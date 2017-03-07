Funny Or Die's 'Get Out (Of The White House)' + Jordan Peele Has More Horror Movies Planned Out










  • Jordan Peele revealed that 'Get Out' is the first of five social thrillers that he has planned out.

  • Each one of the thrillers will be about a different "social demon", exploring how the "scariest monsters in the world are humans".



Are you ready for Jordan Peele's next movies, ONTD? Which social demons do you think he will tackle on? Would you ever visit the Trumps? TYFYA!
