Little Mix talk about Louis Tomlinson's arrest
🎥 @LittleMix talking about the altercation at LAX for @ETCanada (https://t.co/G50X9EDgZb) pic.twitter.com/fJDh3cRn9V— The Tomlinson Daily (@ttomlinsondaily) March 6, 2017
ONTD, how do you feel about paparazzi? I honestly feel that their work isn't necessary.
what the FUCK
Of course people call them, but there are people who legitimately don't.
Hmmmmm... that explains why you culturally appropriate without an ounce of shame I guess.
Perrie my love you better hire some bodyguards
I'm also annoyed that the press keeps calling them "girls", they are grown-ass women (barely younger than Eleanor herself), not some misguided teens.
also what is it with this group and weird corsets
And I don't blame Louis for freaking out/pulling those women away from Eleanor, his fans are the worst, who knows what they're capable of.
Also, what are the actual posting rules concerning cuts? Because I submitted the exact same post and it was rejected, even though the length was the same.
OMG E N O U G H