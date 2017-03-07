The Flash 3x16 "Into the Speedforce" promo
BARRY TURNS TO THE SPEED FORCE – Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (#316).
idk if it was intentional or just a fail on the acting/directing cuz?? he didnt even react
i can't believe she didn't get dragged...not even a little bit
and barry was coming for wally like that...
I also don't think Barry has to ask permission. My sister's wedding is in June and neither of my parents were consulted or told about an engagement and it's no big deal and they weren't upset.
How's Barry not gonna chew into Caitlin for keeping part of the stone when he's snapped at Wally every episode since he got his powers and earlier in this episode for keeping a secret? Consistency fail.
I totally get where Iris is coming from with calling of the engagement. I love WA but they were getting sooo sappy. A little conflict makes their dynamic a little more interesting. We know their endgame, it's all good.
I'm still not getting why people think Savitar is Eddie or Future Barry bc why would either want to kill Iris?
Overall this was a good episode and much better than the Grodd ones.
Wally getting pulled into the speedforce opened up the old wound from Young Justice #justiceforWally
I still wonder who's gonna "fall" though. Maybe Cisco, they keep talking about him wasting his powers on the team and Barry (which I agree with but still)
Honestly HR is not doing it for me and I love TomCav. I still think they made a huge mistake getting rid of EoWells so early
The writing is getting sooooo sloppy. Like I didn't really care about the "father permission" thing cause it's kinda in line with Joe's character (cause he's dumb sometimes) and also I took it as just another "hint" that Barry hadn't planned this in anyway and was just trying to change the future.
Buuuuuuttt him being pissed at Wally for keeping a secret about Savitar and then being totally okay with the EXACT same thing with Caitlin, nagl.
I'm liking the look of next week though. Eddie, Snart and Ronnie? I love when dead people show up again lol
Although, it could be Barry. His actions helped create the series of events.
The comment Savitar made in this fight also made me think of Eddie.
Wally seems like the best candidate to be Savi now but part of me feels randomly like it could be Caitlin because he did take her two love interests away and pushed her to use her powers sometimes? But it doesnt make sense because it has to be a speedster. Unless it's a setup for S4 to introduce a character from the future?
I know the reveal will be something obvious and not overthink it. My friend and I had so many conspiracy theories about Zoom because we thought they'd never make it Jay and whomp there it was lol.
Tldr I think it's future Wally too.
For example, it doesn't make sense for Barry to yell at Wally while not yelling at Caitlin. Caitlin betrayed the group, and it made little sense for only Julian to be upset with her. Being angry with Wally did serve the purpose of isolating him and separating WestAllen for the storyline, but the inconsistent treatment between Barry/Wally/Caitlin made no sense. Anyways, Wally was top notch acting tonight.
Team Iris. She deserves a proposal out of love, not fear. Barry ain't shit.
I like Julian, and I like Tom Felton, but Caitlin/Julian have no romantic chemistry. I can't tell if it is Tom or Danielle, but they seem stiff like they don't really like each other. Sidenote: I wanted to add that it is completely fucked up to ask someone to violate themselves over and over for your own personal gain.
Jesse and HR hug at the end was the sweetest.
Edited at 2017-03-08 04:14 am (UTC)