Russell Wilson & Ciara pose nearly nude for Harpers
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc— Ciara (@ciara) March 7, 2017
Multi-aluminum selling Crunk recording artist Ciara Princess Harris & family pose for Harper's Bazaar latest issue.
source= https://twitter.com/ciara/status/839188
y'all couldn't do a normal sears family portrait
When I first saw the pic I thought his shoulder/upper arm was a part of her ass.
but this reminds me of the family photo outtake article i read a few months ago with all the naked babies diarrheaing all over their parents
howling