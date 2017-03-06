KPOP post: Brave Girls (giving the gays what they want) + BAP, BTOB
The song of 2017 is here, Rollin' by Brave Girls
B.A.P- Wake Me Up
BTOB-Movie
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/TeaoaAz0Vb
Y
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ku_FYERiHC
8
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/42A-rFdral
M
That Brave Girls song snatched my wig
B.A.P- Wake Me Up
BTOB-Movie
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/TeaoaAz0Vb
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ku_FYERiHC
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/42A-rFdral
That Brave Girls song snatched my wig
Their probably best known for their hard-hitting ones, ie. Warrior, Skydive and One-Shot (which has a kickass video!)
1004 is definitely more in this style of song, and it's their best selling one. Blind is another similar style song.
They're also known for doing much more fun and upbeat songs, like Feel So Good (which is my personal favourite).