Literally LOL'ed at Female Disney Avengers. I'm shocked Disney hasn't done a Disney movie crossover.



They've considered it in countless forms countless times and it always falls through. Boo.

I'd be so down for Disney Princess Avengers!

Lilo and Stitch! Put some respeck on ha name

This HT is reaching particularly hard for something to snark about





anyway, I just watched Moana last week for the first time. really enjoyed it, probably my favourite of the last several Disney princess movies



Edited at 2017-03-07 08:45 pm (UTC)

Turned it off @ the songs.



I really enjoyed Moana.

I really don't like these when I enjoy the film. This one reached.. and didn't deliver.

Sometimes I enjoy a film, watch the honest trailer, and think, "Ha! I never thought of it that way, but yeah!"



This one felt like it was just put together by somebody who was bitter.

moana is flawless.

The movie itself is amazing, the songs are weak.

Songs are my fav part tho

Saaaame. Must be my favourite Disney soundtrack since The Lion King.

The songs are good, the lyrics are less mediocre than most modern Disney movies (cough cough Frozen), but that's not saying much because the standards are so low... Disney really started underestimating their audience after PatF. But it is the most solid soundtrack in a decade, at least.

Ya it's my fav since Hunchback which I'm pretty sure will never be bested

Stephen Schwartz needs to do more Disney musicals. Hunchback was perfection and Pocahontas had awesome music.

ia. I get thinking they're weak compared to the Disney Renaissance songs, but they're the best I've heard in a long time. I liked a couple from Tangled, but it still outshines them, and is definitely better than anything from Frozen or P&tF.

I really liked the video the Nostalgia Chick kinda did about this move:

Wow wtf, Doug uploaded a nearly identical video the very next day:







Holy shit, they're even the exact same length.



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:04 pm (UTC)

Wow, awkward af. I know Lindsay left the League of Super Critics cuz they fucked her financially but idk if she had any bad blood with Doug...

I think she left Channel Awesome on not good terms but she didn't seem to say anything bad about Doug himself.

Rob is the one people dislike right?

I think so

It's even weirder actually, bc Doug uploaded that video to Channel Awesome the day before so they both posted on the same day lol.

I love Lindsay Ellis but it was super shady that the Nostalgia Critic uploaded a similar video the next day.

I thought it was really weird, but he put that video up on Channel Awesome the same day as Lindsay put hers on YT so I think it really was just a coincidence bc there's no time for it to be anything else.



My guess is they both saw moana and bc they both deal with the nostalgic side of disney they started thinking about villains.



Edited at 2017-03-07 11:52 pm (UTC)

Lol, this was a good one.

I finally saw Moana a few weeks ago. Loved it. And the "Know Who You Are" scene brings tears to my eyes every time I watch it.

Saw the Lilo and Stitch joke coming down the street in a cab.

I love this movie. Also what @ the part about Dwayne Johnson not sounding good in this movie?



"I can do anything except sing, autotune couldn't get me on track"

um? Now idk how he'd sound if he were to sing live, but I can't hear anything wrong with You're Welcome...

And I love the Where You Are song.



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:03 pm (UTC)

haha right like he has a limited range but i feel like lin-manuel managed to write a song that fit it

Yeah, the Rock sounded fine!

Yeah, his voice wasn't bad. He won't be on Broadway anytime soon, but his voice was rich, charming and pleasant and it didn't sound altered like Watson's in BatB.

While I loved Moana it's very true that the last 3 Disney princess films in this vein -- Tangled, Frozen, and now Moana -- have the exact same plot: plucky, kinda clumsy/awkward heroine pairs up with suave/capable man and goes on a journey to retrieve something. Even Princess and the Frog has a similar plot. They need to do shake it up next time.

I think the next fairytale adaptation is Jack and the beanstalk, so it'll be a plucky, kinda clumsy/awkward hero instead of heroine...



I suppose it could be worse. An early version was about Moana convincing her traditional father she's as good as her brothers. Reply

ew barf. Glad we got the movie we did.

I feel like Tiana has been the only more distinct personality, because she wasn't the clumsy, adventurous type - she was more on the serious side and just wanted to work on her dream. But ia about the other three and the plot overall.

You got a point there. The bells and whistles of Moana's story is definitely the most impressive of the three but down to its basics, kind of the same deal. Maybe a more modern Disney princess a la Tiana?

I hate all their takes on movies with female main characters IS2G...

I loved Moana, IDGAF. But these trailers are always funny.

I love this movie, and I never thought that Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson would someday help teach my kids to mind their manners.



Edited at 2017-03-07 09:45 pm (UTC)

I loved Moana but lol I knew they were gonna take Lin to task for the music.

bwahahhahaflamfaofjaos



i thought the coconut song was real until the tom hanks lmao i haven't seen this movie yet xD Reply

Yeah...no. This wasn't good.



I love "Let It Go" but "How Far I'll Go" is much better. Off brand my butt. Reply

I really enjoyed Moana

It makes me mad that Amazon doesn't have The Blu-Ray/DVD combo on sale.

