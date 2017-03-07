gyun

A Gender swap "Overboard" remake is happening with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez



The Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell comedy about a girl who loses her memory by falling off a yacht and the carpenter that falls in love with her,is getting the remake gender swap treatment with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. This time Eugenio will play a rich Mexican playboy who loses his memory, and Anna will be the girl that tricks him into thinking they are married.

Source:http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/espectaculos/cine/2017/03/6/eugenio-derbez-protagonizara-pelicula-junto-anna-faris
