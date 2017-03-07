Funny Or Die's 'Get Out (Of The White House)' + Jordan Peele Has More Horror Movies Planned Out
.@JordanPeele's Horror film "Get Out" meets the only thing that could make meeting the parents even scarier, President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/FLylMad3H5— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) March 6, 2017
Brace yourselves. @JordanPeele has a whole series of horror films planned after #GetOut. 😨 https://t.co/K1ymZr52YE pic.twitter.com/epRWSK9OOx— Okayplayer (@okayplayer) March 3, 2017
- Jordan Peele revealed that 'Get Out' is the first of five social thrillers that he has planned out.
- Each one of the thrillers will be about a different "social demon", exploring how the "scariest monsters in the world are humans".
