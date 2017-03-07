Fifth Harmony Sleeping at the Studio Working Hard on #5H3
Normani posted this video of Dinah & Lauren sleeping on the floor in the studio on her Instagram story
+ Fashion influencer Farren FUCCI, who recently worked with Rihanna on her lastest cover for PAPER magazine, wants to collaborate with the girls of Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony choreographer and creative director Sean Bankhead replied "🗣🗣🗣 Ksjwjsjahquexn DONT PLAY W ME!"
hardest young women wordking in the music industry right now.
sisters, hold your wigs and get ready for #5H3 era
sources: popcrave x farren x fucci
but anyways that vid is me in about 30 mins ngl
We went to a legit producer and everything. And OMG, it is SO much work. You sing the same line about 20 times. There were times where we kept fucking up and literally 3 notes were sang over for a good hour until we got it PERFECT. So I can only imagine.
