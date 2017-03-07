SNL's Pete Davidson explains absence from the show and social media

Good for him, he seems like a really nice person.



I wish Michael Che and Colin Jost would disappear.

I really hate them. They fuck up almost every week, which would be forgivable if weekend update wasn't their ONLY JOB on the show. Like, practice your delivery a couple times, guys. I think they both take it for granted, and I hope they get Taran'd next season

Same. They're not funny.

Che gets some good stuff in every once in a while (not all the time), but together they are garbage.

Colin is bland as fuck and Che is a mansplaining douche canoe. I can't with either of them.

i know i was in the minority but i always looked forward to WU when it was seth meyers. now i hate it. >:|



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:41 am (UTC)

no @ the second part of your comment. i live for weekend updates

Like Seth Myers they're not funny at all. Come to think of it in general SNL hasn't been that funny in a while.

that's great, i hope he keeps doing well

Congrats, Pete! That's a huge step and I'm glad he is being allowed the time and space he needs to move forward. <3

Good for him.

I wonder if this means weed - he talked a ton about smoking weed for his Chron's and was on the cover of some weed magazine last fall

Damn, addiction is fucking hard enough, throwing in an illness like Chron's, ugh, bless his heart. <3

I've had Crohn's disease for about 10 years and weed never worked for me in that particular way, glad it helps (helped?) him. Some of the medications are so fucking awful.

good for him! :)

he musta been on drugs since he was 12

sad but true

i think he and cazzie are cute so sue me



i think it's hard for young people at an age where it's fairly acceptable to party to take a step back and check on themselves, so good for him. Reply

good for him!



but ngl i didn't even notice he had stepped back, oop Reply

congrats to him!

good for him!

why did he and carly aquilino break up

because Larry David's daughter came to set when he was playing Bernie, and then Pete and her fell in love

is this true omg

I mean, shit happens lol

didn't she even give up her dog because he's allergic?



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:25 am (UTC)

I saw him do some stand up over the summer* idk why the fuck I said weekend lol and he was saying how he didn't realize his family was weird until he went to family dinners with "his girlfriends family" aka Larry David etc and they all are so normal and have like Sunday dinner once a week or something lol



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:46 am (UTC)

I'm still sad Carly and Chris DiStefano broke up.

i need to quit weed. i don't want to but it's costing me more than rent so I know I gotta cut that shit out. It will be my greatest grief

i need to quit weed. i don't want to but it's costing me more than rent



I'm guessing your rent is either really low or you're a MAJOR pothead, gurl lol



Good luck on quitting, bb <3 Reply

I'm so sad when I get to this point in my life :(((

Same tbh

i say this yet i'm buying an eighth as i type so lol

I don't know why but I don't get addicted to weed I'll buy it and smoke for like two weeks straight and then not smoke for a week depending on circumstances. I'll buy half an ounce and go on a tear then not smoke for a month.

Damn, that must be a lot of weed. I haven't had any in over a year :( since I moved to Spain.

he's that dude who gets super embarrassing super fast with whoever he's dating atm right?

anyways congrats on sobriety, man!



anyways congrats on sobriety, man! Reply

yes

Addictive personality, TBQH.

His stand up special was really bad, probably not the time to bring it up haha but I'm gonna

I remember when I was sick, I caught a marathon of some MTV show called Man Code or something. And he was one of the comedians they had on - god he was painfully unfunny. Maybe he's better on SNL.

lol ik this is not the appropriate post to be a hater and i wish him the best but ia. s/t about his personality is like an irl meme to me

I actually bet his lack of sobriety affected his stand-up special. It seemed totally phoned in, especially in comparison to a lot of his jokes I've seen on Youtube. I love his bit about living with roomates for the first time







edit: this isn't the complete bit, IDK where I saw it, but he talks about none of his roomates buying toilet paper and being confused about how everyone is wiping their asses



Edited at 2017-03-08 12:29 am (UTC)

