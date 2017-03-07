







Good for Oz, sending a POC again (I presume he is?) to an otherwise #ffffff show. omg I forgot that Eurovision season is almost upon us

i wanted them to send someone indigenous this time, n they did. im so proud.

shame it is another ballad but miles better than what poland is serving this year

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZ







this is trash

right? i support my country every year

but not this time, this is tragic



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:34 pm (UTC)

it will probably qualify thanks to the Polish diaspora and I'm going to be so mad.

ok I was not expecting that voice. I like it, but am sad it's ballad. I hate the ballads. give me eurotrash. that's the point of eurovision.

We (Greece) are bringing dated garbage with a beat this year, a cascada demo expedition if you will, maybe someone out there will enjoy it.



Edited at 2017-03-07 06:30 pm (UTC)

Based on some of the competition I've seen, Australia is looking at another top 5 placement in the final. I will not be screaming #justice4australia like I did last year though.

Right now my favorite is Portugal. I might be biased but this is the first time since 2008 that I really love the song we chose. It sounds a bit dated but it is so sweet and magical (Bonus for being in portuguese)

OMG yes I love this song sfm

(ao menos não é bimbalhada ahahah) Reply

I don't mind bimbalhada that much but this one is a nice surprise. I kind of like Suzy's song three years ago, it saved that semifinal that was boring as fuck. and I was unironically stanning for Suzy that year cause she was super nice and sweet in all her interviews

I adore this song! It's just so unlucky that it's in semi final 1 which is almost entirely ballads. I doubt it will qualify :(

He looks like fucking Jade Jolie

кто с россии поедет? вам бы надо киркорова или моисеева послать.

Хуй его знает, ВГТРК опять кого то своего пошлёт без конкурса, наверное возьмут перерыв в масштабе номера и бюджете на композиторов, чтобы их не освистали в Киеве за пафос, ну и перед тем как второй раз Лазарева послать.

IT'S ALMOST THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR





i still havent heard the song from my country but i also dont give a shit bc i know it's probably boring af

What is your country?

finland (we need to start sending weirdos in again)

the song is nothing special, i liked dami im better.



the song is nothing special, i liked dami im better.

my country's eurovision entry is not my taste (it sounds dated imo) but idk at least it's not horrible. one user said in some eurovision post that they wanted this to win so congrats lol.

Edited at 2017-03-07 05:59 pm (UTC)







Edited at 2017-03-07 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

TEINE EESTLANE

I am waiting for my country (Bulgaria) to announce the song and the artist but if the rumors are correct about the artist we will be a mess this year. I just hope it's not a ballad.

What is the current rumor? If it's Kristian then it is a pop ballad.

The three rumored are Kristian Kostov who is very well received in Russia, Krista who I have no idea who she is and Gery-Nikol, which will be a mess but at least she won't sing a ballad.

You can't drop the ball now after last year's success...

heyyy, zdravei, omg i hope for gery-nikol, i'll live/die

they will for sure place higher than Slovenia, who is sending a ballad again. With a returning artist who the first time also performed a ballad.



at this point, Italy will seriously be the one winning with the gorilla on stage

Australia's entries get worse every year. Time for them to leave tbh.



But it will probably get top 5 because juries will cream themselves over it and this year is super weak. Reply

really? They are the only ones consistently taking the competition "seriously" (in a professional way) other than Sweden. Europe should learn something from this, I don't want them to leave lol.



It may be worse than last year's entry but it's catchier than 90% of the ballads competing this year.



Edited at 2017-03-07 06:34 pm (UTC)

Can they stop doing that. The first year it was funny now it's just annoying.

Italy



Reply

I'm not a fan but I can't see this bombing tbh.

Do you speak italian? Because it's not about that, but whatever...

The video does make me a bit uncomfortable but the song is actually mocking people who do things like what Katy Perry did.

dami im was really the best but this guy's super talented esp. for being so young too!!



tbh i like that aus gets to participate bc it's fun having our eurovision parties have some kinda real... stakes i guess?? my friends and i had a party for the grand final and woke up suuuuper early to watch the results and it's amazing how invested i started getting LOL



but even if we don't participate anymore it probably won't be the end of our love for eurovision bc australians love any excuse to play drinking games and get smashed lmao

Courtney Act is your best bet, let's not kid ourselves lol.

i had to google who that was LOL



but tbh australia would never win anyway, the fun is seeing where we end up



Edited at 2017-03-07 06:44 pm (UTC)

