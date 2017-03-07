A Gender swap "Overboard" remake is happening with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez
The Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell comedy about a girl who loses her memory by falling off a yacht and the carpenter that falls in love with her,is getting the remake gender swap treatment with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. This time Eugenio will play a rich Mexican playboy who loses his memory, and Anna will be the girl that tricks him into thinking they are married.
Source:http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/articulo/e
Also he shines in spanish, in english he is very meh
And Anna needs to go back to having dark hair
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:28 am (UTC)
I miss her hair she had in Scary Movie, the blond is just not for her
i love anna tho and i desperately want her and regina together again
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:31 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:57 am (UTC)
its no different than ppl loving Beauty and the Beast even though its abusive as fuck.