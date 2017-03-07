Gringos from 'How to Get Away With Murder' stopped from boarding flight to Brazil

que bom, ta achando que brasil é bagunça? Reply

Thread

Link

estúpido Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahah melhor primeiro comentário <333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol

Num é? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gringos pendejos. Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the first two episodes of the Americans and OMG I AM SO HOOKED ALREADY. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao can't stand matt or jack Reply

Thread

Link

How come? Genuinely curious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who be spending hundreds of dollars on flights and hotels without checking basic ass facts 😂😂😂 they deserved this lol Reply

Thread

Link

americans can't FATHOM that they may not be allowed in a country lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ them



and double lmao @ the fact alfred went without them Reply

Thread

Link

it's really a great story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol alfie basically said ~sucks to be you! and went on his merry way, bless.



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's the best part. don't screw up your trip for a couple of dingdongs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not only he came, he was EVERYWHERE hooking up with girls and having a great time. bless him <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean... his mom is Brazilian so he probably doesn't have to worry about visas and he wasn't about to waste his money.

I respect that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's extra hilarious that he didn't have the presence of mind or DELIBERATELY didn't tell them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What dipshits. Imagine the shitshow if US citizens have to get visas to go to the EU. Reply

Thread

Link

Bwahaha can't wait for those airport meltdown videos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that you linked an article in which we can only read the first three lines because it's a subscription based article. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the tantrums will be amazing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought that happened? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I look forward to the fallout.



But these 2 morons are dumb as shit. You got people being banned from entering the US and these 2 privileged assholes thought they could just stroll in.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EU citizens need visas to go to the US, don't they? (just became one so I'm not sure) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh it's going to be sf annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope that actually kicks in, Americans deserve to get a taste of what it's like for the rest of us trying to leave our damn country for a holiday. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Good. I hope it happens.



I'm a bitter EU member who would need a visa to travel to the US, so it's only fair. Let them have a taste of their own medicine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

taste of their own medicine smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Alfred was like "k bye" Reply

Thread

Link

if they didn't want to do their own little research, w h e r e is their management, PR etc.??? Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that Alfie went to Brazil and not Costa Rica with them is hilarious Reply

Thread

Link

this isnt even uncommon, im actually shocked at the amount of people that travel without knowing the laws



shouldve asked their bro ryan for some tips Reply

Thread

Link

Because most countries don't need visas if you have an American passport Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Doesn't make sense to assume esp when you're paying from that shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so? most don't require it but plenty do. if you're a grown adult travelling it's your responsibility to find out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but it takes like 5 seconds to google entry requirements, why would you just assume you don't need one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You still should google. Like it takes a level of privilege to be dumb enough not to know that, like these 2 morons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe, but you have to feel pretty entitled if you don't research this beforehand....... given the visa requirements US puts on people coming to their country, yet an american thinks they can just stroll in anywhere Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I find this funnier than I probably should. I imagine Alfred being like, "Bye bitches!" Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why tf would you not research that shit. they had it coming. Reply

Thread

Link

its funny enough that they didn't do the bare minimum to check if they might need visas but the fact that alfie was like 'o well laters ✌🏻' is hilarious



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What kind of motherfucking idiots buy a plane ticket without looking up visa requirements??? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah idgi. wherever you go, check to see what you need before booking the flight. it's not hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume someone book it for them and thought they didn't need the vista?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. I've only been to EU countries and three in Asia that don't require visas, but I don't understand not looking up the requirements. I would hate to get to the airport and find out I can't board a flight due to my own negligence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. that's the first thing I check for if I'm travelling abroad... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just can't process the stupidity lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Entitled gringos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Americans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol wow dumbasses...this made me research whether EU and British citizens can visit brazil without a visa and they can! Reply

Thread

Link

yep, they can bc they don't require visas of Brazilians. we have a reciprocity policy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brazilians don't need a visa to the UK right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did you see stupid ass Temer government wanting to end visa requirements for the US, Canada, Japan and one other country I can't remember to boost tourism? And the Itamaraty people being like "nope, not gonna happen without reciprocity".

I was like "Ministério do Turismo how dumb can you be? Even if they need visas I doubt it's as hard to get a Brazilian visa as it is to get one for these countries..." But like, after this story I'm wondering how many gringos burros went through the same thing I ended up not coming here just bc they don't know they need one lol





Still #TeamReciprocity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link