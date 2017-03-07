George Costanza

Tyga Loses Another Lawsuit



-Back in 2015 Tyga signed a contracted with Z entertainment to perform in Las Vegas. Contract stipulated that Tyga couldn't perform at other clubs that weren't promoted by Z entertainment during the time frame set by the contract
-Tyga didn't follow the contract and performed at other clubs as well as flaked out when it came to performing at a Z entertainment-promoted club
-Promoter sued Tyga for around $65,000
-Tyga never showed up for the court date and lost
-Tyga now needs to make another withdrawal from the bank of Kylie

