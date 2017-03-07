(suckerpunch) - b&amp;w

Ed Sheeran Says Hooking Up With Taylor Swift's Friends Was "Very Easy"




• "I was this 22 year old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy... I would often find myself in situations waking up and looking over and being like, "How the fuck did that happen?"

• Says Taylor is "omipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press."

• According to Patrick Doyle, the interviewer, Ed was drunk doing the interview.

• You can read the full article here.








source: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , ,