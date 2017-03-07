The Flash 3x16 "Into the Speedforce" promo

meh Reply

SIS! Do you know where I could find a "digital copy" for the Road to Riverdale comic/book? I'm obsessed, THANKS!!! <3

barry just fucking stood there and watched wally get sucked up by the speedforce. wally was screaming for help. fuck barry.



that was really weird...

that was really weird...

idk if it was intentional or just a fail on the acting/directing cuz?? he didnt even react

caitlin is canceled. I'm still???????????????????????????

i can't believe she didn't get dragged...not even a little bit

and barry was coming for wally like that...

i..

overall good ep tho. prob the best this season

Errbody being mean to wally but not caitlin re: team "betrayal". um okay I go to this show to escape life not see the unfairness of it being perpetuated without critique. I wish the writers had better moral standards even after ~2years of bad writing but that's just a fucking pipe dream innit.



Lmao fuck this

Like imagine if the writers didn't perpetuate racist shit and didn't have misogynistic tendencies (whether it on purpose or not is irrelevant) then we wouldn't be getting shit like it being a big deal for Barry to get permission from Joe to propose. The fuck is this antiquated shit. Reply

mte. I can't believe that as a point a conflict in the year 2017. getting permission to marry from someone's father is sf gross. Reply

There was also this line about how Jesse was too preoccupied with iris' ring to help out w/ the burglary. I'm like???????? Because women and their obsession with jewelry right? Distracts them from their duty all the time right???? Come up with less stupid and misogynistic reasons to separate characters, writers. Jesus fuck. Reply

omg yeah I was legit like ???????? when they said that. I'm assuming the lack of Jesse was to save coins on the CGI but wow what an awful reason. They really need to do better. Reply

i wish they had a script doctor like the good lord space princess carrie fisher ;__; Reply

if only ;_; Reply

I'm so over this Iris is going to die plot. Either kill her or don't, but let's move on.



I also don't think Barry has to ask permission. My sister's wedding is in June and neither of my parents were consulted or told about an engagement and it's no big deal and they weren't upset.

Okay so

How's Barry not gonna chew into Caitlin for keeping part of the stone when he's snapped at Wally every episode since he got his powers and earlier in this episode for keeping a secret? Consistency fail.



I totally get where Iris is coming from with calling of the engagement. I love WA but they were getting sooo sappy. A little conflict makes their dynamic a little more interesting. We know their endgame, it's all good.



I'm still not getting why people think Savitar is Eddie or Future Barry bc why would either want to kill Iris?



Overall this was a good episode and much better than the Grodd ones. Reply

I've not seen the ep yet (as per usual) as i'm swammmpppeeeddddddd with massive deadlines and also clinical hours this week and also some night shift stuff and also some events i'm running and twenty million other things.



But the comments above mine are making me not eager to!! :((( I'm sorry this show is being a bit floppish right now - we deserve good things, as do The Family West.



I just stopped by to say hi everyone and also I LOVE YOU (💖) and i'll make a Roundup this weekend I feel, when I finally get like a day off. Reply

Good luck with all your work bby!

Ty my bb!!! I miss last semester when I could reasonably have time to come into posts and watch in a timely fashion :(((

I hate how much I'm looking forward to the musical episode. That is all.

Comic book readers, how are they gonna get Wally freed?

Omg an episode with Cold! #blessed

I get where Iris is coming from but :( anyways since Iris is not going to die, I know they'll get there eventually <33





They need to stop having Joe pull antiquated bullshit, especially when it comes to Iris.

Wally getting pulled into the speedforce opened up the old wound from Young Justice #justiceforWally

I still wonder who's gonna "fall" though. Maybe Cisco, they keep talking about him wasting his powers on the team and Barry (which I agree with but still)



Honestly HR is not doing it for me and I love TomCav. I still think they made a huge mistake getting rid of EoWells so early Reply

It's probably just Killer Frost like they implied ages ago and they're going to be like "You over thought it and thought we were psyching you out but we were psyching you out by doing exactly what we showed!" lol Reply

The writing is getting sooooo sloppy. Like I didn't really care about the "father permission" thing cause it's kinda in line with Joe's character (cause he's dumb sometimes) and also I took it as just another "hint" that Barry hadn't planned this in anyway and was just trying to change the future.

