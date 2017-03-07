Ryan Gosling Post: New Film Release Date, Another Film, Celebrates Eva's Birthday
Universal sets Ryan Gosling's Neil Armstrong biopic for fall 2018 debut https://t.co/3w5dbLkl49 pic.twitter.com/BBy0yJlalp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 7, 2017
- Ryan Gosling’s holy mother of Oscar bait films, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, is announced for release on Oct. 12, 2018. It will be directed by La La Land and Whiplash's Damien Chazelle. Miles Teller remains bothered.
- Gosling is almost certainly going to be nominated for an Oscar and will probably win.
- The story will focus on Armstrong's path to the moon, spanning several years in the 60s.
Ryan Gosling to Produce Jeff Lemire's 'The Underwater Welder' for Film https://t.co/voNZCcfPAX pic.twitter.com/umYnt9LJvK— THR Movies (@THRmovies) March 3, 2017
- Gosling will produce and star in the film adaptation of Jeff Lemire's graphic novel The Underwater Welder. Ken Kao will also produce.
- The story is about an underwater welder, a father-to-be, who encounters supernatural forces under the sea.
- You know it's going to be weird as shit.
Ryan Gosling joins Eva Mendes and family as she celebrates turning 43 https://t.co/G1vDICqd8d pic.twitter.com/zqVXDI9yVX— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 7, 2017
- Gosling emerged from the woods post-Oscars to take longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes out with her family for her birthday. The bitter fans who want them to break up continue to cry.
- Eva isn't pictured but she continues to serve on instagram.
- The Daily Mail made a whole article on two pictures taken seconds apart.
Sources: One, Two, Three
RYAN GOSLING?!?!
I take it you're really young and haven't heard of McGosling shippers
why is god so against me
give me 1 photo 2gether
just let me stan as a stan should stan
Tumblr tells me this is from their friend's instagram:
god is against us
And I'm also really uncomfortable with woc who are really invested in this relationship I've seen the same with prince harry and Megans they see them dating these white men as some sort of accomplishment it's sad
she's obsessed with justin trudeau and calls him daddy
it's really scary
as a canadian, i understand the joy of not being under harper's thumb anymore, but shit like this gives me so much secondhand embarrassment, omg.
That is not dead which can eternal lie and with strange aeons even death may die
Edited at 2017-03-07 08:30 pm (UTC)
Except Song to Song. That's going to test me.
I think I'm going to see Song to Song, but I'm wary.
Curious as to who directs TUW.
I hope they get someone good, I want that shit to be creepy and unnerving.
I was wondering why he hadn't shown up on Eva's IG lately. :(