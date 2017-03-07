Fifth Harmony Sleeping at the Studio Working Hard on #5H3

what is a "fashion influencer"? do you pay under the table to start trends...?



but anyways that vid is me in about 30 mins ngl Reply

Thread

Link

they're working mostly with leftover demos. not sure what's taking so long to sing over an already produced song that they have to sleep there. Reply

Thread

Link

I was in a music group in college (nothing big) and we had the funds to record a small album that we would sell.



We went to a legit producer and everything. And OMG, it is SO much work. You sing the same line about 20 times. There were times where we kept fucking up and literally 3 notes were sang over for a good hour until we got it PERFECT. So I can only imagine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kylie looks so cute in that gif Reply

Thread

Link

i'm staying at my cousin's house for the night and i'm sitting on the couch across the room from her. we're both on our computers. her with her boyfriend. okay this is gross but i just pooped myself... she gave me a corn omelette for dinner and i thought the eggs smelled funky but i ate it to be polite. so yeah... i mean i'd just be honest but her boyfriend just got here. like, should i text her from across the room? he'll see that i'm the one texting and get sketched out. i guess i could wait for him to go to the bathroom or kitchen but that might be a while and i'm scared it's going to start to smell. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO



But seriously, where is the washroom in relation to where you are and your cousin's room? Will you need to waddle past her to get to the toilet?



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if ur still there lol id go to the bathroom asap and text her from there saying something vague like come to the bathroom etc and let her know. and i'd wash the clothes that got soiled in the shower (do a thorough and deep clean up afterwards obviously lol) and shower myself and yah take it from there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it's on the back of your pants, close your computer and try to use it to strategically block the area as you get up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sit there and let them smell it, assert your dominance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell ha boyfriend u hear somethin outside n ask him to go check, then take off ur shitty pants n throw em out the window, then wen he comes back show him ur shitty ass n tell him someone must have run in n threw shit on u, n ask if he wants to shower together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo A+ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just tell them that you feel sick to your stomach and that you had an accident. I mean, shit happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that gif Reply

Thread

Link

I used to always say "omg Camilla is ruining this song", but they would honestly sound bland af without her so....



Good luck, girls? 🤷‍♂️ Reply

Thread

Link