March 7th, 2017, 07:27 pm klutzy_girl Charisma Carpenter and David Boreanaz reunite for a photoshoot David just posted this picture to Instagram, where he explained he and Charisma reunited for a small photoshoot - and seemed to hint he saw more Buffyverse co-workers.Source Tagged: actor / actress, buffyverse / whedonverse, celebrity social media, reunion Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 188188 comments Add comment
Charisma deserves better.
always
Maybe it's a Buffy reunion photoshoot? Please!
Best wishes for Nick Brendon though.
and david... is aging decently for a white man. all those nannies must keep him young 👀
the blonde that followed not long after... not so much.
That almost looks like Joss standing in the BG.
Buffy/Angel are my favorite couple of all time, but love Cordy so, so much. Her development on Angel is incredible.
It makes it less cringey now
also I just started listening to this podcast and now I wanna rewatch Buffy & Angel
http://bufferingthevampireslayer.li
Edited at 2017-03-08 12:46 am (UTC)
http://jennytrout.com/?page_id=5723
Even tho he's not a Trump supporter he is trash as a person tho. Like he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant. And he also made a gross tweet about the Baltimore protests
Ot
Re: Ot
Re: Ot
Re: Ot
Re: Ot
Re: Ot
I will literally never forgive Joss. Feminist my fucking ass!
it doesn't hold up at alllll. willow is a rapist and xander is ed sheeran. protect your nostalgia sis.
Edited at 2017-03-08 12:54 am (UTC)