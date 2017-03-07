ClexaCon convention round-up
.@SaraRamirez, @onlysarahshahi and @AmyAcker among actors at convention celebrating queer women on TV https://t.co/PTSGnL3fEZ pic.twitter.com/HiiBq64PtJ— Variety (@Variety) March 7, 2017
* There were 2,200 attendees at last weekend's ClexaCon, a Las Vegas convention meant to celebrate LGBTQ women in the media.
* Actors who attended included Amy Acker, Sarah Shahi, Jasika Nicole, Ali Liebert, Zoie Palmer, Rachel Skarsten, Aasha Davis, Gabrielle Christian, Mandy Musgraves, Michelle Krusiec, Lynn Chen, Natasha Negovanlis, and Elise Bauman. Sara Ramirez also made a random appearance by attending as a regular guest:
Omg!!! Looks who's at #clexacon today!!! @SaraRamirez pic.twitter.com/DzMkZItnFP— just be kind (@trachilders) March 5, 2017
TRIGGER WARNING FOR SECONDHAND EMBARRASSMENT AHEAD-
PHOTO | That picture she's taking will probably make it into the infamous Sara collage that she will hopefully post later 😃 | #ClexaCon pic.twitter.com/FZZY3U0e11— Sara's Village (@SRamirezvillage) March 5, 2017
In which Person of Interest fandom has no chill:
Sarah talking about what's it like kissing Amy ???? #clexacon #shoot pic.twitter.com/2H55Er77a0— Adriana (@roch_ugh) March 4, 2017
Transcript
Fan: "[What was it like kissing Amy, ]and does it feel like when I do it in my dreams?"
Sarah: "Kissing Amy is like biting into the most succulent peach. It's like sweet and juicy and like a little wet. It's better than your dreams, sister."
Fan: "I'm so happy to be up here right now. And I love both of you. And Sarah, you're in [the dream] too."
Fun night in Vegas - not just a #SavingFace reunion but an #AllMyChildren one too! pic.twitter.com/78CVGo6xnH— Lynn Chen (@MsLynnChen) March 5, 2017
Got 4 hours of sleep 2 b at last day of @ClexaCon & so worth it! Loving it. 💪🏽👊🏽✊🏽💗💜💙🏳️🌈❤— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) March 5, 2017
Clexacon, thank you for the memories! This weekend meant more than you know. Until next time. Xoxox— Mandy Musgrave (@Mandy_Musgrave) March 6, 2017
I dub thee.. Ladies of #SouthOfNowhere ! 😍 pic.twitter.com/PlS4BmviDo— ClexaCon (@ClexaCon) March 6, 2017
Shoot alternate ending 🙊😂🙌🙌🙌 #ClexaCon pic.twitter.com/Uz3Wt9chqR— Laura_ComicGeek📎 (@mdk645) March 4, 2017
Gay of Thrones 😎😎😎#ClexaCon #WayHaught #Spashley #Hollstein #LostGirl pic.twitter.com/lJKpcvwfcG— Heda extra Lextra (@NightbloodHeda) March 6, 2017
#Spashley + #Hollstein = #Spallstein pic.twitter.com/9gFwk0v4Hr— Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) March 5, 2017
Sweet baby Queen on the throne 😍 @AliLiebert pic.twitter.com/MzwTPRBxNM— ClexaCon (@ClexaCon) March 6, 2017
clexacon #vegasbaby https://t.co/L4lLtO0dAp— Sarah Shahi (@onlysarahshahi) March 4, 2017
SAVING FACE
Part 1:
Part 2:
(at one point alice wu mentions that the movie was criticized for its pat/cliche happy ending; she points out that that sort of happy ending is really only cliche for straight romances and that it wasn't something really done for lgbtq movies.)
PERSON OF INTEREST
SOUTH OF NOWHERE
(the fuck is this filming)
LOST GIRL
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
WYNONNA EARP
ALL MY CHILDREN
CARMILLA
and some rando fan tweet to cap off the post:
clexa con actually makes me really happy. i'm glad q girls & femmes are being celebrated, having fun, meeting favs & talking about their rep— ? (@herizensus) March 4, 2017
