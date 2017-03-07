(suckerpunch) - b&amp;w

ONTD Original: Men of the Mid '00s Who Showed Their Sensitive Side

Bad Day - Daniel Powter (2006)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #55
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #1
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 32 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2006): #1



In a time of Socialite Bops, mixed with hip-hop, various forms of rock catering across the board from British Punk fans to Slipknot lovers, and the occasional country song, it was hard for sensitive men with long locks of hair to connect. Those genres just weren't reaching deep inside them, so they did the only thing they could. They picked up a guitar and sang their own. And somehow, they all became hits we sang over and over and over.



You're Beautiful - James Blunt (2006)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #88
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #1
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 38 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2006): #4



I Don't Want To Be - Gavin DeGraw (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #73
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #10
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 28 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #58



On The Way Down - Ryan Cabrera (2004)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #99
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #15
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 27 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2004): #73



Beautiful Soul - Jesse McCartney (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #72
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #16
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 20 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #75



Daughters - John Mayer (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #68
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #19
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 23 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #83



Collide - Howie Day (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #84
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #20
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 32 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #45



Ordinary People - John Legend (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #73
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #24
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 20 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #87



HONORABLE MENTIONS:

For You I Will (Confidence) - Teddy Geiger (2006)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #90
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #29
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 20 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2006): #100



Chariot - Gavin DeGraw (2005)

Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #97
Billboard Hot 100 Peak: #30
Billboard Hot 100 Longevity: 20 Weeks
Billboard Year-End Hot 100 (2005): #96



ontd, what song of the mid 2000s gave you the most feels?
