Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and The Wasp filming dates announced

It'll be interesting to see who ends up directing Captain Marvel.



And I hope we see some AM&TW filming pics, I wanna see Hope's costume. Reply

I hope they pick a female director but I'm not holding my breath for it. Reply

I think it's pretty likely personally, they've been getting shit about the lack of women and with Wonder Woman coming out now, I can't imagine they'd hire a dude for their first female led film. But I also wouldn't bet my life on it. Reply

i think there was a post way back when they were considering the director between three women Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if Brie Larson took the role under the condition for Marvel to hire a female director. Reply

I hope they delve into the Janet Van Dyne story more and then it turns out to be Diane Keaton Reply

Can Janet even age where she is? Marvel might use that excuse to cast a younger actress I feel like... -_- Reply

Tbh, the quantum realm would be a good reason for someone not aging, and I feel like they hid her face in AM so they'd be free to cast someone younger for Janet. In fact, it makes me wonder how the perception of time passes there, what if it just felt like hours to her when it's been decades. That would be a cool thing to explore, both Hope and Hank having to come to terms she feels like she last saw them yesterday, and her realising how much of their lives she's missed in an instant. Reply

If AM&TW doesn't have Janet come back from the quantum realm and having a ridiculously touching reunion with Hope, then I'm gonna be pissed. Reply

omg, this is casting that i didn't even know i wanted. do you think keaton would take on a role like that though? Reply

brie's casting still sucks bye Reply

I feel the same way. Reply

IA. I want good things for her but not this Reply

mte. I'm starting to warm up to her in general after this past awards season but mehhhhhhhhh. and especially this casting is disappointing. Reply

agreed Reply

oh here we go. You all complain about wanting a female super hero then you complain about the actress they picked. Just like Black Widow/Scar Jo. So transparent. Reply

Sorry i don't get what you're implying here. We're not allowed to have opinions about women because it's antifeminist or something? It makes us unworthy of female led films and we should be happy with all the male led ones? Just because we got thrown a grand total of two (2) women superheroes we're now obligated to like both of them? I'm not seeing the logic in any of these options Reply

i like brie but she's way too young, especially when compared to the rest of the cast, unless they're going to have her on active duty in the air force during the film. Reply

Yeah. Not denying her talent, but she's completely miscast. Reply

I love her but I agree 😬 Reply

I love Brie. I'm so excited for The Glass Castle. Reply

Wtf I thought Captain Marvel was coming out in 2018??? Why is it so far away omg, that's really the only one I care about (because of Brie, I don't know anything about the character or the story). Reply

It got pushed back when they added Spider-Man: Homecoming to the mix. Reply

So they bumped their first female-led movie for the third Spiderman in the last 10 years? Disappointed but not surprised. Reply

wait, really? i thot they were all about ~tight scheduling or whatever Reply

Yas Ant-Man & The Wasp, more Evangeline please~ Reply

I will probably cry when I see Brie in full Captain Marvel gear. Reply

Ugh. Brie is totally miscast. Should have been Yvonne Strahovski. Reply

She would have been worse. Reply

I thought they had to be able to act... Reply

In a marvel movie? 😂 Reply

Miscast. Next Reply

The Ant-Man and The Wasp start dates were announced awhile back. Though I guess they did say it would start in June and now they are saying July. Reply

Yaaaassss Brie! Reply

I love her so much 😭 Reply

😭 I love her and the kitty Reply

Janet van Dyne is one of my fave characters, and I'm still so fucking pissed that they fridged her and replaced her with some stranger chick that's mostly a love interest. Reply

Yep! Janet always made my young self happy with her girliness and her always changing costumes. Plus, seeing as she was the one who named them The Avengers it's total bullshit that she's been removed from the story. Reply

Idk the Brie casting sorta bugs me. I guess I just don't see her in the Marvel world. We'll see Reply

