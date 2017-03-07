Tyga Loses Another Lawsuit
#Tyga is gonna pay BIG for breaking a performance contract. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/nAQWbVypTK— TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2017
-Back in 2015 Tyga signed a contracted with Z entertainment to perform in Las Vegas. Contract stipulated that Tyga couldn't perform at other clubs that weren't promoted by Z entertainment during the time frame set by the contract
-Tyga didn't follow the contract and performed at other clubs as well as flaked out when it came to performing at a Z entertainment-promoted club
-Promoter sued Tyga for around $65,000
-Tyga never showed up for the court date and lost
-Tyga now needs to make another withdrawal from the bank of Kylie
Source
he is such a fucking chud.
Kylie pay for your boyfriend's legal fees.
she has money, beauty and everything and still makes bad choices.
lame.
gross.
Hopefully she matures and realizes he's a loser.
10 years already!
Is it arrogance? Stupidity? I just don't understand...how can you stand being this pathetic and embarrassing?
Edited at 2017-03-07 08:33 pm (UTC)