Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and The Wasp filming dates announced
Captain Marvel Aims to Begin Filming in January 2018 - https://t.co/9NOtSYZwhC pic.twitter.com/W8PUAGsKK5— Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 7, 2017
Ant-Man and the Wasp Sets July Filming Start Date - https://t.co/Oawl7kktUT pic.twitter.com/N7cL4DHAdc— Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 7, 2017
-Captain Marvel is to start production in January 2018 in Atlanta, to be released in March 2019.
-Rumored that we'll hear more details + who the director will be at Comic Con this July.
-Ant-Man and The Wasp is to start production this July, to be released in July 2018.
source 1 and source 2
And I hope we see some AM&TW filming pics, I wanna see Hope's costume.