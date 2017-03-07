A Malfoy goes where no Malfoy has gone before: Star Trek!

Is that a horrible pic of him or did he cross over that gap where you're like normal looking and then BAM, OLD Reply

I think he just has old man face now, but I still would because I'm disgusting I guess. Reply

I Actually met him and a year ago at a cafe I used to work at and before I realized it was him I was wondering who's this fine ass daddy was! He had biceps and was in great shape.. then he gave me an autograph and let me sit and talk with him for a bit.. but he's pretty attractice/goodshape irl Reply

I honestly don't ever recall him looking young. Reply

Yaaaassss can't wait for this show to premiere in 3358.



I'm on season 2 of DS9 on my first watch.

Jadzia is my queen! Reply

i love this lol Reply

I always forget Julianne Hough was an extra in HP lol Reply

A part of me was excited but then I remembered what they are doing to the Klingons. No thank you. Reply

It turns out they weren't really Klingons apparently. Reply

Really? That's a relief Reply

Edited at 2017-03-08 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

I'm rereading HP and I had forgotten just how fucking awful the Malfoys were. I can't believe the fandom has the audacity of acting like Draco has always been this deep, complex character like FUCK NO, he was a spoiled little dipshit. Reply

I'm rereading them too, and I was shocked at how mean Draco is. Reply

ngl i almost cried at movie!lucius' expressions/deterioration. isaacs made me sympathize w that evil sob Reply

They're blood-supremacists. Totally pointless to try and redeem any of the Malfoys. That being said, I think they're very interesting characters! Reply

This, exactly. I think they're great fictional characters, but awful, awful people. Just like Snape, tbh. Reply

yah i reread it recently for the first time since i was a kid and dear lord - so much more horrible than i remember Reply

it's all tom felton's fault ha Reply

draco in leather pants ugh



i blame cassie claire Reply

I've never understood the appeal of Draco Malfoy. I don't even think he's that deep or interesting of a character. He's just what happens when shitty people have a kid. Reply

haha mte, and you could clearly tell that jkr HATED when fans woobified or otherwise fell in love with him lol Reply

Mh I agree Draco is awful but I find his redemption interesting. Sure you can't blame everything on being raised that way since Harry was raised in the wost way possible and still was willing to sacrifice himself for Wizard kind. I think Tom Felton's portrayal plays into it especially in movies 6-8. But apparently JKR said that his portrayal of Draco made her think more about the depths of the character? Dunno how legit that is I heard it on a podcast. But maybe that influenced Draco not telling on Harry in disguise in desthly Hallows and Harry rescueing him and the whole thing with Narcissa lying to Voldemort. And in Cursed Child (yeah yeah i know) he is sorta redeemed and interacts with Harry and the trio in an interesting way. And from the way he's raising Scorpius he obviously wants to do better than his own parents.



I mean as a Slytherin I am constantly annoyed by them just being seen as the evil house anyway and I have read a lot of Draco in leatherpants fanfiction. Not denying he was a horrible racist shit as a teenager but if I take CC as canon (which I sorta do since I really loved the stage play and the character exposition even if the plot was lacking) he grew up. /shrug Reply

Lori Petty showed up in another and then finally my all time fave The Adventures of Captain Proton



All hail Queen Arachnia

I caught some Voyager last night while babysitting. One was the Doctor having memory loss. It was sad :(

Lori Petty showed up in another and then finally my all time fave The Adventures of Captain Proton

All hail Queen Arachnia

No one is gonna watch this, just like no one is watching The Good Fight.



CBS All Access is a flop. Reply

If nobody is watching The Good Fight, why was it picked up by UK's Channel 4 and Canada's Global for distribution? It ain't a flop.



The subscription is worth if I can get more Christine Baranski and The Good Wife universe. At this point, I don't fucking miss the Florricks. Reply

tbf, those deals are done way before the show premieres. Has nothing to do with ratings.



But CBS demographic barely has enough strength to take their pills or change the channel, why would they access a streaming TV show in an unknown platform?? Reply

idc if he looks "old", i would still bang him like a screen door. Reply

Same Cher same Reply

I actually grew to like her lol Reply

I don't mind Pulaski, but she is an unfortunate reminder of how they treated Gates McFadden. Reply

MTE. It's so strange to me that she was written to be reminiscent of McCoy and yet I love McCoy and hate Pulaski. I'm not sure if she just wasn't written as well, or if the performance isn't as good, or what. Reply

Diana Muldaur was a terrible actor. She failed to make the character interesting, so she got kicked off. See also: getting the (elevator) shaft. Reply

So I think all the series are on Netflix so which to start rewatching?



Like, I'm experiencing weed shopping remorse or smth but I haven't eaten much other than red vines and the whole edible package of a 200mg peanut butter bar lol. It came free. Probably bout to get an extra cheese pizza idk 🙏🏾 for me tho cos i think I'm in process of new employment and it's looking good so far yas.... lemme Netflix Reply

Start with The Next Generation. It helped reintroduce Star Trek to the world. Reply

I keep skipping around to random episodes of Voyager I remember. There's some great ones. Reply

Lorca as in Federico García Lorca, the Spanish writer? :P Reply

looool before I clicked I thought it was gonna be Tom Felton, thinking: 'omg he finally won't play a villain!' Reply

He isn't playing a villain on The Flash! Reply

omggg I am too behind on that show - he's on it?! ahh. Reply

Parent

I still have my doubts tbh... Reply

scotty needs to beam him directly into my pants tbqh



smegma stretches, sir~ Reply

Man I really didn't want to have to watch this bc it looks like a fucking mess, but Lucius Malfoy is a powerful incentive Reply

