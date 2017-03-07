Ed Sheeran Says Hooking Up With Taylor Swift's Friends Was "Very Easy"
Ed Sheeran talks hooking up w/ Taylor's friends: "It was very easy. Just kind of waking up and being like, 'How the fuck did that happen?'" pic.twitter.com/ovKvOQ04fs— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2017
• "I was this 22 year old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy... I would often find myself in situations waking up and looking over and being like, "How the fuck did that happen?"
• Says Taylor is "omipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press."
• According to Patrick Doyle, the interviewer, Ed was drunk doing the interview.
"Taylor Swift is the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press." -Ed Sheeran to Rolling Stone pic.twitter.com/w9bCPxdTB6— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2017
uhhh beyonce
Likewise, Taylor doesn't gaf about Latin America so she may have a lot of fans here but until she actually tours here Ed's sentence won't be true.
i don't know why beyoncé only came once to mexico when (i think?) she sold out.
here in mexico no one ever talks about beyoncé and i never hear her on the radio.
If you ask people to name their favorite Beyonce song or performance, they'll draw a blank because they say her name by default and have no knowledge of her shit (none of her shit is memorable, so I get it).
He slept with Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez
Ed is another mess though she's got substance abuse problems and he's a proud alcoholic
i'm more interested in the unknown ones who weren't talked about in the press. like any of the VS models? the haim girls?
I'm tired of his existence.
it's a sickness
no amount of money can fix that
a bit weird when women who ALSO have money, talent & fame decide to go for him, but who knows. he probably causes a lot of women to drop their guard because he's this ugly nerdy guy and they probably think that he's safe to date and won't dick them around or hurt them or cheat on them.
Like sis why would you even let us imagine him like that *vom*
"...nothing..."