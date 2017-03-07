Celebs react to GOP Rep. who said the poor should stop buying iPhones so they can buy healthcare

Republicans have no idea how the world is now, do they... Reply

Oh, they do. They're just paid to pretend they don't. Reply

must be nice to dictate how the world should be through their lens Reply

I honestly in my heart of hearts don't think they do. Reply

they continue to insist that being poor is a character flaw that can be risen above Reply

They all live in gold plated bubbles so... Reply

They don't care as long as they get richer and the poor get poorer. Reply

The Ken Jennings tweet is killing me lol. Now when I work in the hospital, I'll just tell patients just to invest in Samsung and then maybe they'll get some access to healthcare.



Someone catapult me into the sun. Reply

Samsung will be pleased. Reply

rich people just don't fucking get it

what a dick Reply

He's encouraging people to be fiscally responsible. How is what he said controversial? Instead of spending money on completely unnecessary items (cell phones, excess clothing, eating out), spend it on necessities. This is called budgeting. Reply

I save money on all of this and my health insurance for myself is still at $189 a month...🙃🙃🙃🙃 Reply

dont feed the troll, but in todays society a smart phone is for sure a necessity. i need one for my job and so do many other people.. Reply

Maybe if they made better life decisions like being born wealthy. Reply

This argument would make sense if healthcare costs were an expense that could be reasonably budgeted for. But so often they're not.



- A lot of "sicknesses" are unpredictable -- you don't know when you or your child is going to break your leg, or if/when you'll get a cancer diagnosis -- and so treatment costs are unpredictable.



- Even if you could predict costs, budgeting for the costs are simply impossible for some people. Hospital bills reach into the thousands and ten thousands. Even if you have insurance, the less affluent you are likely the higher deductible you have, so you're on the hook for at least a few grand. All the fiscal responsibility in the world won't give you $5k if your financial means (income, rent, dependents) simply prohibit it. And this is assuming you're not too sick/injured to work. Reply

Are you an idiot, falling for that classist, racist smokescreen, or just a troll? I have excellent insurance through my employer. I only pay $100 out of my check every month, plus a $20 co-pay and and i-phone wouldn't cover my fees.



If they remove the ACA safeguards and reinstate things like lifetime coverage limits, all the budgeting in the world won't do a damn thing for you unless you're rich. I had a (benign) tumor removed from my leg. The surgery took 30 minutes, plus waiting time for them to make sure that I was fine after the anesthesia. My insurance company was billed $18,000. How many iphones is that, sis? How many iphones would it take to pay the $700,000 that the hospital charged to save my sister's life after a drunk driver hit her? Reply

all gop members of the house and Senate should have to use their plan instead of the nice one they have. why are taxpayers paying for the health insurance of these folks when they are being denied good coverage?



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

mmmhmmm that's what's fucked up, they don't need to care because this doesn't in any way impact them. Reply

They really should. Reply

mte! like that kid's show or movie where the cafeteria workers had to eat what they cooked, so they suddenly ~no longer~ had to serve slop



(if anyone can remember wtf im thinking of...thank u) Reply

My rep Joe Courtney went without the state-sponsered healthcare he was entitled to as a US rep until the ACA was passed as a matter of principle. So some people get it - but a very few it seems.



And most Americans that I've talked to seem ignorant of the fact that the fuckers on the Hill get lifetime healthcare and pensions. If we want to talk about cutting away the fat from the budget why not start there? Reply

Saving up ALL MY MONEY to rain down on his opponent in midterms. I'm ashamed he's from the Bay Area. And I expect all my Colorado UTAH ONTDers to open their couches to me so I can door knock every fucking person in his district.



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

He won his primary by almost 80% and the general by almost 75%, like, he's a shitface but how tf do we get him out with those numbers? Reply

Putting in work and money basically. I'll replace his ass with a not-as-bad Republicant, I do not care. Primary season is gonna heat up in 2018. Reply

Parent

ground game, ground game, ground game. republicans don't know how to canvas. if we could take the NH model and bring it to every state Democratic party, we could be unstoppable. Reply

Slay bb! I hope he gets caught with a male prostitute tbh. Reply

i want evan mcmullin to primary him Reply

I was reading Dr Kathryn Allen's bio today, she wants to unseat Chaffetz as a democrat in 2018. Do you know anything about her? Her chances are probably slim and I'm in New England but I'm willing to donate to the cause: https://www.crowdpac.com/campaigns/1813 76/the-us-congress-needs-a-caring-physic ian Reply

you can come to Colorado to oppose Gardner in 4 years (tho he was right about this bill tbh) Reply

Parent

$117k for a broken ankle??? Damn America is expensive. Reply

ridiculously expensive. Reply

It is

I alway kid that I'm leaving America if I get pregnant but tbh Im only half joking :/ Reply

Yeah, seriously. I feel like it's just more responsible to start a family somewhere where one unlucky injury/accident/diagnosis won't send your entire family into poverty :/

