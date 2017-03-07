Celebrities At The Louis Vuitton Fall Show To Look At Another Season Of Fugly LV Clothes

Sophie Turner, the Essex is strong in this one.



I'm impressed with all the arts endowments and the museum LVMH have funded and commissioned. Reply

Michelle Williams is stunning but her relationship with LV is just so bad, I can't even recall a single outfit that she has rocked. I wish her contract with them would end so she could go back to looking good. I think she'd be so much better suited for Calvin Klein or Armani Reply

LOL @ Adele getting pregnant right after Lea



Riley and Sasha's friendship is cute Reply

I just saw. Adele is pregnant? she's only 23, wut Reply

i was scrolling down i my thoughts were literally 'hmm i thought léa was pregnant' & then 'wtf adèle is pregnant?!' lmao Reply

Lea's sister, who is her and Adele's stylist, is also pregnant. Reply

Embed from Getty Images



not this fucking dress again not this fucking dress again Reply

Justin Theroux looks so fucking stupid, I have tears from laughing so hard. Reply

this is how I feel when I'm in here. lol. Reply

Woah, Adèle is pregnant? I didn't know that. Congrats to her.



LV clothes continue to be ugly. Reply

no one looks good Reply

omg @ jennifer connelly! stunning. Reply

ikr? she looks so so good Reply

always, she is really something else Reply

She's so beautiful, Paul Bettany is such a lucky guy. Reply

Sophie always looks high af. Reply

Everyone is leather????? Reply

Justin Theroux has gone full wax statue as he's aged. It is creepy af. Reply

lol & aw at Lea, her sister Camille and Adele all becoming mothers around the same time



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:19 pm (UTC)

figures sophie turner looks the worst



i actually like Jaden's outfit idea but there's too much going on, the most important thing my mom ever taught me was ONE accessory lol Reply

im usually not a fan of patent leather but lea looks good imo



also, adele is expecting???? omg Reply

Adele is pregnant? Ugh



Sophie literally looks ridic



I hate LV so much



I always wonder where they hold these shows when they're at the Louvre Reply

