Final day filming of the red nose special with the cast of Love Actually

Chiwetel looks completely the same and Andrew changed so much.

The zombie apocalypse is rough on a man!

he looks better now as Rick Grimes

He aged like fine milk....

lmao, he was on some talk show and they showed old Love Actually footage, and he just groaned "How the zombies have aged me." Bless.

lol right?

here for andrew lincoln and chiwetel!! <3

omggg, i'm so excited for this!! :D

Oh gawd, I didn't realize Andy would logically have his Rick beard for this. Mark's life got rough after Juliet ditched him.

i've never seen someone look worse with a red nose on than off

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

I'll still see it, and maybe even enjoy it. I'm sorry ontd.

OMG I didn't know Chiwetel was coming back yasss. I'm so excited for this.

I didn't either, I was worried they were gonna muck up that storyline.

are they gonna make Andrew's wife/girlfriend kate moss? because I'm pretty sure in the poster card sequence she was the main picture of the woman 'he'll hopefully be dating next year' or whatever

Yeah I reckon so.

Finally saw Love Actually yesterday after years of my sister bothering me to see it. I have to say Colin Firth looks way better now. And Chiwetel looked fine and I would be judging Keira's character if she dared to leave him for his friend.

...well, chiwetel looks good

For Valentine's Day I bought myself a pillow case of season 3 Rick Grimes and it is one of the best gifts I have ever given to me.

i know y'all hate andrew's character in love actually but I thought the unrequited love storyline was actually really cute and well done. I also love Keira's pity kiss, it was a sweet, harmless gesture. Plus, she ends up with the hot one so it's all good.

So pleased Chiwetel will be in it, I was going to miss his handsome face

