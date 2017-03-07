Emma Watson talks her beauty routine

I never trust celebrity Top Shelf (Shelves?) because I assume they're being paid to talk about those specific products. I do like the Top Shelfies, and when they feature more WOC.



I feel like a lot of people in the Top Shelfies are just pushing Glossier product Reply

They're always pushing glossier crap unless they're super famous. Also I've noticed people with two top shelves after a come up it's always like by Terry, Sicily, Charlotte Tillberry but before it's like drugstore shit and makeup forever so it's like just because you got a little money you buy better products now or do you really swear by them? Reply

It's actually the other way around here, Emma's has her upper lip bleach and tampons visible and isn't shilling Lancome, and Dita von Teese was the one talking about tweezing nipple hair in her Top Shelf.



while the Top Shelfies all come from girls who seem like they buy Glossier bc of their thirst to be featured on ITG. Reply

What does putting oil on your pubic hair do? Just make it nicer?



It can make the hair much softer. The product she uses also helps with ingrowns, apparently. Reply

Hmm. I just never thought to do that lol Reply

It's supposed to make it softer but I've tried that and it didn't do shit for me lmao Reply

Who has time to bathe 3 times a day? Reply

mte



I don't like taking quick baths either, if I'm having a bath I'm spending a damn good time in there with candles and oils maybe a bath bomb Reply

I sometimes take 2 or 3 but I live in a very hot place. Reply

I live in Florida & even I don't take three baths a day Reply

Hygienic people. Reply

who takes baths even once a day every day to begin with? Take a shower like a normal person and waste less water. Reply

In the summers I'll take 2 baths sometimes. But usually it's a cool bath around midday and then an actual cleaning bath in the evenings. I live in AZ and work in education so I have my summers off so I can swing it. Reply

I usually shower 2x a day, especially in the summer...they're typically very quick unless I'm washing my hair (which is more like 2x a week because I have curly hair). I have an active job, so I might hop in after work, then again after I workout in the evenings. Reply

when I worked in a greenhouse I would go home and take a cold shower during lunch. Reply

people who live in hot places. It doesn't even take that long if you don't wash your hair? Reply

Having a bath takes so much effort Reply

"takes a bath every single day. sometimes 2 or 3"



Baths give me anxiety and the thought of taking 2 or 3 a day is freaking me the f out. Also, who the hell has time for that?



WTF is she doing that she takes 2-3 baths a day? And that's just wasting water, WTF. Reply

"Now my skin tends to run pretty dry"



Well no shit, honey, when you take three baths a day.... Reply

lol mte Reply

yeah i'd have to be slapping on a sheet mask during every bath Reply

Lmao Reply

lol Reply

MTE Reply

We had neighbours where the whole family took several showers a day. Even after getting a perm. Reply

did legally blonde not teach them anything? Reply

LOL Reply

i've never understood why freckles are seen as so undesirable. i know WHY in a historical context etc, but i've always thought my freckles were cute, idk.



also have been eyeing benton snail bee essence since my skin has been so dry lately, has anyone else tried it? Reply

Ive got it and I like it. I've been using the essence during the day and the lotion at night for about 2 months and my skin hasn't freaked out. Reply

i feel like the only people that think freckles are ugly are people with freckles lol Reply

I fucking love freckles.

Reading Anne of Green Gables as a kid confused me because how could having red hair and freckles be a bad thing?! Reply

I've been using it recently, I like it b/c it helps w/my acne but I don't notice it being very moisturizing. Reply

i finished one bottle, it wasn't irritating but idk what kind of benefit i got from it, it was like water to me. Reply

I love freckles, I don't get why they're undesirable~ either. I love scars too, I understand why people don't but I find them beautiful. Reply

Freckles are great! I always thought Emma's were cute. Reply

I used to have a lot of freckles across my nose and cheeks from playing softball almost year round but moisturizer with spf and makeup with spf they've faded.



