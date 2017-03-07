When does Entertainment Weekly do their reunion photoshoots? Might be for that. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what I figured it was. It seems like it's been awhile since the last one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why whats the point? You just made a big deal about not wanting anything to do with the universe but you are doing these lo budget photo shoots. If you want to remove yourself from the narrative, quit jumping back in.



Charisma deserves better. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh I don't know why people were ever expecting him to play Angel again, he's about 12 years too late to going back to playing an immortal vampire in his 20's, there's no way for a reunion there to work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's terrible so I could care less but it's mostly irritating. He's rude to fans, a cheater and a general slime stain so I wish he would disappear with that bones money. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe, like Sarah, he's realizing he actually needs those fans to be more successful. Too little too late, though. And SMG was overdoing it though when "the crazy ones" came out. Her tweets would be like "I wonder how my character would do in #sunnydale? #buffy #buffythevampireslayer #buffysummers" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Charisma deserves better.



always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he answered 1 question in an interview asking if he'd ever do a new Buffy TV series again and he said no because he likes his career to be about moving forward. Somehow that equates to you about "making a big deal" about "not wanting anything to do with the universe" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SCREAMING. Angel/Cordy OTP for life (fuck, I love them so much) and this is just exciting. I can't wait for the actual pictures!



Maybe it's a Buffy reunion photoshoot? Please! Reply

Thread

Link

is Nick Brendon even out of rehab, tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Xander anyway tbh.



Best wishes for Nick Brendon though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They WERE the true OTP. Best friends who put each other before anything else….that's why I hate how little her death seemed to impact him in S5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew Angel/Cordy were disgusting. They worked SO much better as bffs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If I can't have Angelus/Darla, I will gladly take Angel and Cordelia . Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My only really Buffyverse ship was Wesley/Lilah. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its offensive how hot charisma is. she looks exactly the same as she did 15 years ago, if not even better now (bc girl had some questionable haircuts on angel tbh)



and david... is aging decently for a white man. all those nannies must keep him young 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

Her hair was fucking majestic then it just kept getting and shorter and blonder and I was like 😱 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's aged so damn well. I wish she'd book a solid gig not playing a cougar. Love her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she wuz good on Greek Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









the blonde that followed not long after... not so much.

I absolutely adored her hair herethe blonde that followed not long after... not so much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Everyone had tragic hair in the early 2000's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gets my Buffyverse heart beating. I hope they do a reunion photoshoot!



That almost looks like Joss standing in the BG. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if it's for a EW reunion shoot. If so I hope they find a way to acknowledge Andy and Glenn. Reply

Thread

Link

Andy :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It'll be a reunion shoot for Buffy not Angel as it's not Angel's anniversary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will be SO happy if they do a reunion photoshoot/interview for Entertainment or any other publication. I am PRAYING that they do a reunion at Austin Television Festival or Comic Con. I am going to both and am hoping for ATX Festival, since it's smaller and more intimate.



Buffy/Angel are my favorite couple of all time, but love Cordy so, so much. Her development on Angel is incredible. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at his username... people seriously still use 69... Reply

Thread

Link

He's got that college dude bro personality so I wouldn't be surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just checked and he was born in 1969, but LOL, still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol.. I truly thought he put in 69 to act *~sexy~* and coy



It makes it less cringey now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was born in 1969 tbf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair, it's the year he was born. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was the year he was born, to be fair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ta b fair, it wuz the year he wuz born! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was born that year, to be fair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK if you know this or not, but he was born in '69. To be fair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also I just started listening to this podcast and now I wanna rewatch Buffy & Angel

http://bufferingthevampireslayer.li bsyn.com/



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:46 am (UTC) Is David a Trump supporter?also I just started listening to this podcast and now I wanna rewatch Buffy & Angel Reply

Thread

Link

is this more or less annoying than the dusted podcast? because that got highly recommended to me and I loathed it, everything about the podcasters was just the absolute worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://jennytrout.com/?page_id=5723 have u read Jenny Trout'z recaps? They ar really thoughtful Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh idk I haven't listened to that one and I'm only on the first episode of Buffering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you checked out tiny fences? i definitely prefer that to dusted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if David is just like his obnoxious Bones character. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started that podcast today excited to listen to more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a Republican but he's not a Trump supporter, I think. During the primaries he was like "Ted Cruz and Donald Trump are the final two... terrible choices on both sides." And when he exposed himself as a Republican it was when he was telling Obama to grow some balls and confront Putin or something. If he hates Putin, I guess he's not a Trump supporter lol.



Even tho he's not a Trump supporter he is trash as a person tho. Like he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant. And he also made a gross tweet about the Baltimore protests Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Super OT but I need to decompress. I just had an interview and it went awful, now I want to roll into a ball and disappear Reply

Thread

Link

aww, that sucks! I'm sorry it didn't go well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks boo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no, im sorry to hear that! why do you feel it went awful? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry. Send out your resume today a few times and at least you will fill back in the game. Sometimes you gotta stay busy to get your mind off it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sorry to hear that. It stinks but it happens to everyone; hopefully you can learn from it and use it for a future interview. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I will literally never forgive Joss. Feminist my fucking ass!



YAS CORDYI will literally never forgive Joss. Feminist my fucking ass! Reply

Thread

Link

If you want to laugh at Joss, here's a picture of him at his niece's birthday party this weekend



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want that balloon hat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his head doesn't look nearly so huge here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cordelia over everybody. Forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this scene pops into my head at the most random times... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really need to rewatch Buffy/Angel... Reply

Thread

Link

Its funny. Watching as an adult, I connect with Angel way more than Buffy so its kinda great in that way. I notice a lot of problems I didn't when I was younger but it works in its weird way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have been rewatching Angel recently and I was thinking the exact same thing. Buffy was MY SHOW while I was a teenager and I loved it so much. I didn't even get into Angel until Buffy ended to ~fill the void~ but now I'm actually enjoying Angel a whole lot more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DON'T.



it doesn't hold up at alllll. willow is a rapist and xander is ed sheeran. protect your nostalgia sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her romance with Angel irritated me so much. Cordy deserved better, or maybe not I sorta liked the dynamic she had going on with WWP. Reply

Thread

Link

yas!!!! give me all of the reunion photoshoots Reply

Thread

Link

If there is one show that needs a movie to fix all its issues it's Angel. Justice 4 Cordy & Fred.



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Amy has done so well for herself and shes continued to work on good jobs so thats awesome but yeah, they did them dirty. Joss really had no problem inflicting misery on women did he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kate and Lilah had pretty bleak endings. Did Justine (the wannabe Slayer), too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have to say…it's crazy how undervalued Cordelia Chase was by Joss/the writers. Even now in the comics, where all these dead characters are popping up, NO mention of the queen of Buffyverse. I hate how Joss's stubbornness in his feelings towards Charisma irreparably damaged the character and the whole damn show tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link