Why Marvel Fans Are Pissed About Magneto in 'Secret Empire'
Marvel has released a number of villain variant covers for the upcoming 'Secret Empire' series. The covers are called "Villains of Hydra" with the description reading "Hydra’s grip is tightening around the Marvel Universe. With an army of deadly villains assembled, the next phase of their plan can begin! Even united, the heroes may not be strong enough to overcome an army of the most dangerous villains ever assembled." Hydra is an organization that has been associated with Nazis and the Red Skull, who was one of Hitler's top lieutenants in the Marvel universe.
One of the 'villains' featured on the covers is none other than Magneto... a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, one whose entire family was murdered by Nazis.
Needless to say the reaction has been less than positive with many fans finding the concept of Magneto joining a Nazi organization to be incredibly offensive. It remains to be seen how accurate the covers are to the actual story as Nick Spencer has yet to clarify the extent of Magneto's role in the storyline.
Fassbender is such a good Magneto. He needs his own movie.
2017-03-07
I'm so gd repulsed by this shit! So glad I gave up on Marvel entirely.
Marvel needs to stop doubling down on anti-Semitism as "clever" storytelling.
😶
So sad.
They knew what they were doing, putting Magneto on that cover though. They can't pretend they didn't know there would be controversy this time.
I mean, Steve Rogers is directly reporting to this motherfucker.
Marvel is so messy right now.
What a goddamn asshat.