Gringos from 'How to Get Away With Murder' stopped from boarding flight to Brazil
- HTGAWM actors Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry had planned to spend Carnaval together in Brazil. American citizens who want to #cometobrazil, however, need a visa. Gringos Jack and Matt did not realize this until they tried to check in at the airport and were denied.
- Alfred, whose mother is Brazilian, boarded the flight with no problem and had the time of his life at the Carnaval in Rio
- Jack and Matt instead booked a flight to Costa Rica
sources 1 2
ONTD, have you ever failed to research whether the country you were travelling to demanded a visa?
Num é?
and double lmao @ the fact alfred went without them
I respect that
But these 2 morons are dumb as shit. You got people being banned from entering the US and these 2 privileged assholes thought they could just stroll in.
I'm a bitter EU member who would need a visa to travel to the US, so it's only fair. Let them have a taste of their own medicine.
shouldve asked their bro ryan for some tips
I find this funnier than I probably should. I imagine Alfred being like, "Bye bitches!"
I was like "Ministério do Turismo how dumb can you be? Even if they need visas I doubt it's as hard to get a Brazilian visa as it is to get one for these countries..." But like, after this story I'm wondering how many gringos burros went through the same thing I ended up not coming here just bc they don't know they need one lol
Still #TeamReciprocity