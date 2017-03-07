So basically it's The Flash:Glee edition with Earth 2 costumes? I think I'll pass Reply

It looks cute.



I just wish Supergirl would get it's shit together. This season sucks Reply

The CW is turning into fucking NBC Chicago with their multishow crossovers. I just don't have the time anymore... Reply

So Earth-2 with former Glee stars? The CW is exactly what you think it is at all times. Reply

pfft Reply

my mind went there lol



I love how it was shoot and that they gave us 60's Daily Planet Clark Reply

my excitement for this went way down after darren was cast. but it looks pretty Reply

I think I might just skip this. I don't think I can stand Darren Kriss' face. I quit Glee in season 2 because of him. Admittedly that did spare from the rest of Glee so was probably blessing in disguise. Reply

naya rivera should've been the music meister Reply

ikr? never watched Glee past 1.13 but I youtubed Grant's stuff and Santana and Sebastian were the best Reply

their version of smooth criminal in the michael jackson ep is one of my top 10 glee covers. i would have LOVED to see them sing together/face off again Reply

i'll pass. have been passing. i dont what they could do to get me to watch again. everything is boring. Reply

mte. i binged s1 of supergirl in like two weeks? i was obsessed. but now i forget it even comes on on mondays and miss it bc it's so boring. i tried the flash and it took me 9 months to get to s1x11 so i gave up. i have an irrational annoyance w katie cassidy so i skipped arrow altogether. idek the name of the 4th one. i always call it league of legends but that's the game lmfao Reply

legends of tomorrow season one is very rough but season two is really great. it's very fun and they still tackle issues in their own way like racism and sexism in their time travels. Reply

guess both of them being in Glee once upon time paid off????? Reply

Still not sure if I'll watch this one. LOL



But I've been thinking that lately about Supergirl in general. I feel like they've killed a lot of what I loved about the show in S1 with S2. I end a lot of episodes more disappointed than satisfied. Reply

I pretty much have lost most of my interest in Supergirl but I will be watching this ep because I need stupid cute fun shit in my life once in awhile lol. Reply

I'm so excited to hear more of Carlos Valdes singing. Open Your Eyes was really nice.



I've been wanting a musical episode forever so even if its hokey crap, I'm here for it. Reply

If they're going to do a musical episode, it will go over better in Earth 2 costumes than their superhero costumes. And at least everyone involved can sing. That's usually not the case with musical episodes. Reply

Well that's not as bad as I feared. I'm excited for the ep, but I was so worried about how dumb it would look if they were suited up. Reply

pass Reply

glee season 7 looks weird Reply

Oh damn. I knew they were doing a musical crossover but I had no idea they were taking the Glee wink far enough to cast Darren fucking Criss.



I finally caught up with the last 6 episodes of Supergirl this weekend. The show is definitely floundering with all the changes. Winn and Chyler Leigh are dead weight, the Martian subplots are meh, and Jimmy's been terribly sidelined. What a mess. Reply

chyler, really? as much as i'm not interested in maggie, i find alex's storyline about the only interesting addition to this season, and think chyler's about the strongest on the show. and alex has always been pretty integral to the show Reply

i don't like her acting tbh (although i think winn's actor is the weakest of the original cast). i found her relationship with maggie interesting at first, but i kinda think maggie's too good for her, lol. i think the show also ends up pulling punches with just how much alex seems to resent kara at times, which would be fascinating to explore.



also asking me to suspend belief that alex is only 28 is a bit much, too. Reply

I'll Just wait for the gifs on tumblr first, nhf Darren. I miss s1 Supergirl. Kara seems like a different character now. Reply

So here for this! Reply

this actually looks like great fun i can't wait Reply

Kara's line about being able to just be Supergirl and Mon-el being enough was so gross and very CW. They said she broke up with James because she wanted to find Kara after finding Supergirl now episodes later Kara doesn't matter? Her career whatever she chooses to do doesn't matter but saving lives and Salmonella is enough?





Anyways can we talk about Kara catching Lena(not me sadly.) from that fall? That was the gayest thing the show has done in the last two seasons. lmao Reply

Please don't make Jeremy sing with Darren...that'd actually be terrible. *headdesk* Reply

tf is going on Reply

She's in a bunch of stills I've been seeing. Looking like a bad bitch in the musical part. Reply

Reminds me of Reply

Darren Criss is so fucking creepy, the way he smiles, it's just unnerving in a way I can't explain. Reply