Reply

You probably should. Between premiums and out of pocket expenses I ended up paying like $5,500 for the birth of my son and that's WITH INSURANCE. Reply

same, this is ridiculous Reply

she probably had surgery on it Reply

Parent

mte Reply

My first thought as well. If I lived in America I'd have to be like Spongebob in that one episode. Reply

ikr my jaw dropped



why it's so important for us in the UK to protect the NHS D: Reply

my mom's gallbladder cost $38,000 to remove. luckily she only had to pay $500 with good insurance. others not so lucky. Reply

Parent

Again and again those prizes surprise me. Like.. I don't think I ever went over €500 in hospital fees and even then I get it partially refunded. Reply

Nothing makes me appreciate Canada more than hearing that my friend's baby cost $150,000 for a 12 hours stay in California. Reply

Parent

this one family were living temporarily in the US and had a baby there, and were praising the care they got in the hospital, from the choice of food to whatever facilities they had



i hated to be like "...umm" bc ofc they eventually got a $80k bill they didn't expect, compared to the ~100 euros here. But hey you get a dessert menu! Reply

Parent

I went to the hospital for an anxiety attack and got 25 mg of Ativan and was at the ER for approx. 6 hours and the bill was $10,000. I legit napped until my heart rate went down and got a pill.



I'm luckily insured. Reply

I went to the ER with severe abdominal cramping. I peed in a cup, had a doctor come in for less than 5 minutes to ask me questions and feel my abdomen, he came in 20 minutes later in said, "it's a UTI, go get some antibiotics."



I had insurance. Still had to pay $1500 with insurance. Reply

I had reconstructive kidney surgery when I was 8 and it cost 250,000 dollars. Our health insurance covered most of it. Reply

Parent

Jfc really. Reply

A few years ago my dad fainted and hit his head on the cement when he fell. 911 was called. An ambulance came, they ran tests on him, took him the hospital. He turned out to be just fine, nothing but a bump on the back of the head. He had about four hours total medical care, including the ambulance ride and the waiting around afterward to be certain that everything was okay. The bill came to over $30,000.



But, you know, maybe if he didn't have a 5-year-old iPhone that bill wouldn't have seemed so bad. Reply

And I thought Greece was expensive. Reply

Forget iPhones, this is the level of animosity Fox News has towards poor people pic.twitter.com/OIVhTu14vk — Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) March 7, 2017





how dare poor people have refrigerators. how dare poor people have refrigerators. Reply

YOU FUCKING HAVE A REFRIGERATOR????? Reply

omg the scarequotes around the word poor Reply

that's the worst part Reply

Right?? You can practically hear the sarcastic laughter. These fucking people. Reply

This can't be serious... Reply

i was gonna say "do they expect people to put their food on ice" but then you need a fridge to make ice



so what in the fresh hell Reply

didnt you know, if you're poor, you have to live on minimum wage, not take any handouts, and just keep working until you pull yourself up from your bootstraps! /s Reply

coffee makers can cost like $10, microwaves like $20, and I feel like fridges sometimes come with apartments? Reply

Parent

That's fucking ridiculous. These people really do hate poor people. Reply

I'm laughing rn but out of straight up fear. Fuck man. A fridge! A microwave!!??



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Omg I can't. Reply

Do you need to live like peasants from the Middle Age to prove that you are "poor", wtf? Reply

Though tbh I would've guessed the number of coffee makers to be higher.



Or maybe poor people spend $1.00 at McDonalds for their coffee. Reply

Parent

That's such a stupid thing to be upset about too. When I moved into my house it came with "new" appliances and surprise surprise they crapped out a few months after me being there. I had just moved and spent a shit ton of money on said move so I couldn't get a replacement fridge for a month and let me tell you that month without a fridge was really rough and our grocery costs basically skyrocketed because the options of what we could make was very limited (automatically couldn't make anything that called for butter or milk) and if there were any leftovers we basically had to throw them out since there was nowhere to store them. Reply

This is so damn ridiculous. Fuck poor people for being poor, is their motto. Reply

you can buy a coffee pot for $10. this logic is stupid. Reply

I hear some of them have 4!!! walls AND a ceiling! Reply

Parent

you would think they would want them to have a coffee maker so they're not buying starbucks. Reply

Parent

GOD FORBID TO HAVE REFRIGERATOR!!!!!! Reply

They must be getting some expensive ass coffee makers



My poor self got one cheap at kroger, my microwave is used and the fridge came with my place



Like...how out of touch can some people be??? Reply

mine came with my apartment though! Reply

the fuck??? a coffee maker is like $20, a microwave like $60, my fridge comes with my apartment rental.

Reply

Parent

this is dumb, but it's from 2011 Reply

Parent

Omg all those people pretending to be poor are secretly rich, they have fridges and microwaves! Reply

HOW DARE THEY HAVE REFRIGERATORS. Who do they think they are, the Queen of England!?



