Emma Watson talks her beauty routine



Emma was featured in Into The Gloss' Top Shelf series. Here are some highlights from her interview:
- tries to use completely sustainable and organic products
- finds out about new products on instagram
- insisted on having her freckles show in Beauty and the Beast
- wears red lipstick on important days, like her graduation and the Women's March
- takes a bath every single day. sometimes 2 or 3
- puts oil on her pubes

source

