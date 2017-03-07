[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about Ben Carson's slaves were "immigrants" comments



The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!

Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
Ben Carson's comment about slaves were "immigrants"
What lies did you believe as a did?
Joy Behar takes the Star Tours and learns about Star Wars
Ariel Winter from Modern Family talks about empowering women and teaching kids to be "good people"
Sherri Shepherd (former View co-host) talks about moving to L.A. and being single













SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
Tagged: , , , , , ,