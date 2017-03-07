SNL's Pete Davidson explains absence from the show and social media
petedavidson Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️
congrats to him on his sobriety
I wish Michael Che and Colin Jost would disappear.
i think it's hard for young people at an age where it's fairly acceptable to party to take a step back and check on themselves, so good for him.
but ngl i didn't even notice he had stepped back, oop
I'm guessing your rent is either really low or you're a MAJOR pothead, gurl lol
Good luck on quitting, bb <3
anyways congrats on sobriety, man!
edit: this isn't the complete bit, IDK where I saw it, but he talks about none of his roomates buying toilet paper and being confused about how everyone is wiping their asses