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Cackling Reply

This is surely satire?! Are people supposed to make minimum wage and live in bare apartments with only healthcare to show for it? Reply

oh no, the poors get to keep their perishables fresh! next they'll want an oven! Reply

Parent

This still makes my blood boil. Also, why is it a surprise people have access to thing like refrigerators and air conditioner. The place I rent comes with both of those things so I have access to it. Reply

there are actually .99 kindle books about how to live without a refrigerator, because some people have to cut that out of their electric bill because they are literally cutting everything to keep their head above water. Reply

I'm waiting for them to start chastising people for having indoor plumbing. Reply

So if it's unacceptable for poor people to use their benefits to buy fast food or chips or w/e but it's also unacceptable for them to own a fridge then what the fuck are they actually supposed to eat? Raw dandelion greens foraged from the park? Reply

Parent

a microwave?! how dare they, reheated food is just for the elite Reply

The absolutely INSANE thing is that a lot of poor people are renters, and fridges and stoves are provided by the landlords. WE DON'T EVEN OWN THAT SHIT. Reply

How dare poor people want fresh food? and cold water? Reply

Parent

I get such rage over poor shaming. It's one of the quickest ways to make me go from articulate discussion to random keyboard smashing. Reply

these motherfuckers are disgusting. Reply

Yeah, I don't have words to describe this level of ignorance. >:( Reply

god forbid you keep your food cold!!! Reply

omg how dare poors have basic necessities? is this real life Reply

A refrigerator is considered a luxury by these people? WTF?



I remember in the early '80's my mom bought a house after her divorce with help from a federal loan - it was a small ranch-style box of a house, nothing fancy, and the first winter there our stove was an electric fry pan and our fridge was a styrofoam cooler we stuck in the snow by the side door. So yeah, by that definition getting a real oven and fridge was a "luxury".



These fuckers - what do they want? for all of us peasants to go back to the "dark ages" when people had to deal with maggots in their meat and most of their food was rotten? I can't with these people. And you know a lot of the audience who lap this shit up are by Fox's definition "poor" but they think it doesn't mean them - they think it means brown-skinned people. (Because if there's anything white folks hate, it's to be perceived as "poor".) Reply

My iPhone was $200 for two years. Can my healthcare follow suit. Reply

right? My monthly phone payment is less than my office visit co-pay's... sign me the fuck up! Reply

Right? Even now you can get one for like $18 a month.... Reply

chafuckface continues to be an absolute piece of shit Reply

This is like when homeless people get shit for having cell phones as if it's not a safety thing. Poor people are entitled to more than the bare bones of living, everyone deserves to treat themselves but this doesn't even count as that because cell phones are pretty much a necessity now. Reply

i've never seen a homeless person with a cellphone that cost more than $30 anyways (not that it matters), it's a weird an unnecessary strawman to make. Reply

And a lot of them are given out, like you can donate old cell phones that they give to the homeless. Reply

There is a whole group of homeless people hanging out in our library on a daily basis. They have smart phones AND laptops. i literally don't know where they're getting the money because they're in our library from open to close every single day.



Though one guy told me he has an 'Obama phone' and I don't even know what that means. Reply

Parent

or when refugees and asylum seekers get shit for having smartphones (or anything really)



like.... don't even get me started Reply

right and people say things like they need to try and get a job instead having an expensive phone as if you can even apply to a job without a working mobile number lol Reply

It's not like there are phone booths available anymore.



I don't get this idea of punishing people for not having money. WTF? Reply

Parent

not to mention there is also a program that gives free cell phones to the poor. Reply

They have the government plans where if you get certain social services, you can get a free phone and a basic plan. It a simple flip phone, but they can come in handy. Reply

This girl I went to high school with got shit on Facebook because she's on government assistance and she bought a new iPhone. She wrote a GREAT post about how that phone is her and her husband's only phone, their only way to get internet access at home, the only way they could read their work schedule AND the only electronic device her kids have. If they don't have a smart phone they're fucked and can't even work and therefore investing in it is investing in a future where they don't have to rely on government assistance.



I kinda wish I still have a Facebook so I could post the whole thing because it was slow clap worthy. Reply

Parent

Seriously teh GOP need to be destroyed. Reply

Ken's tweet made me guffaw, I love the ones pointing out christian hypocrisy.



It's really terrifying, but it just exposes how people make socioeconomic arguments on principle rather than actual empirical information. Naturally a lot of people just think "well that's a leisure object, of course you shouldn't buy it if you have a need!" but mathematically that's completely irrelevant. You could not buy a phone for 24 years and still be unable to pay for treatment for a non-threatening injury. Reply

as someone living in a social welfare state, this whole healthcare debate is just insane to me Reply

I keep side-eyeing what our government are trying to do to the NHS and, god preserve us Reply

I have a hard time coming up with words to describe just how awful chaffetz is. Shit lizard is pretty good though Reply

this is wild. he has no concept of how ppl live Reply

