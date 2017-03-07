ClexaCon convention round-up

Some stans clearly don't have home training. Reply

gonna be honest and say i was fully expecting this to be a shitshow (even tho the lineup is pretty stellar)



pleasantly surprised that it all turned out well. even if the cw (and all those other networks, really) fucked us over by killing off much of our wlw rep, it's good to see that the community spirit is still there u kno Reply

ok so now that i know what this is i will try and go next year Reply

were the actors who play Clarke and Lexa on The 100 there? Reply

lmao i feel like lexa's actress would rather stick a bee down her shorts than go to a clexa panel Reply

Thread



Hell no lmao but honestly it was probs for the best. Made it less about clexa and more about bigger and more important topics. Reply

Thread



lol that's not gonna stop some of the ppl in this post though



(i know the name is unfortunate & god knows i've made fun of it & called out the fandom in previous posts but this actually had a lot of good shit, some of the secondhand embarrassment aside lmao)





Edited at 2017-03-08 03:00 am (UTC)

Thread



not as cringe as i thought

you want true cringe

try getting through this vid without cringing





Edited at 2017-03-08 02:51 am (UTC)

I dont need to press play to know that this is a shitshow. Im basing this on everyone in the front row along with the man holding the microphone and adding onto the fact this about my little pony. Reply

Thread



you got good eyes my dude Reply

Thread



....also the title :X Reply

Thread



ok but dashcon Reply

oh my god... I... I don't even have any words lmao wow Reply

Thread



I've never been able to make it through this whole video. Reply

Thread



Sounds like near idea. Seems like it went well. Just wish it was not called ClexaCon. Reply

mte on clexacon but what can you do Reply

Thread



ia lol i had to google what clexa is. clexacon sounds like an antidepressant Reply

Thread



that's exactly how I feel. I'm glad it went well, I hope it continues to go well but whyyyyy ClexaCon. Reply

Thread



Considering the fandom's history...yeah. Good idea, but. Reply

Thread



The idea of this isn't bad at all but the name is odd and unfortunate. Reply

Thread



same. super stoked that there's a con devoted to wlw but kinda wish it wasn't called clexacon. but beggars can't be choosers, so hey. Reply

Thread



imnotasquirrel



Lmao jk



Tbh I'm proud of them for what they accomplished. Idk if I'll ever be able to go to anything like this tho. told me she's going next year. Don't let her fool you.Lmao jkTbh I'm proud of them for what they accomplished. Idk if I'll ever be able to go to anything like this tho. Reply

I so want to love this, bc it's all about celebrating women and actually acknowledging wlw (not just fetishizing cis gay dudes)...but yeah, sometimes it can be a bit extra. 😬 There's a LOT of fan entitlement attached to some of these ships and it's just...really missing the point. That being said, Root/Shaw is everything. ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

lmao the 100 fandom is the worst. clexa dying is the end of the world but the show's racism on and off camera is palatable and something to laugh about. Reply

Thread



Exactly. Was the way they killed her and played the fandom shitty, yeah. But considering the way fando dismissed the concerns of POCs about the treatment of POC characters in the show the weeks leading to it came across as pretty hypocritical. The fact most of them still don't care about it shows how little they care about representation. Reply

i mean the thing is pretty much all cons for anything fandom/media are like that, especially the panels. i've never been to a panel where it didn't devolve into some extra shit. Reply

Thread



The con seemed really inclusive. They had a panelist who is a trans woman talking about trans issues in the media, diversity panels with actual WOC and not white people, black girl nerds there. I think they tried really hard to make it something really nice from what I read. Reply

Thread



I kind of wanted to go but I was afraid that it would be super cringe-worthy. It doesn't look like it was all that bad tho so I'll most likely try to go next year.



I'm curious if Sarah's doucehbag, Trump loving husband knows that her queer fanbase is what will help pay their bills for years to come as queer fan bases are super loyal.



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:50 am (UTC)

some of those fanbases need to not be so loyal to some (general some) people who make money off of them. and ugh, she should divorce him if he's a trumpette Reply

Thread



You're not wrong Reply

sarah shahi? she's probably too busy tormenting her nannies for their religious beliefs to care Reply

Thread



Why do you think she married him? She's an asshole too. Reply

lil nerds :') Reply

amy acker stays getting convention money. jealous tbh Reply

I'm glad it turned out to be such a success. Hopefully I can make it next year. Reply

LMAO @ that damn fan tweet. Since when are femmes oppressed? Reply

you just don't understand the femme struggle Reply

Thread



She's either a member here or she's got herself on Google Alert cause Reply

Thread



someone probably sent it to her from here and tbf wasn't even needed in the post itself. Reply

Thread



what in gods name pic.twitter.com/YQVgky9rMS — ㅤ (@herizensus) March 8, 2017





You know Mario just saw it from here too.

this is actually kind of funny LMAO



hi!!!! Reply

Thread



Lmaooo whatever. What she said was stupid anyways Reply

Thread



hi, hello.



1) that person is non-binary, their pronouns are they/them.



2) the "femme" part of the tweet wasn't about femme lesbians. it was about non-binary femme's and transfemmes.



Just a bit of context. :) Reply

lmao, I'd be so happy if I never had to read the phrase "femme invisibility" again in my life tbh Reply

Thread



lmao ontd has completely turned into a fandom bullshit site Reply

If only fans had cared this much about the show's shitty treatment of POC characters and actors. Reply

Lesphobe comes into a positive post about an inclusive con that featured diversity panels with WOC to shit on it. Cool. Makes sense. We all know the 100 fandom was messy but this was a really good thing and the fans who created tried pretty hard to be inclusive. Reply

Thread



