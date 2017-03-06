They have a really wide range of musical styles so you might be hit or miss if you're into a very specific subset, but it's great to explore all their options.



Their probably best known for their hard-hitting ones, ie. Warrior, Skydive and One-Shot (which has a kickass video!)





1004 is definitely more in this style of song, and it's their best selling one. Blind is another similar style song.







They're also known for doing much more fun and upbeat songs, like Feel So Good (which is my personal favourite).

