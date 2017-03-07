Why Marvel Fans Are Pissed About Magneto in 'Secret Empire'

Nick Spencer is such a tool, glad I stopped buying Morning Glories lol Reply

Ugh don't even get me started on Morning Glories. I've tried at least 5 times to follow the series on a monthly basis but kept getting lost. So finally after "Season 1" ended (as if we're getting a 2nd), I binge-read all 50 issues AND NOTHING WAS ANSWERED! Reply

yeeeeah i don't think i'll be finishing that series anymore. which makes me sad because at one point it was my favourite. Reply

He ruined that series for me :/ Reply

This the same guy behind Nazi!Cap and that BLM villain group? Either way, Marvel needs to stop.



Fassbender is such a good Magneto. He needs his own movie.



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah Fassbender is easily the best part of the X-films imo. Reply

Fassbender followed by McAvoy. Everyone else in the new class is easily replaceable. Reply

Now that Hugh Jackman's done with Wolverine, IA Fassy should take up the X-Men film mantle. Reply

I wish First Class was a reboot of the X-Men franchise. Tying it to the films from the 2000s hinder the franchise. I feel like Fassbender is over it now Reply

Maybe he's working undercover or they'll backtrack like they did with Captain America Reply

They didn't backtrack with Steve though. The reveal that it was all reality warping was in the second issue. Comics take too long to produce for that to be some sudden change of course, and considering how Definitely Not Sorry they were, they wouldn't have wanted to backtrack anyway. Reply

I get that antisemitism isn't really taken all that seriously by many people, but it's mindboggling that somebody would conceive of this kind of story let along go forward with it. Reply

MTE, especially in these neo-Nazi days in the U.S. Reply

they exist all over the world Reply

the US is top shit huh lmao Reply

The FAUXTUS blames the Jewish community for the rise of anti-semitic hate crimes so that's how serious it's being taken.





I'm so gd repulsed by this shit! So glad I gave up on Marvel entirely. Reply

It's ridiculous bc Disney dropped Pewdiepie over anti-semitic jokes. But they allow this BS (along with Cap's story months back)? Reply

You'd think marvel would have avoided anymore association with antisemitism but apparently they just rely on the controversy for sales at this point, not good storytelling. Reply

Yup. People like to say 'but Hydra aren't Nazis, they were around before WWII' but Hydra has been heavily associated with the Nazi party and I can't separate it. And I don't think I should. These 'neat' comic book twists and team ups have real world context and it pisses me off when people pretend like that shouldn't be taken in to account. Reply

mte Reply

Nick Spencer seems to be popular among real life Nazis. Marvel, that is not a good thing.



Marvel needs to stop doubling down on anti-Semitism as "clever" storytelling. Reply

Oh, LORDT.

😶

So sad. Reply

He needs to get clocked like the other racist Spencer Reply

And where did you hear he was popular with Nazis? Reply

Twitter, where he's defending Nazis and Nazis are retweeting him. Reply

JFC Reply

I'm pretty sure the point of this story is that the little cosmic cube girl remakes the world into Hydra World, like she did with Steve's history. When Spencer was defending Hydra Cap on twitter, he said, "But everyone loved House of M!!" so I think that might be the inspiration here.



They knew what they were doing, putting Magneto on that cover though. They can't pretend they didn't know there would be controversy this time. Reply

Except lots of people didn't love House of M, Spencer is such a tool. Reply

Let Hydra go, maybe Reply

And let's not forget that über Nazi, Hydra leader Red Skull has possession of dead Professor X's brain and subsequent supper powerful telepathy-- and has done some really fucked ip things with it in almost every volume of Uncanny Avengers so far.



I mean, Steve Rogers is directly reporting to this motherfucker.



Marvel is so messy right now. Reply

HYDRA!Cap secretly wants to kill the Red Skull because he believes he's perverting the true HYDRA. Reply

A snake is a snake is a snake; no matter the true leader it's still a bunch of nazi scum Reply

