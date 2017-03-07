[DD] jacket

The Flash 3x16 "Into the Speedforce" promo



BARRY TURNS TO THE SPEED FORCE – Desperate to stop Savitar and save his friends, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to the speed force for answers. H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) gives Jesse (guest star Violett Beane) some advice. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (#316).

source / source
