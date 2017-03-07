The O.A.'s Brit Marling Covers Interview Magazine
.@britmarling of @The_OA speaks to her friend @Gladwell for our March cover. https://t.co/IrW1kJeFkk pic.twitter.com/2zwtEsyZfg— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) February 28, 2017
- Is interviewed by journalist Malcom Gladwell.
- Brit says that she and Zal Batmanglij (her co-writer and director on the series and the movies 'Sound of My Voice' & 'The East') are the kind of people that start to act out stuff while discussing projects when they're out for dinner and stuff like that.
- Everyday of the making of 'The O.A.' was terryfing cause if one thing didn't go right then everything would fall apart. For example, what if they didn't find the right BBA in Phillys Smith and conviced her to move to New York with her 4 cats, 2 turtles, and her mother?
- Makes a lot of ~deepcomparisons about the making of films and series with archeology and stuff.
- She claims to compartmentalize in order to be a writer, director, and actress.
- Likes to make art the best when it's a shared experience so she couldn't be a novelist, for example, because that seems like a lonely endeavor.
- Needs to believe in fantasy and speculative science fiction in order to not feel scared and alone. Thinks that sci-fi is the best way to talk about the present in a digestible way.
- Stans Ursula K. Le Guin and Clarice Lispector.
SOURCE 1-2
Do you believe in fantasy and speculative sci-fi, ONTD? How many cats and turtles do you own? What writers you stan for? TYFYA!
Thank god I didn't have to pay for it and it was a screening. The white people I worked for was marveling over her exceptional beauty and I was like ???
White ppl sure love blondes
(Sorry I keep editing 🙏🏼)
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:21 am (UTC)
it was so beautiful even though it was silly
Also, my first thought was, they weren't opening a portal to another dimension, they were freaking the gunman out lol. This show was such an interesting concept with a great lead-in, and then it just fell flat on its face.
I'll probably never watch it, but it's fascinating that it's polarizing. It's cute that they cast that one trans Asian guy who documented it on twitter or tumblr or whatever.
brit 💚