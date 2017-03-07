A Malfoy goes where no Malfoy has gone before: Star Trek!
Jason Isaacs Joins #StarTrekDiscovery as Starship Captain Lorca https://t.co/wxH8zqEVL3— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 7, 2017
-He'll be playing Captain Lorca but won't be the lead
-As previously reported Sonequa Martin-Green is playing Lieutenant Commander Rainsford who will be the focal character
On S3 of Voyager for my first rewatch of the series
I Actually met him and a year ago at a cafe I used to work at and before I realized it was him I was wondering who's this fine ass daddy was! He had biceps and was in great shape.. then he gave me an autograph and let me sit and talk with him for a bit.. but he's pretty attractice/goodshape irl
I'm on season 2 of DS9 on my first watch.
Jadzia is my queen!
also i did not intend to perfectly echo the comment above lol
Edited at 2017-03-08 02:47 am (UTC)
i blame cassie claire
I mean as a Slytherin I am constantly annoyed by them just being seen as the evil house anyway and I have read a lot of Draco in leatherpants fanfiction. Not denying he was a horrible racist shit as a teenager but if I take CC as canon (which I sorta do since I really loved the stage play and the character exposition even if the plot was lacking) he grew up. /shrug
Lori Petty showed up in another and then finally my all time fave The Adventures of Captain Proton
All hail Queen Arachnia
CBS All Access is a flop.
The subscription is worth if I can get more Christine Baranski and The Good Wife universe. At this point, I don't fucking miss the Florricks.
But CBS demographic barely has enough strength to take their pills or change the channel, why would they access a streaming TV show in an unknown platform??
