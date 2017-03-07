Normani Kordei X Rolling Out Magazine: Singer dishes on Fifth Harmony, their upcoming era and DWTS

she always seems so damn down to earth and well centered...all whilst being fabulous as hell on stage. i hope she does well for herself and hopefully this next 5/4th harmony album isn't a hot mess. Reply

stunning Reply

hmmmm genuinely curious to see how 5H3 goes, both in terms of success and sound.



Still think the best bet for these girls is to slink it out with the group a la BSB and NKOTB until they're doing nostalgia tours 25 years from now. Reply

I have never seen a group, still intact, have so many side projects without having taken an official break. Reply

kpop tbh Reply

Good point. Reply

Was just about to comment the same lol when is sm gonna give us a seulgi solo she's a triple threat Reply

considering it took SM a member leave and almost 10 years for arguably their most famous and successful group....



i was thinking ZE:A, i'm still not even sure if they're officially disbanded yet lmfao after the "looking into alternate agencies" Reply

k-pop is completely different because everything is happening under the same agency. so they usually want the group and the solo act, money coming from everywhere. they only take someone out of a group to invest on a solo career when there's too much conflict within the group or some huge scandal that ruined everything for everyone Reply

they're definitely going for the kpop way. attracting different fans while doing solo projects Reply

PCD did I think but no one noticed because no one could pick the other girls out of a lineup if their life depended on it. PCD also had a similar contract to these girls where they were signed as like solo acts or something and not as a group. Actually, now that I think about it, I think Nicole was the only one with like a legit deal in the group and the others were basically like "contract workers" or something like that.

/cool story bro Reply



/cool story bro Reply

Nicole had a solo contract, the other girls were literal employees getting an annual salary. They were glorified backup dancers. :( Reply

her body is SNATCHED.



I can't at them not getting her a new manicure for this shoot though, those look like 3 week old acrylics SMH Reply

right? her body is incredible, i wish i had that much dedication lol. Reply

aw they're cute. i stopped watching this show a while ago, is val as trashy as his brother?



also this part of the interview:



"But ever since I was little, I looked up to Destiny’s Child so much; I looked up to the Spice Girls and En Vogue. A piece of me wanted to be in a girl group..."



the cutest thing Reply

She's so gorgeous! Reply

she's hot omg Reply

Zendaya and Val. Reply

Nooo at you. lmao Reply

she would look gorgeous with thinner eyebrows imo. her body is on point tho Reply

amazing. Hope she wins if not, burn that bitch to the ground. Reply

this bitch fine as hell Reply

Does she get to pick the song she dances to? What young person wants to dance to Blue Suede Shoes?!? Reply

it was only for rehearsing. Val probably picked it because the song is good for jive Reply

she's so gorgeous! Reply

Val should never slick back his hair. Ever again. He looks cuter and younger with his hair all floofy like that. Reply

I have never cared about Dancing With the Stars, but she kind of make me want to watch. Reply

normani stays fucking it up!

Reply



Reply

