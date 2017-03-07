March 7th, 2017, 10:10 pm hellicoptajuuce Australian representative of Eurovision has been decided!!! The most recent winner of Australian X FactorIs a teenager (17)Serving natural Kylie Jenner eyebrows/lipsSourceDo you think Australia will place in the top 5 AGAIN this year with this song? Tagged: australian celebrities, eurovision Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6767 comments Add comment
Good for Oz, sending a POC again (I presume he is?) to an otherwise #ffffff show.
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
this is trash
but not this time, this is tragic
We (Greece) are bringing dated garbage with a beat this year, a cascada demo expedition if you will, maybe someone out there will enjoy it.
Based on some of the competition I've seen, Australia is looking at another top 5 placement in the final. I will not be screaming #justice4australia like I did last year though.
(ao menos não é bimbalhada ahahah)
i still havent heard the song from my country but i also dont give a shit bc i know it's probably boring af
my country's eurovision entry is not my taste (it sounds dated imo) but idk at least it's not horrible. one user said in some eurovision post that they wanted this to win so congrats lol.
at this point, Italy will seriously be the one winning with the gorilla on stage
But it will probably get top 5 because juries will cream themselves over it and this year is super weak.
It may be worse than last year's entry but it's catchier than 90% of the ballads competing this year.
tbh i like that aus gets to participate bc it's fun having our eurovision parties have some kinda real... stakes i guess?? my friends and i had a party for the grand final and woke up suuuuper early to watch the results and it's amazing how invested i started getting LOL
but even if we don't participate anymore it probably won't be the end of our love for eurovision bc australians love any excuse to play drinking games and get smashed lmao
but tbh australia would never win anyway, the fun is seeing where we end up
