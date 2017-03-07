Riverdale Season 2 Ordered by The CW

This means we'll hopefully get more Reggie next season since the actor was busy with his Netflix show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm looking forward to veronica continuing to eyefuck every girl she has scenes with. oh, the writers will push her towards archie, but hopefully whoever killed jason will do us a solid.



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Netflix can keep Reggie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fun fact: it was actually supposed to be reggie in the chuck boiling episode but the actor was busy on netflix Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The lack of Reggie has been strange to me, because I remember him being such a regular presence in the digests I used to read. Hopefully we'll get him more next season. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YESSS!! Lol, I came over because I wanted to post this.



I figured since the showrunner was giving hints about season two villains in a recent interview which seems awfully confident.



But yay! I can breathe a sigh of relief. I'm so happy! Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooh

What hints? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.bleedingcool.com/2017/0 3/05/riverdale-showrunner-talks-season-2-b ig-bad-additional-live-action-projects-c 2ccon2017/



"We’ll be teasing in the big bad for season 2. It’s someone who has long, deep ties to the Archie universe. It’s definitely a character people know. I think it’s a character that people won’t see coming."



I don't know why I immediately thought Sabrina, but everyone on the subreddit thinks it's going to be Hiram which would probably make more sense, lol, since Sabrina isn't an antagonist like that. "We’ll be teasing in the big bad for season 2. It’s someone who has long, deep ties to the Archie universe. It’s definitely a character people know. I think it’s a character that people won’t see coming."I don't know why I immediately thought Sabrina, but everyone on the subreddit thinks it's going to be Hiram which would probably make more sense, lol, since Sabrina isn't an antagonist like that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like this show, but Veronica's eyebrows are distracting me. Reply

Thread

Link

THANK YOU. her eyebrows are so terrible that it keeps me from thinking that she's pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. dang it's terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're kind of hypnotic. And not in a good way.



I think they'd look better if she didn't fill them in so harshly right from the middle. The colour is too uniform and they look too close together. Let's hope for better MUA for season 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her face is so unbalanced because of the length of the eyebrows. The inside of her brows also point down towards the tip of her nose and makes her whole face droop down with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If the spoilers are true then I'm down for another season.



The Bughead drama on Tumblr is so ridiculous. The fandom is awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao, it really is. Like I'm sort of meh on them but goddamn at some of the salt and hate being thrown at the pairing. I just stay in my own forum corner discussion places. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every fandom on tumblr is awful lbr im glad im too old for it now i never know whats happening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's the drama? all the tumblrs I follow are so happy with betty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://saltedapple.tumblr.com/



Lol, this user refers to Bughead as "lice" and admittedly hates Betty and answers lots of asks about hating Betty or the pairing. Lol, this user refers to Bughead as "lice" and admittedly hates Betty and answers lots of asks about hating Betty or the pairing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like Betty x Jughead. when I see someone attacking that particular ship and it's shippers, all I have to do is go to their Tumblr, look at their age in their description and it's like... "ah, makes sense". Fandom drama is quite literally a young person's game; I just block people and carry on enjoying life lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Betty and Jughead are so cute tho... but yeah the hate is too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao they're so crazy i've been avoiding it completely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It has to do with the whole asexuality discourse, in which I get but tumblr doesn't understand there is a difference in being asexual and aromantic since some asexuals are in relationships. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy about this! It's super campy, but I'm enjoying it. I love Betty and Veronica. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! This show is trash but so good at the same time, I'm so hooked.



I'm sad though because lbr as a CW show, it'll probably only have 2 good seasons and go down the drain, but whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, considering some of the weird stuff they're doing now (GOTHIC MAPLE SYRUP FORTUNE BLOOD FEUD), I'm almost looking forward to whatever other wacky shit future seasons will have Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pretty good for what it is, tbh.



Like I didn't know I wanted an OTT teen drama but apparently I did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA! (also it's filling in my teen show void while Skam is on break, even though it's so OTT aha). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't it rumored that the CW is planning to build a multiverse around this show? either way, i'm pumped Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, ideally the showrunner wants to do a Josie and the Pussycats spinoff and a Sabrina spinoff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd only be okay with a Sabrina spinoff if they give her her powers, and make it like the new comics. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That would be great if it meant less superhero shit on the CW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessssssss, this is an unexpected favorite of mine this season Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the statutory rape storyline

also need more scenes of kevin with that biker guy. this show is good but I am nhfalso need more scenes of kevin with that biker guy. Reply

Thread

Link

evidently those are coming in episode 8 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so irritated that the show is taking a three week hiatus after this episode apparently because of March madness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that story lined seemed to get wrapped up too quickly and too nicely so i'll be interested to see whats done there. i'm so sick of that trope in teen shows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also need more scenes of kevin with that biker guy.



Right? I need more like yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this show, the cinematography is both eerie and vibrant. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! So many pretty shots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blessed be. Reply

Thread

Link

I only watched one episode yet (I think) but the Betty actress reminds me so much of Brittany Murphy Clueless and it freaks me out.



So does the stupid hot for teacher story line. Reply

Thread

Link

PRAISE THE LORD! I NOW HAVE ONE MORE REASON TO LIVE! Reply

Thread

Link

the CW cancels very little lately. and TVD and Reign are over anyway Reply

Thread

Link

The other 2 freshmen shows are definitely getting canned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link