I hate that Kate blames herself for what is about to happen Reply

someone spoil me please? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] present day: Randall and Beth are planning William's memorial when they find a letter from him asking that Annie and Tess plan it. during the memorial, Kate gets emotional and leaves the house and Randall comforts her and she says she's sorry he had to do this twice and she still hasn't gotten over Jack's death and he encourages her to tell Toby about it and says she will. Beth is upset because William didnt say goodbye to her. Kevin's play opens and it goes well. Randall and Rebecca finally make up. Randall decides to quit his job in memory of living a life like William. Beth is going through the mail and finds a postcard from William from Memphis telling her goodbye and that she was the daughter he never had. Kate tells Toby she's ready to talk and that her dad's death is her fault.



past: Rebecca leaves on her tour and she and Jack fight before she leaves. Kate says Jack should drive the two hours to her first stop to make up with her. Jack goes to a bar, flirts and gets drunk and then decides to take Kate's advice, implying he dies in a drunk driving accident





ty!

hate that about jack :(

also, LOVE your icon, I can't wait for cinammon roll Rami to make movies and win oscars and stuff,lol Reply

Jack did not flirt; he clearly rebuked that girl's attempts to flirt. Reply

NOPE NOPE with a side of FUCK NO. ugh poor Kate. she blames herself cuz she told him to go out and not sit at home and suggested he go see Rebecca in Cleveland. and than the phone call with him telling her that he took her advice and was gonna go, which is probably the last time she talked to him. just NO.



everything will Williams fun-eral was so sweet and the POSTCARD. i hate this show.

i marathoned this show this week and i wish this show was randall focused tbh. i feel like they clearly do not know what to do with kate (which is infuriating because i like the actress and want to see her have a storyline that isn't focused on her weight or her love life because toby is the worst) or kevin (who is zzzZZZZZZZZ). sterling's their strongest actor too and he helps sell even the weaker parts. hartley is fine and a decent actor but they've saddled him with 3 love interests in one season and somehow expect me to care about this relationship that we had previously zero backstory on? no thanks.



the flashbacks are fine but i HATE the way this show frames rebecca vs. jack. it's nice that they're finally showing us some of his flaws but the way they've written her constantly frames her as "the bad guy" while jack constantly gets these one-on-one scenes with his kids that show how great he is as a dad and as a husband. like, LET REBECCA HAVE ONE-ON-ONE SCENES WITH HER KIDS TOO. Reply

IA about kevin's love interest. i really wanted him with sloane but i also like sophie. idk who to ship. lmao. Reply

they clearly want us to invest in him and sophie's relationship but i'm like.... you've barely established her, he cheated on her and i feel no chemistry there but somehow you want me to think they're this great love story? nah.



i liked him better with sloane too, i wish they could've stretched out that whole relationship into something romcommy, where their friends with benefits that turn into something more. instead it lasted like 2 whole episodes. Reply

Sloane will forever have my heart because of her rant about hating authentic and loving inauthentic and how she loves Epcot because how fake it all is lmao. Reply

+1 on hating jack the mary sue. i've been saying it since like episode 3 and its becoming v clear that they're not interested in painting him as anything but a saint. Reply

Parent

I feel like they've run through so many storylines in just one season. idk if it's because it was a new show with no guaranteed future or what, but a lot has happened and been resolved so far. obviously everything with Jack and William, Randall and Kevin's rocky relationship, Kevin's love interests, Toby's heart attack, Kate's time at her camp that was literally an episode....all of these things (and others) I feel are plots other shows would've spent a good chunk of time on. that's my biggest complaint about this show. Reply

If it makes you feel any better, Rebecca has the entire future to have one on one scenes with the kids. Reply

Lost it at Randall's dream of William and Jack hanging out and reminiscing😭



I was so glad Jack blew off that redhead from his office. I hope he doesn't die the way they're making it look. I hope they're just trying to throw us off. Reply

yeah a part me of feels like they wouldn't make it that obvious by basically giving it away in the promo? but idk. Reply

Meeeeee tooooooo Reply

I think they are because I watched the interviews with Mandy and Milo. They said the way he died won't be revealed any time soon. Possibly another season or so from what Mandy said recently. Reply

I thought the title of the next ep sounded familiar. She sang it in Coverage. Reply

also was i the only one thinking Jack was gonna like...get mugged and killed when he was outside the bar on the payphone? lol the whole framing of that scene seemed ominous~. Reply

yes! i thought something was going to happen when he dropped his keys or whatever. Reply

I thought the same! When he dropped the keys, I thought someone was going to run up on him. Reply

moonshadow is one of my favorite covers on her album. Reply

I thought they were gearing up for a redemption of Kevin's shitty character after the ex-wife reunion and helping Randall through his breakdown.



But no. He's still insanely dense and unlikeable. I really wanted to like him after the Randall thing, too. "What would Jack Pearson do?" needs to be his constant life motto. Reply

kevin is only interesting in relation to his siblings. his relationship with randall actually makes him interesting to me, get him away from that and i just want to ffw through his storyline. i think the show has done a good job establishing why he is the way he is, that still doesn't mean i care about his white boy problems. i know randall has forgiven him for the way he treated him when they were younger but i still don't lol. Reply

Kevin is BY FAR the least likable of the Pearson family....by a MILE. Reply

It makes me really sad because I really like Justin Hartley and I thought he was surprisingly good as moody but witty green arrow. But Kevin is such an obnoxious character my god. Idk if he is supposed to be comic relief but it's not working. I get bored watching his scenes. Young Kevin-Randall scenes are more interesting

randall is by far the most interesting of the 2nd gen, but im a bit worried about how the writers will handle his character now that william's story is over. the work drama/new career could go either way, but im not too interested



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:27 am (UTC)

i feel like unlike the other characters he has so much more going on so i'm not worried about him as much. the writers seem to have the best handle on him as a character too, so here's hoping they at least know what they're doing with him. i just hope they never do any cheap relationship drama with him and beth since they're the best and i love them. Reply

I want more Beth on her own stuff too. Her character is so likesble and sometimes I see her as us, the audience. Reply

it all seems to be set up for jack to get into an accident on the way to rebecca's show (or on the way home), but they've said they don't plan on revealing it yet, so either that was a misdirect or all of this is.



i also really love beth and i hope we get to see more of her next season. i was glad she had a little bit of a pov on william's passing this episode, her getting his postcard was my favorite scene



Edited at 2017-03-08 04:35 am (UTC)

Her "I refilled all his medications" broke my heart. She's a great actress. Reply

