Guess KH is the best we'll get.
anyway, I just watched Moana last week for the first time. really enjoyed it, probably my favourite of the last several Disney princess movies
I really enjoyed Moana.
This one felt like it was just put together by somebody who was bitter.
Holy shit, they're even the exact same length.
My guess is they both saw moana and bc they both deal with the nostalgic side of disney they started thinking about villains.
"I can do anything except sing, autotune couldn't get me on track"
um? Now idk how he'd sound if he were to sing live, but I can't hear anything wrong with You're Welcome...
And I love the Where You Are song.
I suppose it could be worse. An early version was about Moana convincing her traditional father she's as good as her brothers.
i thought the coconut song was real until the tom hanks lmao i haven't seen this movie yet xD
I love "Let It Go" but "How Far I'll Go" is much better. Off brand my butt.
False, the Rock's song is my favorite and I thought he sounded great.