ONTD Roundup
For Monday, March 6, 2017:
- Chained to the Rhythm falls out of the top 10, Lorde debuts at #100
- The Carters See Beauty And The Beast
- The Bachelor: The end is mercifully close
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photographed Together At Wedding
- David Letterman blasts Trump in New York magazine interview
- The View talks about Trump's claims about Obama wiretapping him
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
i hate men tbh
Facebook does suck with that.
Facebook is lame today.
I had a an ex friend decide to tag me in an old memory of 7 years ago, and I'm like "no bitch, we ain't friends"
i told her that her opinion was wrong
Sad that we know something bad will happen to Sasha but wasn't shocked at all.
@ myself right now D:
:(
It’s so awful, but I love it and will never stop watching. I love my horror husband Robert Englund <3
It's simply rude to have body odors this strong
I watched Stripes for the first time. This movie is fucking ridiculous. There's a CRAZY amount of female nudity for no reason. A woman shows up at the beginning naked for no reason. There's a scene where one character is peaking into the showers so they can show a bunch of naked women.
im not too sure if i should be bothered or not, it's the end result that counts, right.... still a bit embarrassed that i probably have to convince my tutor i will get it done (hopefully)
the cat's been playing with it for an hour, mostly around the dining room where mum is making a photo album.
HA.
I hope my neuro will give me a note excusing me from jury duty...
Google is like, "it could be a cold or cancer" so I made an appointment for today. I just used this free vet text service though and the vet I talked to said it sounds like she essentially has a herpes virus similar to a cold sore in a person, and all her health issues may have triggered a flare up.
I hope that's all it is and I don't have another $1500 bill in my future.
My cat eats everything so I'm sure it won't be an issue lol.