god, I hate the animation style! Reply

it looks like those animated banner ads Reply

The animation style aside, that was adorable. Reply

I don't like the animation but I like that they got the original stars to do the voices. I hate when it's obvious they couldn't get the original stars for the show version. Reply

Meh Reply

Not a fan of the animation, but it's cute. Reply

I think the animation style is pretty cute, actually. It takes a little time to get used to but overall I do like it. Reply

I agree. Reply

+ 1 Reply

I don't hate the animation but I think I don't jive with how the characters look in it. Everything else is fine. Perhaps I'm just too used to them being CGI Reply

It looks really cute but I'm miffed that there were no Cassandra (?) dolls for the series at toyfair. Not even ONE @hasbro??? Reply

i feel kinda meh about tangled as a story, so i'm not too invested in the show either, but i like the look.



idg why everyone hates one the style, I think it's lovely. very victoria ying. (who happened to work on the movie but isn't with disney anymore afaik.)i feel kinda meh about tangled as a story, so i'm not too invested in the show either, but i like the look.

I like the storybook animation at the beginning but I am not here for the rest of it. Looks cheap and produced quickly. Reply

Is this for regular Disney Channel or Disney Junior? Reply

regular Disney. Reply

Looks like most of the budget went to getting the original VAs. Reply

Tangled is my second favorite Disney movie. Reply

the art direction on this is adorable, get some taste ontd Reply

ohhh my god the mane of her horse bugs me the most Reply

Well I"m hft Reply

the illustrations at the beginning were beautiful.

pascal looks cute animated like this. Reply

I like the animation and the art tbh.

The backgrounds were particularly lovely, especially that view they were trying to get to.

And the original VAs are such a plus. Reply

the color palette's really vibrant, too. if this is really low budget like some are insisting, they utilized it well.

Seriously!

I get that people are referring mostly to the characters designs (which I still like tbh) because they're so different from the movie version, but come oooon! Just look at this background and you'll see it's good art tbh Reply

ok I know this is shallow AF, but i hate that she doesn't have her long blond hair. Is she ever going to get it back?! Reply

