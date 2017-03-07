The O.A.'s Brit Marling Covers Interview Magazine

terrible modeling face just like her terrible acting Reply

Thread

Link

I remember the only thing I've seen her in was that movie with ASkars and Jesus it was all so blonde and bland



Thank god I didn't have to pay for it and it was a screening. The white people I worked for was marveling over her exceptional beauty and I was like ???



White ppl sure love blondes



(Sorry I keep editing 🙏🏼)



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:21 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop i cringe every time im reminded of those fucking movements Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i'm cryinggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this scene and ending was like climbing to mount everest only to have a bird shit on your head as you stand there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll say that this scene choked me up. But then again, the "misfits create a found family of trust" trope is my goddamn kryptonite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, like seeing it out of context in gif form always makes me chuckle cause it does look ridiculous but in the moment of the episode I was holding my breath, I loved that Phyllis ran back for "her boys". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was choked up too (I loved the show), but we have to admit that was so ridiculous lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! The movements were certainly unexpected, which is partly why it impacted me so much, though I probably would have felt more self-conscious if I'd been watching it with other people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

m2



it was so beautiful even though it was silly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never got this far into the show so I was confused, thinking why did they post some bad dancing gif? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you imagine being extras and watching this scene, like, wtf?



Also, my first thought was, they weren't opening a portal to another dimension, they were freaking the gunman out lol. This show was such an interesting concept with a great lead-in, and then it just fell flat on its face. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can not believe how funny this shit is out of context Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was just...so offended by this scene on a visceral level. my fault for marathoning this show all night thinking the build up would lead to a great payoff. but NOPE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still blame Sia for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this made me cringe so fucking hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so prettyyyyy. Reply

Thread

Link

actually a pretty interesting interview, esp the part about sci-fi. personally i've become a bit disenchanted bc a lot of people i know use it as means of escape (in the sense that they literally just detach from reality and stop caring about real world issues) or are unable to make those Text to World connections. Reply

Thread

Link

i genuinely LOVED the oa. it just like takes you on this weirdo journey and by the end i was so emotional omg. loved it! even the dancing movements lol Reply

Thread

Link

i liked the OA but i feel like it would've been better with another actress idk Reply

Thread

Link

She looks really beautiful in these photos Reply

Thread

Link

i lOve that cover Reply

Thread

Link

I binged The OA in two days. Man, it hit me in the feels. It wasn't perfect, but the way it kept the viewer in this state where anything was possible-- this sort of weird mixture of magic and WTF-- was fucking fantastic. Looking forward to season 2. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm into sci-fi like that where there could be multiple explanations, like either she's "crazy" or deluded and making shit up or there's something to her wild stories and she really is from another world, etc. I like when things are left a little vague and you get to theorize with other people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally! A good part of the fun with shows like this is that the discussions among fans can be really engaging because there are so many possibilities! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So half the people I know who've watched the OA say it's like poorly written and acted garbage and the other half loved it.



I'll probably never watch it, but it's fascinating that it's polarizing. It's cute that they cast that one trans Asian guy who documented it on twitter or tumblr or whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it's similar to Sense8 in that the people who get into it will REALLY get into it, and everybody else will have a lot of fun shitting on it. But that's the way it goes with stuff that's really earnest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok but is it similar to Sense8 in terrible writing/acting? i could barely make it through one ep of Sense8 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think that's the case too. I liked The OA more than I liked Sense8, but The OA was just for some reason just really compelling for me and I just wanted to keep watching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't do The OA like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really enjoyed it but it does require a lot of suspension of disbelief and just going with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think The OA is more about how it makes you feel and the ~journey of the story than it is about making complete sense, lol. I enjoyed the experience of watching it, even though some parts had me like "lol... all right..." and other things were left vague or unexplained. I didn't much care for the ending (and I kind of saw it coming), but I enjoyed the ride. There's some really beautiful music in it too. There's one piece that Prairie (Brit Marling's character) plays on her violin and omfg it's so beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look... some people are just that deep



brit 💚 Reply

Thread

Link

pretentious Reply

Thread

Link

I still haven't finished the first season. I stopped halfway through. It just felt like the plot was going nowhere. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her & I loved The OA Reply

Thread

Link