lol Reply

Thread

Link

that title Reply

Thread

Link

It's basically just rewording "Tragic Kingdom." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like she thought of her favorite album as a kid, opened a thesaurus, and here we are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idc i liked her first album sans "new americana" Reply

Thread

Link

lmao whet Reply

Thread

Link

Was she ever actually homeless, or was she just couch-surfing? Reply

Thread

Link

voluntarily "homeless" mb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. many homeless teens spend their time on posting about harry styles on tumblr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was probably more of a social experiment than anything else. gaga taught ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









EDIT: omg, so small but I'm on mobile so w/e, click on it for hugeness



Edited at 2017-03-08 01:15 am (UTC) Gaga? More like Tyra!EDIT: omg, so small but I'm on mobile so w/e, click on it for hugeness Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





tyra taught all of em! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

where is that gif of the lady that is confused Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao, "look over there!" *poof* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that Miley? Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg who is that she's hugging Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll be downloading it because I do like some of her songs from the first album, but lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I really liked roman holiday and colors Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's like an aol roleplaying chatroom level title Reply

Thread

Link

CACKLING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO!

I probably would've joined that when I was 13. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with an EVA UN you would definitely know all about that.



...no but seriously, "Chamber of Shadows" was the name of my AOL home LOLOL



Edited at 2017-03-08 03:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find the ott hate for her bizarre Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, any press she gets is exclusively for being an OTT mess so it makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our ott hate comes from her ott attitude. She's too thin skinned tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ontd was also initially like this with Lana Del Rey and Lorde when they first started out. Difference is that both of them managed to change ontd's opinion by serving great debut albums, which is something Halsey did not achieve.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has a grating personality. not that hard to understand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe because I've been on ONTD for a long time and have seen how mean can people can get, but as of late I don't get 'ott' comments. People being annoyed by her isn't really ott. It can be silly at times, but the comments can be much worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah disliking her isn't hating her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but my comment was clearly referring to ppl that hate her not those simply annoyed by her its not just ontd too



i've seen ppl making fun of her miscarriage and some other malicious things



Edited at 2017-03-08 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't hate it, and I thought that was the album cover too.



Mind I don't listen to her music so Reply

Thread

Link

after reading that title the length of the snort i just let out was truly something, let me tell you Reply

Thread

Link

She looks pretty but idk the top half reminds me of LDR (minus the haircut) then the rest reminds me of Kehlani. Reply

Thread

Link