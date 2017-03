Normani Kordei X Rolling Out Magazine: Singer dishes on Fifth Harmony, their upcoming era and DWTS

"[ ... ] I feel like we haven’t actually reached our full potential yet. I feel like in this year, it’s definitely going to happen."

I would definitely say that being in a group was an adjustment.. But ever since I was little,… I think that it's taught me to learn people, and just be respectful …The, we have seen each other at our highest points and our lowest. … You will definitely get a new sense of who we are, and that isI mean everybody is ultimately going to have their favorite, but it. … I wouldn't necessarily say that I feel [like it's a] competition with the other girls when it comes to who's the favorite because people will relate to me for certain things, people relate to Dinah for different things, people relate to Lauren, and so forth …I'm actually really excited to figure that out, as well, just because I've been in a group for five years now. I know who I am, and I know what I have to offer.. But I definitely. I kind of have to take pieces of myself to fit what it is that radio wants.So,. We've worked so hard. Looking back from 2012 up until now, we've had so much growth. We've been through so much and we've worked our butts off to get to where we are right now, and I just know that we have so much more to offer. I feel like 2016 was definitely a great year, and we kind of escalated and started moving up, but… obviously, with, keeping myself centered, and being happy and healthy. I also have an amazing team around me. It definitely helps when you have your mom on the road; I can't imagine doing this without her. She keeps me grounded and she keeps me sane."Dancing With the Stars" is a show I. It was always captivating to see two people grow and have this journey with each other and maybe not win but come out stronger in the end.This happened really quickly, there was a meeting and then a month later we had confirmation.