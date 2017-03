Is this show really worth watching? Reply

Yup. It takes a season or two to get used to the humor and characters. But it's gold Reply

it's the funniest comedy out atm Reply

yes completely worth the hype Reply

YESSSSSS Reply

Yep. It still funny in season 1, but the show really finds its footing in season 2 and from then on, it's brilliant. Reply

ITA Reply

anyone that tells you its not is not your friend Reply

YES. FOR FUCKS SAKE HELL YES OMG. ive literally never laughed so hard at anything Reply

Yes! And it has Richard T Splett who is the most precious thing since unicorn cupcakes Reply

fuck yeah Reply

yes. I don't know anyone irl other than me that watches it but I like to think it's like the leftist equivalent of 2 1/2 men and apparently everyone watches but no one talks about it Reply

I need this show back in my life so much. Reply

I'm so here for this! Reply

Lmao. The funniest part of this is the location reveal. Reply

I nearly fell off my bed when they pan out and his uncle jumps on him Reply

LOL Reply

LMAO, this scene always cracks me tf up Reply

Richard Splett is my boo. In a weird way, him and Jonah are my OTP. Not sure how that happened. Reply

he's a little ray of sunshine. I find his incompetence endearing Reply

I love Richard so much! Reply

I'm so ready for the return of this show and Congressman Jonah Ryan. Reply

"You're not even your mother's favorite Jonah, Jonah" Which is a line I have stolen with a name change. Reply

I want to re-watch prior seasons before the new season premieres Reply

where's sue

the true backbone Reply

SUE is my only reason for living. Reply

MTE.



Justice for Sue! Reply

Sue jumped ship when Selina wasn't president anymore.



who knows, she might be back... Reply

I can't wait. I missed the past couple of seasons so I think that's a good excuse to start the series over again during spring break. Reply

I'm so FREAKIN' EXCITED! Reply

Omg. I cannot wait. Reply

I hated the end of last season but this is my absolute favorite show so I'll watch forever. Reply

I hope this means Dan is back on the team. And yeah, I'm going to need them to find a way to work Sue back in asap. Reply

I'd love for Sue to be their person on the inside. But she doesn't have the loyalty to Selina so idk. Reply

I'm hoping the crazy slowly turned her without her realizing it and so the new admin is something she just can't deal with. Reply

Can't wait for this show to return so I can go back to laughing at Selina & co's political antics instead of having to cry at the real life White House. Reply

