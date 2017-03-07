ranveer

Gringos from 'How to Get Away With Murder' stopped from boarding flight to Brazil



- HTGAWM actors Alfred Enoch, Jack Falahee and Matt McGorry had planned to spend Carnaval together in Brazil. American citizens who want to #cometobrazil, however, need a visa. Gringos Jack and Matt did not realize this until they tried to check in at the airport and were denied.

- Alfred, whose mother is Brazilian, boarded the flight with no problem and had the time of his life at the Carnaval in Rio

- Jack and Matt instead booked a flight to Costa Rica

sources 1 2


ONTD, have you ever failed to research whether the country you were travelling to demanded a visa?
