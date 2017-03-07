The Flash and Supergirl Get Retro Glam in First Musical Crossover Promo (teaser)
Watch the promo for #TheFlash-#Supergirl musical crossover episode. https://t.co/HUpEQeidIS— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 7 mars 2017
I just wish Supergirl would get it's shit together. This season sucks
I love how it was shoot and that they gave us 60's Daily Planet Clark
But I've been thinking that lately about Supergirl in general. I feel like they've killed a lot of what I loved about the show in S1 with S2. I end a lot of episodes more disappointed than satisfied.
I've been wanting a musical episode forever so even if its hokey crap, I'm here for it.
I finally caught up with the last 6 episodes of Supergirl this weekend. The show is definitely floundering with all the changes. Winn and Chyler Leigh are dead weight, the Martian subplots are meh, and Jimmy's been terribly sidelined. What a mess.
also asking me to suspend belief that alex is only 28 is a bit much, too.
Anyways can we talk about Kara catching Lena(not me sadly.) from that fall? That was the gayest thing the show has done in the last two seasons. lmao
Please don't make Jeremy sing with Darren...that'd actually be terrible. *headdesk*