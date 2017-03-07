Little Mix talk about Louis Tomlinson's arrest

when she called the police their excuse was that, because she's a celebrity, they're allowed to follow her to her door



what the FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

I hold law enforcement to a higher standard because, hey, they're supposed to be maintaining the rules that should keep society functioning. They need to be exceptional examples. For me, that's why it's glaringly and disgustingly obvious when some of them basically don't feel like doing their jobs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Anyone could say that surely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the paparazzi career should have died with Diana tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like there's a hypocrisy in criticizing the paparazzi when I hang out on celebrity gossip sites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk there's been a change in regards to how we get our gossip. Celebs are the ones taking pictures of themselves acting messy so we get our stuff straight from them usually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean sure, but we could suppress pap pictures posts and ONTD would still have content. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really can't believe it's still going on during this social media age. I feel like paps used to give what social media gives, photos of celebs, so I don't really get why it's still around.





Of course people call them, but there are people who legitimately don't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

papz are stalkers that sell the evidence and then get protected by law Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paparazzi are terrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

Louis needs space and time cause he is still grieving for his mother. Recall how Kanye went off the rails when his mom passed away. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah seriously. People need to just leave Louis the fuck alone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that she left behind 2 year old twins just hurts my heart. No one should lose their mother that young :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

paparazzi are gross and the 'profession' needs to die off. i remember watching an interview with the guy who was the first paparazzi~ and he said he was disgusted by what it'd become. his intention was to present celebrities as ordinary people, the way you couldn't see them when all you had was newspaper and tv clips. in the digital era, the paps are nothing but gross stalkers. Reply

Thread

Link

"Perrie said that they don't like reading articles about themselves."



Hmmmmm... that explains why you culturally appropriate without an ounce of shame I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, it's not like the media is writing articles about it. All the British tabloids write about them is about their love lives, them leaving a night club, and how parents complain about their outfits whenever they perform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. I feel like mainstream media doesn't gaf about cultural appropiation, it's always pointed out by fans. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is true. I've only came across one Cosmo article about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like big publications are wilfully oblivious or intentionally obtuse about cultural misappropriation all the damn time. For them it generates hits every time they post deliberately offensive things so we'll never get to see true representation ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wasn't she deleting comments? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last time her fans tried to call her out on her ig she deleted their comments :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte lol they read their IG comments enough to delete them i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT THE FUCK

Perrie my love you better hire some bodyguards Reply

Thread

Link

Having watched the vid those girls attacking Eleanor were obviously in the wrong imo. I'm guessing they stuck their phones in ha face after she walked away from the pap upset/angry and when she got pissed off they jumped at the opportunity to try beat up louis' gf. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I still don't get why Louis was the only one arrested. Those fans basically had Eleanor backed into a corner and were attacking her.



I'm also annoyed that the press keeps calling them "girls", they are grown-ass women (barely younger than Eleanor herself), not some misguided teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also what is it with this group and weird corsets

Rockin @ktz_official in our Brand New vid for #NoMoreSadSongs whose excited for it? 😬🙌🏽 x leigh pic.twitter.com/n1qi5oZXSc — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 7, 2017

i used to love pap photos bc i loved the daily miley walking her dog posts but it's time they faded awayalso what is it with this group and weird corsets Reply

Thread

Link

Their stylist is a harmonizer/ztan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their style remains tragic. It's like they're doing the most to hide how pretty they actually are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not just them now. Another British girl group called M.O., one of the members is Leigh's long time friend, started wearing them recently. I don't know if it's a British thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whaaaat? why is this a thing? i haven't seen it anywhere in london yet so hopefully it doesn't catch on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything about this look is terrible. they're all so gorgeous but the outfits they're put in are so over the top and distractingly bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they cant dress at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This whole outfit is hideous...well I like the plaid shirt but with the other stuff nah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pilates Miley was the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That aspect of fame seems so scary. Especially for women. How the fuck is it legal for paps to try and stick their cameras under someones skirt and follow them home?



And I don't blame Louis for freaking out/pulling those women away from Eleanor, his fans are the worst, who knows what they're capable of.





Also, what are the actual posting rules concerning cuts? Because I submitted the exact same post and it was rejected, even though the length was the same. Reply

Thread

Link

It depends on the mod, tbh. Sometimes I submit posts that are exactly like this one and they reject it and tell me to add a cut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't mean it as an attack against your post, so I hope it didn't come across that way! It's just a bit frustrating. I wish they'd sign their names, so you could at least know which mods considers what appropriated, if they don't agree. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah the last time his number was leaked he got girls calling saying they were going to kill his son. His "fans" are fucking nuts, the whole situation was awful and I don't blame him for freaking out at all.



Edited at 2017-03-07 06:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just watched the video for the first time and my goodness.. the way he ran up on her Eleanor was so scary. I'm glad Louis defended her in both situations because she looked like she just wanted to get the fuck out of there. Reply

Thread

Link

paps are redundant and there's absolutely no reason for them to get all up in celeb's personal space with their cameras that could probably zoom enough to show the finest dust particles in moon craters but instead a lot of them go out of their way to provoke altercation or endanger people's lives with car chases and whatnot. i can't believe in the age of social media where celebs generate photos and gossip themselves, pap work still pays tbh Reply

Thread

Link

They're going to start working on their fifth album in September and October, which is when they will have some time off because they're going to be touring most of the year.



OMG E N O U G H Reply

Thread

Link