Buuuuuuttt him being pissed at Wally for keeping a secret about Savitar and then being totally okay with the EXACT same thing with Caitlin, nagl.



I'm liking the look of next week though. Eddie, Snart and Ronnie? I love when dead people show up again lol I feel like I never actually realised until tonight that Savitar is actually supposed to be a "person" under all that. I think I just kinda assumed he was a speed force transformer, like Megatron with super speed or something lolThe writing is getting sooooo sloppy. Like I didn't really care about the "father permission" thing cause it's kinda in line with Joe's character (cause he's dumb sometimes) and also I took it as just another "hint" that Barry hadn't planned this in anyway and was just trying to change the future.Buuuuuuttt him being pissed at Wally for keeping a secret about Savitar and then being totally okay with the EXACT same thing with Caitlin, nagl.I'm liking the look of next week though. Eddie, Snart and Ronnie? I love when dead people show up again lol

I'm thinking about Savitar saying Barry took everything from him. And Barry sees savitar become savitar. Who could Savitar be?

Wally

Yeah, I thought so too. I thought when Savitar said he created himself, it was indicating the series of events that happened in this episode.



Although, it could be Barry. His actions helped create the series of events.



The comment Savitar made in this fight also made me think of Eddie. Reply

Im still annoyed they never explored E2 Eddie.

So I was trying to find spoilers online and Keiy is in pap pics for 3x18 with Abra Cadabra, Barry, Cisco and Gypsy. 3x17 is the musical so then that means Wally gets out next week?



Wally seems like the best candidate to be Savi now but part of me feels randomly like it could be Caitlin because he did take her two love interests away and pushed her to use her powers sometimes? But it doesnt make sense because it has to be a speedster. Unless it's a setup for S4 to introduce a character from the future?



I know the reveal will be something obvious and not overthink it. My friend and I had so many conspiracy theories about Zoom because we thought they'd never make it Jay and whomp there it was lol.



Tldr I think it's future Wally too. Reply

Yeah, It could also mean that he gave himself his speed w/the the stone, like he made himself. Idk if they'll go that far to make Wally the villain, unless he can like redeem himself since if he is Savitar, there's technically two of Wallys.

But what did Barry take from Wally and why would Wally kill Iris? Also why would he trap himself in the speedforce?

I also thought maybe Barry, like maybe Iris' death will set him down that path otherwise why is it so important to keep Barry alive and for him to see Iris die?

Yeah I feel like it's future Barry too. The way he keeps saying "I'm the future flash" feels like there is a dubious comma there. Savitar accusing Barry is being the big bad, and "you did this to me" aka despite his good intentions Barry is practically self destructive. Iris dying means Barry has no lighting rod to bring him back from the speed force. Cyclical shit like that.

This is one of those episodes where they are just doing things that dont make sense to get to their end point. Why didnt Jesse run after Wally? She is a speedster as well. Why didnt Barry run out to look for him once he heard that he was gone? He doesnt need to be standing right next to Cisco to hear him. He can zoom around the entire city in the amount of time it took Cisco to find Wally. Why did Barry just stare at Wally for a hot minute instead of going directly to him trying to save him?

Reply

I feel like the writers already knew the outcome of the episode, yet forgot that the audience didn't.



For example, it doesn't make sense for Barry to yell at Wally while not yelling at Caitlin. Caitlin betrayed the group, and it made little sense for only Julian to be upset with her. Being angry with Wally did serve the purpose of isolating him and separating WestAllen for the storyline, but the inconsistent treatment between Barry/Wally/Caitlin made no sense. Anyways, Wally was top notch acting tonight.



Team Iris. She deserves a proposal out of love, not fear. Barry ain't shit.



I like Julian, and I like Tom Felton, but Caitlin/Julian have no romantic chemistry. I can't tell if it is Tom or Danielle, but they seem stiff like they don't really like each other. Sidenote: I wanted to add that it is completely fucked up to ask someone to violate themselves over and over for your own personal gain.



Jesse and HR hug at the end was the sweetest.





Edited at 2017-03-08 04:14 am (UTC)

Ya keiy did a really good job tonight!

Link