Ryan Gosling Post: New Film Release Date, Another Film, Celebrates Eva's Birthday





  • Ryan Gosling’s holy mother of Oscar bait films, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, is announced for release on Oct. 12, 2018. It will be directed by La La Land and Whiplash's Damien Chazelle. Miles Teller remains bothered.

  • Gosling is almost certainly going to be nominated for an Oscar and will probably win.

  • The story will focus on Armstrong's path to the moon, spanning several years in the 60s.







  • Gosling will produce and star in the film adaptation of Jeff Lemire's graphic novel The Underwater Welder. Ken Kao will also produce.

  • The story is about an underwater welder, a father-to-be, who encounters supernatural forces under the sea.

  • You know it's going to be weird as shit.







  • Gosling emerged from the woods post-Oscars to take longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes out with her family for her birthday. The bitter fans who want them to break up continue to cry.

  • Eva isn't pictured but she continues to serve on instagram.

  • The Daily Mail made a whole article on two pictures taken seconds apart.



