Florence

Celebrities At The Louis Vuitton Fall Show To Look At Another Season Of Fugly LV Clothes


French actress Adele Exarchopoulos (L), British actress Sophie Turner (3rdL), French actress Isabelle Huppert (C), US actress Michelle Williams (3rdR), French actress Catherine Deneuve (2ndR) and US actress Jennifer Connelly (R) attend the Louis Vuitton women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris on March 7, 2017















source
Tagged: , , , , ,