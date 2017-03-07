Nicki Minaj' Ex Safaree Talks Remy Ma Feud

That Youtube comment stating, "He dressed like he's a Miami plastic surgeon!" lmfao...

He seems respectful towards Nicki at least, unlike Meek Mill...altho I want some more deets tbh Reply

Thread

Link

"he seems respectful towards nicki"



LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in this interview i mean lmfao!! like this very selective 11 minutes haha. i need to be more clear in my comments here lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg ok lmao, no worries sis. i wasn't sure if that's what you meant or not, it's my b too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Look at my bae staying on top of things and keeping us updated on Jelani Miraj's sister's downfall, BLESS. Reply

Thread

Link

He was heavily involved in the album that was all about their breakup? The fuck? He has no self-respect. If someone wrote The Crying Game about me I would have left. Reply

Thread

Link





lmao that album was all Safaree. even the thumbprint on the album cover is his: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she talks about slapping and uppercutting him in The Crying Game and him bleeding on her rugs, and didn't he hit her with a suitcase when he was trying to leave her hotel room or something?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs to button up that shirt and wipe all that make up off his face. Reply

Thread

Link

Shether makes my dog howl hard. like I can't even listen to it because he'll just start HOWLING like crazy Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg this is too funny! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

remy ma will get a response from your dog but Niki still quiet



Edited at 2017-03-07 10:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO



the only other songs he howls to are Massive Attack's "Teardrop" and the Law & Order SVU theme so Remy's in elite company Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha snorts hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Once again I cannot read, because whenever I see his name I think of Saaphyri, and Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao me too. I still call my chapstick "lip chap" because of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was the most boring interview ever. you could tell wendy was pissed...i don't know why he went on a talk show if he didn't want to talk...he's sexy, but damn he came across vacant as hell.. Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to spill more tea Reply

Thread

Link

Is asked if Nicki is not a nice person behind the scenes, skirts the question and says he won't try to knock her down they spent many years together blah blah



So she isn't LOL



Considering how she allegedly treated him for years and them having the hotel altercation where she threw something at him it doesn't surprise me. She's usually nice to fans at least Reply

Thread

Link

He sexy



Reply

Thread

Link

I love him so much. He is a funny dude that doesnt take himself too seriously and he is very handsome. Reply

Thread

Link

I dont mind him at all. He seriously needs to expose ha tho Reply

Thread

Link

Im still annoyed at Nicki for that whole fake gay thing. Like you pandered to a specific group of people but when it came time to use your platform to speak out on a community that supposedly you were apart of you instead retweet and favorite hate towards people asking you to show your support. Reply

Thread

Link