March 8th, 2017, 12:41 am babarsuhail Tangled Before Ever After | The First 5 Minutes
i feel kinda meh about tangled as a story, so i'm not too invested in the show either, but i like the look.
Edited at 2017-03-07 09:08 pm (UTC)
pascal looks cute animated like this.
The backgrounds were particularly lovely, especially that view they were trying to get to.
And the original VAs are such a plus.
the color palette's really vibrant, too. if this is really low budget like some are insisting, they utilized it well.
I get that people are referring mostly to the characters designs (which I still like tbh) because they're so different from the movie version, but come oooon! Just look at this background and you'll see it's good art tbh