ONTD Original: Men of the Mid '00s Who Showed Their Sensitive Side
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #55
You're Beautiful - James Blunt (2006)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #88
I Don't Want To Be - Gavin DeGraw (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #73
On The Way Down - Ryan Cabrera (2004)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #99
Beautiful Soul - Jesse McCartney (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #72
Daughters - John Mayer (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #68
Collide - Howie Day (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #84
Ordinary People - John Legend (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #73
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
For You I Will (Confidence) - Teddy Geiger (2006)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #90
Chariot - Gavin DeGraw (2005)
Billboard Hot 100 Debut: #97
ontd, what song of the mid 2000s gave you the most feels?
I used to be into most of this music except You're Beautiful, esp gavin degraw
hmmmmmmmmmmm not exactly mid 00s but
I used to love her before she became anti-vax