Riverdale Season 2 Ordered by The CW
-The CW renewed Riverdale for a second season
-The show has only been on the air for six weeks
-It’s the only series of The CW’s freshman dramas to receive a renewal decision
I figured since the showrunner was giving hints about season two villains in a recent interview which seems awfully confident.
But yay! I can breathe a sigh of relief. I'm so happy!
What hints?
"We’ll be teasing in the big bad for season 2. It’s someone who has long, deep ties to the Archie universe. It’s definitely a character people know. I think it’s a character that people won’t see coming."
I don't know why I immediately thought Sabrina, but everyone on the subreddit thinks it's going to be Hiram which would probably make more sense, lol, since Sabrina isn't an antagonist like that.
I think they'd look better if she didn't fill them in so harshly right from the middle. The colour is too uniform and they look too close together. Let's hope for better MUA for season 2.
The Bughead drama on Tumblr is so ridiculous. The fandom is awful.
what's the drama? all the tumblrs I follow are so happy with betty
Lol, this user refers to Bughead as "lice" and admittedly hates Betty and answers lots of asks about hating Betty or the pairing.
I'm sad though because lbr as a CW show, it'll probably only have 2 good seasons and go down the drain, but whatever.
Like I didn't know I wanted an OTT teen drama but apparently I did.
also need more scenes of kevin with that biker guy.
Right? I need more like yesterday.
So does the stupid hot for teacher story line.