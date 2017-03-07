ga2

Nicki Minaj' Ex Safaree Talks Remy Ma Feud

He was on Wendy to talk about that feud that went down recently.


  • Says its crazy he's caught up in the feud & he wasn't aware of it at first

  • He was involved in her last album fully until 2 months before release

  • Is asked if Nicki is not a nice person behind the scenes, skirts the question and says he won't try to knock her down they spent many years together blah blah

  • Says that Nicki's people were trying to stop him from coming to Wendy's show and doing an interview

  • Says to the camera,  "Do what's right, you know what I did" to Nicki

Source
Tagged: ,