I loved them too. They make me think of healthy skin that has gotten a little bit of sunshine. Reply

Why are freckles seen as bad in a historical context? Reply

Maybe because they develop because of sun exposure? Aristocracy usually didn't spend as much time outdoors as laborers and when they were protected when they were outside. Same reason a lot of cultures prefer lighter skin I think. Reply

Well, freckles 'break' up smooth, uneven skin but mostly freckles really emerge if you spend time in the sun so if you're really freckled, that must mean you're spending time outside which = farm labor/commoner. Reply

i use the benton essence and it's not super hydrating, i feel like it's better for brightening/acne/etc. if you haven't tried the hada labo gokujyun lotion yet i would recommend that for dry skin. Reply

I don't get it. I think freckles are cute. I have really faint ones sometimes in the summer. Reply

freckles are beautiful! they're super ~in right now too lol. tons of people legit draw them on or get them TATTOOED. you're lucky to have natural freckles! Reply

Must be nice to take 2-3 baths/day. Who has that kind of time?! Reply

but does she sunbake her vadge like the quinoa queen? Reply

I’ve done oil pulling before and that’s fine, but it takes so long and who has the time? I certainly don’t.



I assume that if anyone had the time it would be you since you're taking 1-3 baths a day...

lol she could just do it while she's taking a bath tbh Reply

Oil pulling is less fun than taking a bath tho



I mean who wants to actually sit around and do it, it seems so tedious. Reply

Hearing about all this fancy skincare makes me so anxious. I've been doing a "routine" for about 5 months now (before it was just cleanse tone moisturize) and I have seen literally no improvement - if anything it's gotten worse - so I'm leery of everything and also wondering how the fuck someone can even know when they're getting it "right" since there are so many potential components and ugh ugh I'm getting anxious thinking about it Reply

What is your skin issue? Maybe it's the ingredients of what you use that are adverse to what you're trying to fix? Reply

You can skip the 20 products Emma uses. Just drink lots of water, wash your face, get a healthy amount of sunlight, wear sunscreen, exercise occasionally, get a good nights sleep & try to eat healthier.



Maybe you are using products that are too harsh for your skin? If your skin gets worse it is a sign the products aren#T right for you. In general though, skincare can take a long time to show visible improvements. Some are almost instant like getting more moisture or lipids into your skin but other stuff, like most anti aging thing can take up to a year. Reply

ik the dermatologist can be expensive if ur insurance wont cover it but my derm has been so so helpful. plus she prescribes rly good products that my insurance usually covers. in the long run i'd say it's been a money saver since im not trying out loads of different ineffective products anymore Reply

Sis you need 3 things. Water in your body, sunscreen on your body and baby soap to clean your body at the end of the day. This includes your face. Reply

What are you trying to address? Acne? Dryness? Reply

Thankfully, Glossier's new priming moisturizer rich hasn't murdered my skin yet. Usually anything with lavender oil has me looking like the plague by day three but it's been three weeks and nothing drastic has happened. There have been some clogged pores but those are easy to deal with. Reply

I wasn't expecting to love it but I do, it just melts into the skin Reply

Sis if you haven't already you have to try their new blushes, they are fab Reply

When you take your 3rd bath of the day and then look at the clock and realize you dont have time to do any oil pulling. It's awful.





When you take your 3rd bath of the day and then look at the clock and realize you dont have time to do any oil pulling. It's awful.

iz that mark cuban, he cun mark my pussy Reply

yassss tbh i would even feel partially guilty about trapping him with child support </3 Reply

lmao A+ response Reply

I wasn't ever expecting to hear anything about Emma Watsons pubic hair much less her care routine for them



I use organic/natural products too. they're usually the only ones that don't test on animals Reply

have you tried Pacifica yet? I love their Dreamy Youth cream, the Devocean lipstick, and their nail polishes. Reply

I have some pacifica eye shadow but I don't care for it tbh Reply

The dreamy youth cream is awesome but I got through it way too fast for the price :( I switched to the first aid beauty repair cream which comes in a big tub

but it's ehhh. Reply

I like Pacifica fragrances and eyeshadows/palettes. I have the Solar Palette and the Power of Love palette (got both on sale). The Power of Love palette is super pretty and subdued. The light colors are nice but the darker ones tend to be a bit patchy, but not so bad that you can't work with them. The Solar palette is SUPER shimmery, even for me, but it will be nice to use in the summer with a light hand. I tried the Aquarian Gaze mascara but didn't like it - not enough lengthening for me. I'm curious about their hair products & face products. I want to try their Cactus Water next. Reply

and their mascara. Reply

lately i have no motivation to do my face plus the lack of sleep has fucked up my beauty routine



i've accepted the tim burton movie character aesthetic Reply

I'm rocking the Tim Burton aesthetic look too 🤝 Reply

