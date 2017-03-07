Cute interview but him and most of CNN are still on my ain't shit list so... Reply

Yeah I can't with him having trump surrogates who add nothing but lies to the conversation. Reply

I could not believe this motherfucka asked Angela Rye if Ben Carson was possibly being "sarcastic" when talking about the so-called slave "immigrants" the other day?!!! WTF And then when she posed his idiotic question back to him he was all like idk idk it doesn't matter what I think REEEAAAALLLLLYYYY???



*soz for the caps bb he just irritates me so much now



Edited at 2017-03-07 08:52 pm (UTC) Reply

he's such a weak news host. Reply

he's the worst Reply

He reallllllly annoys me. Reply

I only know him because of Kathy Griffin. He's hot as fuck to me, I'd let him and Colbert spit roast me Reply

i hate his 'i'm a journalist so I can't vote' bullshit. weak. Reply

lol wut? he really said that bs? Reply

yeah, over and over lol. He thinks voting will impede his ability to be impartial like ... so dumb Reply

what a dumb ass comment to make lmao Reply

Isn't that the same excuse he gave for staying in the closet? -_- Reply

ir keith olbermann saying that years ago and he still aint shit to me because of it. he was so smug in his explanation too. Reply

I'm pretty sure it's "I'm a journalist so I don't say who I vote for or show any public display of who I support" Reply

Nah



"I don't think I'm going to vote; I don't think reporters should vote," Anderson revealed, insisting that he's not the only journalist who feels that way. "It's a thing ... There have been years where I have voted because sometimes I thought maybe I should ... I've gone back and forth on it."



Anderson continued, "I don't want to be influenced one way or the other ... I believe people should vote, but ... my role is to ask questions."



"I don't like feeling like ... I've taken a stand," Anderson said. "I think it's something you actively need to fight against ... It's not my role." Reply

good lord, anderson. being gay & not voting is like saying "I think I'll let Hitler recommend what train I should get on" Reply

blame journalists and 3rd party voters for Trump's election Reply

i loved the bit about the white house correspondents dinner, lmao. a: "it's like the worst bar mitzvah party you've ever been to." s: "it wasn't bar mitzvah, i was afraid it was gonna be my bris."



his speech is still the most iconic whcd speech ever



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thank you for all these Late Show posts OP. I appreciate it. Reply

Anderson gets bonus points from me for being one of the only older gay celebrities who isn't dating a 20 year old twink. Reply

Damn I didn't realize people hated Anderson Cooper lol I like him shrugs Reply

I like him, too. Watching Rachel these last two weeks, though, is like reading a spy novel. Reply

It was a good interview. Reply

I cant stand when someone in glasses interviews someone with glasses.



too much glasses.







glasses. Reply

How do you feel about revenge of the nerds movies? Reply

I was noticing that too, lol Reply

I used to watch his show like in high school. I didn't realize he had a bad rapport with the obama WH too.



Wtf at not voting. report all you want but there is still a right and wrong you should subscribe to. Asshole.



I don't watch news anymore. I read the post and skimm. That's about it. Reply

