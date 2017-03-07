mammary_glands bullies me!!!

ClexaCon convention round-up



* There were 2,200 attendees at last weekend's ClexaCon, a Las Vegas convention meant to celebrate LGBTQ women in the media.

* Actors who attended included Amy Acker, Sarah Shahi, Jasika Nicole, Ali Liebert, Zoie Palmer, Rachel Skarsten, Aasha Davis, Gabrielle Christian, Mandy Musgraves, Michelle Krusiec, Lynn Chen, Natasha Negovanlis, and Elise Bauman. Sara Ramirez also made a random appearance by attending as a regular guest:


In which Person of Interest fandom has no chill:

Transcript
Fan: "[What was it like kissing Amy, ]and does it feel like when I do it in my dreams?"
Sarah: "Kissing Amy is like biting into the most succulent peach. It's like sweet and juicy and like a little wet. It's better than your dreams, sister."
Fan: "I'm so happy to be up here right now. And I love both of you. And Sarah, you're in [the dream] too."













SAVING FACE
Part 1:

Part 2:

(at one point alice wu mentions that the movie was criticized for its pat/cliche happy ending; she points out that that sort of happy ending is really only cliche for straight romances and that it wasn't something really done for lgbtq movies.)

PERSON OF INTEREST


SOUTH OF NOWHERE

LOST GIRL
Part 1:

Part 2:
Part 3:


WYNONNA EARP


ALL MY CHILDREN


CARMILLA


