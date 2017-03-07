'Crazy Rich Asians' Adds Michelle Yeoh

his momma was crazy. i can't wait to see who plays the grandmother. Reply

who is a noteworthy elderly asian actress?? idk much about the chinese industry... Reply

Kieu Chin! Reply

i don't even know but now i'm wishing maggie cheung could be cast in this as someone. maybe as jessica's mom so it's a surprise? Reply

Perfect casting. I can just imagine her boujie ass in that hidden villa. I'm so ready for this film. Reply

OMG YES. Reply

i love her soooooooooo much Reply

DYINGGGGG SHE'S PERFECT Reply

she'll be great



I pictured a little old lady when I read the books though but that's on me! Reply

Nah Michelle definitely fits since Elenor had a face lift in the first novel. Reply

Same. I imagined Nick's mom looking like one of my older angry aunties. Reply

I am thrilled with every decision for this movie so far. Reply

Damn, I was already on board but I guess I'll see it opening night... Reply

ilh, she is GORGEOUS.



who else is in the cast? sounds really interesting! Reply

YASSSS QUEEEEEN



Now cast Ming-Na as Rachel's mother. Reply

Ming Na OR Rosalind Chao T B H! Reply

I hope they get the perfect Nick. I think Aarif Rahman probably fits the role given that he is a Hong Kong actor but his own lineage sort of fits too. Reply

Aarif gives me Oliver Tsien teas Reply

Really? I think of Oliver as your atypical preppy suit British dressed type and Aarif doesn't strike me as that. I know he's Chinese with some Malay blood and it sort of goes perfect since Nick is Chinese ethnic Singaporean. Young Takeshi Kaneshiro would've been perfect since Kevin Kwan described him in CSA as the actor in the Wong Kar Wai movies before the switch to Kim Soo Hyun.



As long as it's not Godfrey Gao.



Edited at 2017-03-07 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Perfect! Crossing fingers for Gemma Chan as Astrid. Reply

I want Fan Bingbing as Astrid. She's so perfect, she has that otherwordly it-girl factor. Reply

me tooooooo Reply

No. I love her to death but she's is all kinds of wrong for Astrid :/ Reply

I've always much preferred Li Bingbing Reply

same. if she isn't then what's the point. Reply

Great casting, I love her. Reply

ashamed to say that i read the books quickly and became obsessed. i have no idea why people even pretend it's satire though- it's straight up luxury porn and glorifies capitalism.



oddly i loved the second book much more than the first one. loved all the chinese characters- esp carlton and sweet bb charlie. rachel and nick suck. idk what the big deal is about astrid but i also dont hate her. i hated michael so so much in the first book and i was so glad he was revealed to be a PoS in the second one. Astrid+charlie OTP. I also like a lot of the supporting characters esp eddie and his delusional ass as well as bernard's transformation. kitty is a delight as always



Reply

Charlie / Astrid is my faaaaaave omg <33



At the same time tho, I need whoever they cast as Michael to be HOT AS FUCK Reply

Jonathan Stanton maybe? Reply

people were suggesting goddfrey gao and im hft even tho ive never seen him act Reply

I didn't mind Michael in the first book, I definitely thought he was stupid AF for the way he handled trying to get the divorce but I also understood where he was coming from with Astrid's family. He was the absolute worst in the second book though lol Reply

