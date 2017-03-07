A Gender swap "Overboard" remake is happening with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez

I really like Eugenio and I'm glad he is getting big in the US, but, no.



Also he shines in spanish, in english he is very meh

he is not funny in english

Let's just not.

nope still creepy

I don't think this plot is going to be as accepted now as it was 30 years ago



And Anna needs to go back to having dark hair



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:28 am (UTC)

ita (your second line)



I miss her hair she had in Scary Movie, the blond is just not for her

man, my mom used to watch the original all the time when i was a kid. i never cared for it, because i was a literal small child, so i didn't really... get the plot but YIKES now that i understand it.

blonde seriously ages her. she needs dark hair again.

is that a wig..jesus

I listened to her on an ep of How Did This Get Made and she seems like the worst.

She had to have been fucked up, she was making no sense

Right?!? She was so unfunny and extremely boring.

That episode was terrible.

Hers is the first episode I've listened to because it was the first episode I saw with a recognizable title, and she dragged it down. She seemed to be the only finding her schtick funny so idk why she continued.

Reply

is nothing sacred? omg. no one will ever be as hot as kurt is in that movie



i love anna tho and i desperately want her and regina together again

I listened to her podcasts with Regina like 3 times in a row. They're hilarious together. Cindy + Brenda 4ever!

i really fucking hate her.

I hate this movie.

i used to like her back in the day but the fact that she's married to a bible thumping republican turned me awf

Edited at 2017-03-08 03:31 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

Or the fact that she's a shitty pet owner

ya Pratt and his Republican bible thumping bullshit is so incredibly off putting.

no, gracias

they're both FUGLY

Is the original worth watching?

its great

It's awful. I watched it for the first time as a kid and even then I realized how fucked up the premise was.

It's such a creepy, truly awful plot so I'm not here for this shit.



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:57 am (UTC) Reply

same, it made me so uncomfortable

Only if you don't take it seriously

It's got funny parts but it's super creepy and gross as a whole so...

only for kurt and goldie

I liked it as a little kid but it is tremendously fucked up

its one of those movies that doesnt age well because the plot is so fucking problematic its insane. but Kurt and Goldie make it 1000x better, and I've watched it from childhood and I cant NOT like it. like someone said, as long as you dont take it seriously and dont glorify it as a great relationship or anything, enjoy it.



its no different than ppl loving Beauty and the Beast even though its abusive as fuck.

So fucked up. So unbelievably fucked up.

Only if you like comedies about rape by deception.

