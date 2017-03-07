Nicki Minaj' Ex Safaree Talks Remy Ma Feud
He was on Wendy to talk about that feud that went down recently.
- Says its crazy he's caught up in the feud & he wasn't aware of it at first
- He was involved in her last album fully until 2 months before release
- Is asked if Nicki is not a nice person behind the scenes, skirts the question and says he won't try to knock her down they spent many years together blah blah
- Says that Nicki's people were trying to stop him from coming to Wendy's show and doing an interview
- Says to the camera, "Do what's right, you know what I did" to Nicki
He seems respectful towards Nicki at least, unlike Meek Mill...altho I want some more deets tbh
LOL
remy ma will get a response from your dog but Niki still quiet
the only other songs he howls to are Massive Attack's "Teardrop" and the Law & Order SVU theme so Remy's in elite company
So she isn't LOL
Considering how she allegedly treated him for years and them having the hotel altercation where she threw something at him it doesn't surprise me. She's usually nice to fans at least
I love him so much. He is a funny dude that doesnt take himself too seriously and he is very handsome.
I don't know why I had this young image of him in my head, but he always seems much younger than Nicki.