Halsey announces album title and it's the most Halsey thing Halsey has ever done
SOURCE
im pleased to announce my upcoming album, this june, is titled:— h (@halsey) March 7, 2017
hopeless fountain kingdom.
see you soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MsBA0ntyAk
EDIT: omg, so small but I'm on mobile so w/e, click on it for hugeness
Edited at 2017-03-08 01:15 am (UTC)
I probably would've joined that when I was 13.
...no but seriously, "Chamber of Shadows" was the name of my AOL home LOLOL
Edited at 2017-03-08 03:26 am (UTC)
i've seen ppl making fun of her miscarriage and some other malicious things
Edited at 2017-03-08 02:19 am (UTC)
Mind I don't listen to her music so
like someone saw the SSS cover and said 'how do we copy this im the most blatant way'