The View talks about Ben Carson's slaves were "immigrants" comments

Spicy presser LIVE RIGHT NOW! CAMERAS ALLOWED THIS TIME.



it really bugs me how they can just ban camera's

obama never did this

You know the alt-right uproar if he did Reply

I'd really like someone to ask if the house and senate committees is where the investigation on the wire tap should take place, why the hell did trump tweet it out? Reply

I can't at the props. This admin is so obsessed with size!



It's also completely illogical to compare the size of the ACA and the AHCA - the latter is not a full repeal but basically just changes to the ACA - of course it's "smaller". Reply

can't believe he called them immigrants

what a fucking moron Reply

this dumb motherfucker. honestly couldn't even believe that shit, Reply

between ben carson and betsy devos education in america is fucked Reply

Right? If I had kids I guess I would homeschool Reply

and throw out the TV Reply

Does he seriously not think before he speaks? Did it not cross his mind one time on how people would react? Reply

Sorry to repeat myself but what especially bothered me about this is that our ancestors didn't work for less, they worked to save their lives which is invaluable and how dare he imply any of this. Pisses me off so much. Reply

I'm so thankful for these posts. Carson is a disgrace.



Also Sean Spiceless is on right now and just the sight of him fills me with scorn. Reply

Misread it as Spineless. Either works. Reply

Either works. To be honest. I'll just call him Spicy for now. Reply

this effing administration Reply

Proof that a degree is just a piece of paper. I refuse to believe this dude is considered a great mind - if he is then I'm fucking Einstein. Reply

GOP/WH is arguing that their health plan is better than Obamacare bc it's thinner. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/tEbSqKpt4J — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 7, 2017 Who's watching spicey's press conference? Reply

isn't 10% of that bill detailing how lottery winners can't have medicaid? Reply

It's not a plan tho, it's a wish list of shit they want gone. Reply

this presser had me rolling my eyes again. he's deflecting. Reply

i'm pretty sure my own individual health care plan has more documentation than that alleged plan for the entire nation Reply

What I wouldn't give to release fire ants up his dickhole, I s2g Reply

I was reaading a Vox article today and it said that the new Health plan basically will unprotect a rough 10 million people, reduce the tax to rich people and increase deductable.



Americans not rioting if this plan get passed are idiots. Reply

gop fat shaming obamacare bc it's thicker Reply

I can't at Price not knowing about the tax cut for insurance CEO's making over 500k. Reply

My country is being run by the worst of humanity and I'm not sure I want to live on this planet anymore. Reply

Omg Reply

Screaming Reply

omg lol Reply

Opening up a thread to weep over the Republican'ts health Deathcare plan.



As the midterms get closer, I was thinking of doing an ONTD Flip-a-District thing-- like, once a week, introduce a blue candidate in a competitive district that we can rain money on, phonebank for, etc. The only way I could think to tie it is in to find a celeb from that district, lol. Like "this week, we'll flip [celeb name]'s home district!" IDK, is this something anyone would care about? Reply

i'm already extremely scared and upset bc i need therapy WEEKLY atm and now they're doing this shit... jfc.



and i'd be down for that. Reply

It would be great concept. IDK how much ONTD could do. Maybe do it on Twitter where there would be a bigger impact. Sounds like a good concept for Sam Bee, Trevor Noah, etc. Reply

I stole the idea from John Stewart and Colbert wayyyyy back in the day... so if they do it again, that'd be great.



I think ONTD could do a lot. If 1000 of us committed to $5 a week, that's $5000 to a candidate in a highly competitive district. Now that I've ran a campaign, I know how far $5k, or even $2k can get you. What I'd really like to do is have ontd phone-bank parties or something for those of us who aren't scared, lol. Reply

I want that slime jeff denham outta here



I'm on his mailing list for some reason and he sent out a "how am I doing?" survey and didn't even ask for zip code so I filled it out and said I wanted to keep the ACA and investigate tr*mp etc Reply

I'd be down for that. Reply

I'd be into it and I hope mods would allow it. If you do go along with it and ever need help with anything let me know, I'd help ya out. Reply

I think that's a great idea. Reply

Are you familiar with swingleft.org? It's super helpful in identifying those districts and how to help. Would be a good resource. Reply

I'd be down for that. I signed up a as a research volunteer for swingleft.org & I felt pretty productive lol Reply

I care and would definitely be up for it! Also, there's a special election in April in Kansas for James Thompson, a US House seat, and they desperately need virtual phone bankers. If you wanna help spread the word about that!



Edited at 2017-03-07 07:56 pm (UTC)

this is a great idea! Reply

YES Reply

I'm on board for this. David Cross tweeted that he was from Roswell Georgia in response to the Mayor's racist comments about Jon Ossof's last name. Reply

YES IM SO FOR THIS! Reply

the only lie i believed as a kid was that adults were competent. Reply

How do these people sleep at night, I forgot to pay a parking ticket and I couldn't even sleep last night. I wish I didn't have a conscious sometimes. Reply

Seriously. I think about something embarrassing I did when I was 8 and it keeps me up at night, LoL Reply

Omg same Reply

