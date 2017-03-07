Ed Sheeran Says Hooking Up With Taylor Swift's Friends Was "Very Easy"

He just has a perpetual boner for her, like give it up dude. Reply

Thread

Link

hes p much the male ver. of her "you belong with me" music video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"most famous women in the world"

uhhh beyonce

Reply

Thread

Link

lmao. I don't really care about stan wars but I've found many people outside of the US don't care about Beyonce or didn't really care about her before praising her every move became a meme.



Likewise, Taylor doesn't gaf about Latin America so she may have a lot of fans here but until she actually tours here Ed's sentence won't be true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly!



i don't know why beyoncé only came once to mexico when (i think?) she sold out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what??? beyonce is VERY popular globally lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

More people care/know about Beyoncé than they do Taylor. Beyoncé not being that much of an international player was true before Beautiful Liar/Single Ladies, but after? People might not know her catalog of US hits, but they know Beyoncé the woman. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia



here in mexico no one ever talks about beyoncé and i never hear her on the radio. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

uhhh Madonna, actually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Very US centric comment. Madonna was bigger even if I dislike her current self. Shakira is bigger rn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Shakira and Madonna are bigger Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beyoncé is a fad, nothing more.



If you ask people to name their favorite Beyonce song or performance, they'll draw a blank because they say her name by default and have no knowledge of her shit (none of her shit is memorable, so I get it). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So, Taylor setup her friends like that? Diabla Blanca Reply

Thread

Link

I just sent this in damn it



He slept with Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez Reply

Thread

Link

Selena Gomez? Yikes...but at the same time she was with Bieber and is now with The Weeknd, so her standards aren't that high.



Edited at 2017-03-07 04:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She likes the status of these guys not really their looks or anything



Ed is another mess though she's got substance abuse problems and he's a proud alcoholic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Selena really hates herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never heard the Selena shit before. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And in Taylor fashion, he shamed Ellie in a song Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the ed, ellie, niall situation is the funniest thing to me. selena's ed phase was a trip.



i'm more interested in the unknown ones who weren't talked about in the press. like any of the VS models? the haim girls? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Selena hooked up with Ed? Why does she not love herself? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

selena is such a mess lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

selena fucked ed?? and niall too? that poor girl... I thought that only happened to ellie goulding



Edited at 2017-03-07 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope they didn't kiss him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC Selena makes me sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love he got super salty that Ellie also slept with Niall and had to pull a Swift and wrote a song about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should just stop doing interviews. Reply

Thread

Link

He should just stop



I'm tired of his existence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why or how anybody could sleep with him is beyond me Reply

Thread

Link

people believe money makes something out of someone man



it's a sickness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's an ugly, attention seeking, ginger goblin of a man who looks like he smells bad



no amount of money can fix that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Money is a wonderful lubricant Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

money, talent & fame. he has all three and that's one hell of a combo.



a bit weird when women who ALSO have money, talent & fame decide to go for him, but who knows. he probably causes a lot of women to drop their guard because he's this ugly nerdy guy and they probably think that he's safe to date and won't dick them around or hurt them or cheat on them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. When I heard the line "put your body on me" in his new song I actually physically recoiled. The imagery there was horrid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his money, being insecure, getting really fucked up on drugs and alcohol. he has to know this on some level too. imagine what a cringe-worthy troll he will be mid-life when the fame and money wont do it. there is always a chance that he could go full wayne coyne later but i think wayne has benefitted from the relevance of his band. i'm just schocked ed sheeran is even on any charts. i think its like... music for people who hate music. and its being piped into doctors offices and convenient stores. and taxis. and maybe no one is actually choosing to listen to him at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she really favors barbra in this gif omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr and i live a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so pink omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks better now than she did whenever RHONYC started Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bro if youre gonna be name dropping all the time you best just release a fuck list a la lohan. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! I still want to know who the crossed out names on her list were. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia esp if it's with other dudes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He might as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

am pretty sure he's gonna start naming names based on everything else he's said for this press tour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit I had forgotten about that list. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i remember reading that post again a few months back there were so many people in sheer denial about the authenticity of the list like the guys named were such prizes themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That list needs to be pinned on the front page of this site for easy reference. I'm chuckling remembering the mentions of Joaquin Phoenix and I think, "Orly" for Orlando Bloom lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can I get a link? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do you have a link to the post? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She must have some dirt on him. That or he is beyond obsessed. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going with "beyond obsessed" - he did write "Don't" after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was about Ellie Goulding? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I shudder at the thought. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to throw up. Can he shut up already? Reply

Thread

Link

The idea of his gremlin face on top of me during sex makes me want to hurl. He needs to have some respect and keep this shit to himself Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god I just pictured his face with that little smile hovering above me during sex and it was horrifying. yuck. thx. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know, it's horrifying. Which is why he should never talk about sex. Ever 🤢🤢🤢🤢 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a like a fucking episode of luther ewww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooooooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and those bug eyes pointed in opposite directions.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE i want to vomit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there goes the cesar salad i was gonna have for lunch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reported for triggering terrible nightmares.

Like sis why would you even let us imagine him like that *vom*



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh goddddd I can see it to 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just 'ugh gross' out loud in my office as my boss walked by AHHAHAHA he was like "..huh?"



"...nothing..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This ginger goblin is gross. Reply

Thread

Link

Nasty Reply

Thread

Link

I love how much worse he makes Swifty look with every name drop. This whole set up just makes all parties involved seem vapid af Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? i'm surprised taylor hasn't cut him off yet, considering how she is with maintaining her image Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. The whole "Taylor's world is celebrity." I lol'd. Our poor, bullied, humble, grew-up-on-a-xmas-tree-farm country girl and her big ole celebrity world..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link