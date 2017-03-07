JELLY HI

Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and The Wasp filming dates announced







-Captain Marvel is to start production in January 2018 in Atlanta, to be released in March 2019.
-Rumored that we'll hear more details + who the director will be at Comic Con this July.
-Ant-Man and The Wasp is to start production this July, to be released in July 2018.


source 1 and source 2
Tagged: , ,