Emma Watson talks her beauty routine
All the organic lipsticks @EmmaWatson swears by https://t.co/wWCRwODVqJ pic.twitter.com/Fg64YqfqVA— Into The Gloss (@IntoTheGloss) March 6, 2017
Emma was featured in Into The Gloss' Top Shelf series. Here are some highlights from her interview:
- tries to use completely sustainable and organic products
- finds out about new products on instagram
- insisted on having her freckles show in Beauty and the Beast
- wears red lipstick on important days, like her graduation and the Women's March
- takes a bath every single day. sometimes 2 or 3
- puts oil on her pubes
source | image
happy emma watson week, ontd
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:27 am (UTC)
while the Top Shelfies all come from girls who seem like they buy Glossier bc of their thirst to be featured on ITG.
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:29 am (UTC)
I don't like taking quick baths either, if I'm having a bath I'm spending a damn good time in there with candles and oils maybe a bath bomb
Baths give me anxiety and the thought of taking 2 or 3 a day is freaking me the f out. Also, who the hell has time for that?
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:32 am (UTC)
Well no shit, honey, when you take three baths a day....
also have been eyeing benton snail bee essence since my skin has been so dry lately, has anyone else tried it?
Reading Anne of Green Gables as a kid confused me because how could having red hair and freckles be a bad thing?!
I loved them too. They make me think of healthy skin that has gotten a little bit of sunshine.
I assume that if anyone had the time it would be you since you're taking 1-3 baths a day...
I mean who wants to actually sit around and do it, it seems so tedious.
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:42 am (UTC)
When you take your 3rd bath of the day and then look at the clock and realize you dont have time to do any oil pulling. It's awful.
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:38 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:39 am (UTC)
but it's ehhh.
i've accepted the tim burton movie character aesthetic
I finally broke down and bought that age rewind concealer. It works really well. I'm glad I got it.