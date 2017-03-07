'Crazy Rich Asians' Adds Michelle Yeoh
Exclusive: 'Crazy Rich Asians' adds Michelle Yeoh https://t.co/kyTYE9RnDp pic.twitter.com/KdNj3TmTL7— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 7 mars 2017
Yeoh will play Eleanor Young, Nick's controlling mother who disapproves of Rachel (Constance Wu).
Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation of Kevin Kwan's New York Times best-selling novel.
The film centers on the lives of wealthy Chinese families living in Singapore.
source
I pictured a little old lady when I read the books though but that's on me!
who else is in the cast? sounds really interesting!
Now cast Ming-Na as Rachel's mother.
As long as it's not Godfrey Gao.
Edited at 2017-03-07 11:32 pm (UTC)
oddly i loved the second book much more than the first one. loved all the chinese characters- esp carlton and sweet bb charlie. rachel and nick suck. idk what the big deal is about astrid but i also dont hate her. i hated michael so so much in the first book and i was so glad he was revealed to be a PoS in the second one. Astrid+charlie OTP. I also like a lot of the supporting characters esp eddie and his delusional ass as well as bernard's transformation. kitty is a delight as always
At the same time tho, I need whoever they cast as Michael to be HOT AS FUCK