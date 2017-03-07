Celebs react to GOP Rep. who said the poor should stop buying iPhones so they can buy healthcare

In case you haven't heard, House Republicans have finally unveiled their plan to replace Obamacare! Unspoiler alert: it drastically cuts subsidies for lower income people and slashes Medicaid while allowing insurance companies to jack up premiums. So Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah, chair of the House Oversight Committee, the guy who refuses to investigate Trump's Russian links) went on CNN with his modern take on "let them eat cake!":

All around great human being Patton Oswalt went off!


Due to popular approval I'm bringing this tweet out of the cut. Legendary Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings has the answer: WWJD?

Author Roxane Gay did the math:

Actress Sophia Bush reacts in Roxane's thread:

Conan's erudite sidekick Andy Richter also tries to appeal to the GOP's alleged Christianity:

Comedian and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjian:

Danny Zuker, writer/producer of Modern Family, also sees the parallels to Marie Antoinette's alleged quote:


Sarah Silverman:

Patton's Agents of Shield castmate Chloe Bennet has a similar nickname for Chaffetz:


