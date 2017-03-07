kate

Fifth Harmony Sleeping at the Studio Working Hard on #5H3

Normani posted this video of Dinah & Lauren sleeping on the floor in the studio on her Instagram story

+ Fashion influencer Farren FUCCI, who recently worked with Rihanna on her lastest cover for PAPER magazine, wants to collaborate with the girls of Fifth Harmony


Fifth Harmony choreographer and creative director Sean Bankhead replied "🗣🗣🗣 Ksjwjsjahquexn DONT PLAY W ME!"



hardest young women wordking in the music industry right now.
sisters, hold your wigs and get ready for #5H3 era



sources: popcrave x farren x fucci
