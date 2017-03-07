Wendy Williams gets emotional while discussing Chris Brown; "Feeling a ways"; "Knows the struggle"

She's disgusting, cancel her. Reply

She needs so much therapy and start loving herself.



I feel sorry for her. Another victim of the patriarchy. Reply

I kind of feel sorry for her too sometimes, isn't her husband supposedly abusive? Reply

i don't. she's done some real shit. Reply

This is the same woman who once said her son walked in on her while she was giving her husband a bj and she didn't stop because why would she. So no I don't feel sorry for her. There's something fundamentally wrong with her and no amount of therapy can change that. She's in her mid 50s for gods sake, she is not a young person who's gonna grow out of this destructive disrespectful shit. Reply

She's a mess Reply

why in the fuck



today has been such a fucking awful day n it just keeps getting worse



someone wake me up when the world ends Reply

Right there with you. Reply

:((( messaged you on twitter. Reply

"After the cigarettes then you do the pot and then after the pot it depends on what you want to do with your life"



Ah yes. The pot. That's definitely why he's an abusive violent piece of shit. Reply

Pot is always the "bad drug" to these dipshits.



not coke or alcohol. NOPE



not the fact he's an asshole. NOPE>



let's all blame pot. the Video Games of drugs. Reply

i'm pretty sure wendy was a massive cokehead back in the day lol Reply

she has to have some personal history with domestic abuse she has not dealt with like thats all i can think Reply

why the fuck Reply

he isn't one of those abusers that's self destructive (aside from his alleged drug problem), he makes sure to only harm everyone around him and lash out at anyone who even offers him sympathy he doesn't even deserve. i don't get what there is to feel sad about or to pity, disgusting. Reply

The saddest part is that no matter what, people still cape for men and just leave women in the dust. I really don't see this ending well. Reply

IA. I don't think the restraining order is going to do shit. It's just going to make him harass her even more. Reply

But it's Wendy - so I'm not even remotely surprised. But it's Wendy - so I'm not even remotely surprised. Reply

god i miss this show. i had to stop my rewatch before The Big Death bc it was making me cry again Reply

Omg this flawless queen. Reply

People need to stop making excuses for him Reply

(along with a certain carrot-colored dictator and his cabal)



put them on flight 180 together, lord(along with a certain carrot-colored dictator and his cabal) Reply

this reference and that gif lol A+ Reply

lmao yassss @ this iconic film series Reply

LMAO bless you for this comment. I chuckle from time to time when I see a bus drive by. Reply

I actually feel bad for anyone struggling w/ drugs. you make the foolish decision to get involved w/ that shit and it follows you for life. i guess we'll see what happens Reply

