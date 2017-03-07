Celebs react to GOP Rep. who said the poor should stop buying iPhones so they can buy healthcare
“Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone” Americans “should invest in their own healthcare” - Rep. Jason Chaffetz https://t.co/sxWaRohbEh pic.twitter.com/aEWYikdWiw— CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2017
All around great human being Patton Oswalt went off!
Listen to this shit-lizard. This is the world the GOP wants for the working class. Beyond hateful. https://t.co/hGHGJDAHNA— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 7, 2017
Trump's spent more in a MONTH to play golf than Obama spent in a YEAR but yeah poor people need to decide between iPhones & dying.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 7, 2017
Due to popular approval I'm bringing this tweet out of the cut. Legendary Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings has the answer: WWJD?
And the man besought Jesus that he come down and heal his son: for he was near death.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 7, 2017
Then said Jesus unto him, Did your son have an iPhone
Author Roxane Gay did the math:
My broken ankle cost $117,000 so that's around 234 iPhones @jasoninthehouse.— roxane gay (@rgay) March 7, 2017
Actress Sophia Bush reacts in Roxane's thread:
@Octopusgardner @rgay seems almost even, right @jasoninthehouse?— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 7, 2017
Conan's erudite sidekick Andy Richter also tries to appeal to the GOP's alleged Christianity:
Admittedly, I'm no theologian, @jasoninthehouse, but I did a search of Bible verses about the poor & I didn't see anything about iPhones pic.twitter.com/jdrOIjUsKb— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 7, 2017
Comedian and Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjian:
I remember one time I bought an iPhone & it crippled me financially for the rest of my life. Cc: @jasoninthehouse— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 7, 2017
Danny Zuker, writer/producer of Modern Family, also sees the parallels to Marie Antoinette's alleged quote:
"Let them use Land Lines!" https://t.co/dqb4PxTqQW— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 7, 2017
Chaffetz's iPhone comment shows what the GOP believes. The poor are irresponsible. The rich work harder. All policy flows from this lie.— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 7, 2017
Sarah Silverman:
This person thinks 2B struggling in this country is deciding bet. health care& an iPhone. My heart. Try medicine 4 ur baby or food 4ur baby https://t.co/cWyx5WW9oQ— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 7, 2017
Patton's Agents of Shield castmate Chloe Bennet has a similar nickname for Chaffetz:
What a fuckingggggggg shit canoe. https://t.co/9La2BM3wO0— Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 7, 2017
Many sources: CNN, Oswalt 1, Oswalt 2, Gay, Bush, Jeopardy Champ, Richter, Kumail, Zuker 1, Zuker 2, Sarah, Chloe
Someone catapult me into the sun.
what a dick
- A lot of "sicknesses" are unpredictable -- you don't know when you or your child is going to break your leg, or if/when you'll get a cancer diagnosis -- and so treatment costs are unpredictable.
- Even if you could predict costs, budgeting for the costs are simply impossible for some people. Hospital bills reach into the thousands and ten thousands. Even if you have insurance, the less affluent you are likely the higher deductible you have, so you're on the hook for at least a few grand. All the fiscal responsibility in the world won't give you $5k if your financial means (income, rent, dependents) simply prohibit it. And this is assuming you're not too sick/injured to work.
If they remove the ACA safeguards and reinstate things like lifetime coverage limits, all the budgeting in the world won't do a damn thing for you unless you're rich. I had a (benign) tumor removed from my leg. The surgery took 30 minutes, plus waiting time for them to make sure that I was fine after the anesthesia. My insurance company was billed $18,000. How many iphones is that, sis? How many iphones would it take to pay the $700,000 that the hospital charged to save my sister's life after a drunk driver hit her?
all gop members of the house and Senate should have to use their plan instead of the nice one they have. why are taxpayers paying for the health insurance of these folks when they are being denied good coverage?
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:26 pm (UTC)
(if anyone can remember wtf im thinking of...thank u)
And most Americans that I've talked to seem ignorant of the fact that the fuckers on the Hill get lifetime healthcare and pensions. If we want to talk about cutting away the fat from the budget why not start there?
ColoradoUTAH ONTDers to open their couches to me so I can door knock every fucking person in his district.
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:37 pm (UTC)
I alway kid that I'm leaving America if I get pregnant but tbh Im only half joking :/
why it's so important for us in the UK to protect the NHS D:
i hated to be like "...umm" bc ofc they eventually got a $80k bill they didn't expect, compared to the ~100 euros here. But hey you get a dessert menu!
I'm luckily insured.
I had insurance. Still had to pay $1500 with insurance.
But, you know, maybe if he didn't have a 5-year-old iPhone that bill wouldn't have seemed so bad.
how dare poor people have refrigerators.
so what in the fresh hell
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:33 pm (UTC)
Or maybe poor people spend $1.00 at McDonalds for their coffee.
My poor self got one cheap at kroger, my microwave is used and the fridge came with my place
Like...how out of touch can some people be???
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:53 pm (UTC)
I remember in the early '80's my mom bought a house after her divorce with help from a federal loan - it was a small ranch-style box of a house, nothing fancy, and the first winter there our stove was an electric fry pan and our fridge was a styrofoam cooler we stuck in the snow by the side door. So yeah, by that definition getting a real oven and fridge was a "luxury".
These fuckers - what do they want? for all of us peasants to go back to the "dark ages" when people had to deal with maggots in their meat and most of their food was rotten? I can't with these people. And you know a lot of the audience who lap this shit up are by Fox's definition "poor" but they think it doesn't mean them - they think it means brown-skinned people. (Because if there's anything white folks hate, it's to be perceived as "poor".)
Though one guy told me he has an 'Obama phone' and I don't even know what that means.
like.... don't even get me started
I don't get this idea of punishing people for not having money. WTF?
I kinda wish I still have a Facebook so I could post the whole thing because it was slow clap worthy.
It's really terrifying, but it just exposes how people make socioeconomic arguments on principle rather than actual empirical information. Naturally a lot of people just think "well that's a leisure object, of course you shouldn't buy it if you have a need!" but mathematically that's completely irrelevant. You could not buy a phone for 24 years and still be unable to pay for treatment for a non-threatening injury.