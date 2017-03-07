Celebrities At The Louis Vuitton Fall Show To Look At Another Season Of Fugly LV Clothes
French actress Adele Exarchopoulos (L), British actress Sophie Turner (3rdL), French actress Isabelle Huppert (C), US actress Michelle Williams (3rdR), French actress Catherine Deneuve (2ndR) and US actress Jennifer Connelly (R) attend the Louis Vuitton women's Fall-Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris on March 7, 2017
source
I'm impressed with all the arts endowments and the museum LVMH have funded and commissioned.
Riley and Sasha's friendship is cute
not this fucking dress again
LV clothes continue to be ugly.
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:19 pm (UTC)
i actually like Jaden's outfit idea but there's too much going on, the most important thing my mom ever taught me was ONE accessory lol
also, adele is expecting???? omg
Sophie literally looks ridic
I hate LV so much
I always wonder where they hold these shows when they're at the Louvre
edit: yeah this one was was in the cour marly like i imagined
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:29 pm (UTC)