The View talks about Ben Carson's slaves were "immigrants" comments
The View is Live from Disney World this whole week!
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
Ben Carson's comment about slaves were "immigrants"
What lies did you believe as a did?
Joy Behar takes the Star Tours and learns about Star Wars
Ariel Winter from Modern Family talks about empowering women and teaching kids to be "good people"
Sherri Shepherd (former View co-host) talks about moving to L.A. and being single
obama never did this
It's also completely illogical to compare the size of the ACA and the AHCA - the latter is not a full repeal but basically just changes to the ACA - of course it's "smaller".
what a fucking moron
Also Sean Spiceless is on right now and just the sight of him fills me with scorn.
Misread it as Spineless. Either works.
Americans not rioting if this plan get passed are idiots.
healthDeathcare plan.
As the midterms get closer, I was thinking of doing an ONTD Flip-a-District thing-- like, once a week, introduce a blue candidate in a competitive district that we can rain money on, phonebank for, etc. The only way I could think to tie it is in to find a celeb from that district, lol. Like "this week, we'll flip [celeb name]'s home district!" IDK, is this something anyone would care about?
and i'd be down for that.
I think ONTD could do a lot. If 1000 of us committed to $5 a week, that's $5000 to a candidate in a highly competitive district. Now that I've ran a campaign, I know how far $5k, or even $2k can get you. What I'd really like to do is have ontd phone-bank parties or something for those of us who aren't scared, lol.
I'm on his mailing list for some reason and he sent out a "how am I doing?" survey and didn't even ask for zip code so I filled it out and said I wanted to keep the ACA and investigate tr*mp etc
Edited at 2017-03-07 07:56 pm (UTC)